June 26, 2020, 04:11:23 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
Author
Topic: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎 (Read 336 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 614
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
on:
Today
at 10:02:45 AM »
LIE AFTER LIE.... MORE LIES..... 👎👎👎
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/nhs-coronavirus-heroes-face-two-22023781
😠😠😠
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
towz
Online
Posts: 8 428
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:11:52 AM »
I thought you were a big Boris fan? Have you finally woken up?
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 614
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:15:27 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 10:11:52 AM
I thought you were a big Boris fan? Have you finally woken up?
I GIVE EVERYONE A CHANCE.... UNFORTUNATELY I DON'T LIKE THE WAY THE COUNTRY IS GOING..... WE ARE TOO SOFT ON EVERY CUNT AND HAVE BECOME A LAUGHING STOCK 😠😠😠
PROMISES HAVE NOT BEEN ADHERED TOO 👎😠😠😠👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 948
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:36:58 AM »
Agree with lids. Boris has 80 majority and could get pretty much any law put in place, within reason. For whatever reason he isn't showing leadership on these protests ( the unruly ones) and what's happening in Dover.....in fact the latter is being brushed under the carpet. We put him in power cos people are fed up of uncontrolled immigration and the benefits Brexit would bring. He has failed to deliver on these illegals. Get rid of him and put someone in with some balls to do the job
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 698
Once in every lifetime
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:39:57 AM »
Boris is a cock but would things be different in the current situation if Corbyn was in charge? I think not
Glory Glory Man United
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
Online
Posts: 393
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:01:23 AM »
Agree with OP, Boris is a Clown and now Cummings shown to be incompetent. £180M on a test-and-trace app that never got off the ground. I could develop one in a month using Google's API
And "the benefits [of] Brexit" has given me my biggest laugh of the week. Top comedy from Mick
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 259
WLM
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:32:42 AM »
Im no fan of Boris. But There is absolutely no way someone further to the right will be elected. Which is essentially what you want Trotsky? Im not criticising. It is what I want too. Boris is a joke. But its not going to happen
WLM
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 614
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:40:16 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on
Today
at 11:32:42 AM
Im no fan of Boris. But There is absolutely no way someone further to the right will be elected. Which is essentially what you want Trotsky? Im not criticising. It is what I want too. Boris is a joke. But its not going to happen
I WANT SOMEONE LIKE THATCHER WHO WOULD NOT PUT UP WITH THIS SHIT 😠😠😠😠😠
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 259
WLM
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:41:47 AM »
Couldnt think of anyone better
WLM
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 259
WLM
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:44:55 AM »
Would have been nipped in the bud a long time ago all this BLM bullshit.
Army on the streets. Police able to defend themselves properly
WLM
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 2 925
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:57:28 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on
Today
at 11:32:42 AM
Im no fan of Boris. But There is absolutely no way someone further to the right will be elected. Which is essentially what you want Trotsky? Im not criticising. It is what I want too. Boris is a joke. But its not going to happen
Yes, Jacob Rees Mogg
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
38red
Offline
Posts: 350
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:17:56 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 11:57:28 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on
Today
at 11:32:42 AM
Im no fan of Boris. But There is absolutely no way someone further to the right will be elected. Which is essentially what you want Trotsky? Im not criticising. It is what I want too. Boris is a joke. But its not going to happen
Yes, Jacob Rees Mogg
With his nanny playing the Cummings role?
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 750
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:56:27 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 10:02:45 AM
LIE AFTER LIE.... MORE LIES..... 👎👎👎
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/nhs-coronavirus-heroes-face-two-22023781
😠😠😠
Its interesting that the police federation boss is using front line NHS staff as a tool for police rises. Imagine if hed used the people he represents as a bargain chip, the bloke who took down the armed killer in Reading would be the only one.
The previously agreed pay rises for the NHS was done long before Covid and was planned to be implemented over a number of years, things have changed since.
How would you find the money to pay them Lids?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 948
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:09:10 PM »
I bet towz and downing must be pulling their hair out today with news that their left wing comrade, and anti semite, rebecca long bailey has been shown the red card. Labour mite all be coming back to the middle ground
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
Online
Posts: 393
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 01:13:43 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on
Today
at 01:09:10 PM
I bet towz and downing must be pulling their hair out today with news that their left wing comrade, and anti semite, rebecca long bailey has been shown the red card. Labour mite all be coming back to the middle ground
I'm a Centre Left New Labour man - Keir Starmer is playing a blinder again
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 750
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 01:22:08 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on
Today
at 01:13:43 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on
Today
at 01:09:10 PM
I bet towz and downing must be pulling their hair out today with news that their left wing comrade, and anti semite, rebecca long bailey has been shown the red card. Labour mite all be coming back to the middle ground
I'm a Centre Left New Labour man - Keir Starmer is playing a blinder again
So pro Iraq war? Isnt it New Labour that the left blame the Iraq war on? It was nothing to do with labour, that was new labour.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 351
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 02:05:31 PM »
I'm confused by the OP. What is it that you're annoyed with in a potential wage freeze on the public sector?
Do you think the police deserve more money to kneel and dance?
Do you think the underworked nurses need more money to produce TikTok dance routines?
The private sector will, as usual, have to employ realism in pay structure after such a massive decline due to the pandemic, the public sector should do the same.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 351
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 02:17:33 PM »
Sadiq Khan has announced £110m cuts to the Met Police budget.
Is that Boris' fault?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 614
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 02:26:57 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 02:17:33 PM
Sadiq Khan has announced £110m cuts to the Met Police budget.
Is that Boris' fault?
BORIS IS NOT SACKING PEOPLE WHO SHOULD BE GETTING SACKED 👎
THAT'S WHY HE WILL FALL ON HIS SWORD 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 351
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 02:36:03 PM »
He won't.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 351
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 02:39:12 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 02:17:33 PM
Sadiq Khan has announced £110m cuts to the Met Police budget.
Is that Boris' fault?
I don't like Sadiq Khan.
There. I've said it.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 587
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 02:48:46 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 02:39:12 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 02:17:33 PM
Sadiq Khan has announced £110m cuts to the Met Police budget.
Is that Boris' fault?
I don't like Sadiq Khan.
There. I've said it.
you can't say things like that!
its just wrong
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 359
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 02:53:25 PM »
Smarmer trying to look tough. I look forward to seeing Labour tearing itself apart. Boris and his gang will enjoy the show.
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 347
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 02:55:14 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 02:39:12 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 02:17:33 PM
Sadiq Khan has announced £110m cuts to the Met Police budget.
Is that Boris' fault?
I don't like Sadiq Khan.
There. I've said it.
Nobody likes Sadiq Khan - never has someone been more out of their depth than him
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 724
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 02:56:20 PM »
Anyone who thinks Boris Johnson is right-wing is a Grade-A simpleton.
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 351
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 03:22:17 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 02:39:12 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 02:17:33 PM
Sadiq Khan has announced £110m cuts to the Met Police budget.
Is that Boris' fault?
I don't like Sadiq Khan.
There. I've said it.
Matty's gonna get ya!
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 964
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 03:25:21 PM »
He bloody wishes
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 949
Pack o cunts
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 03:26:28 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:25:21 PM
He bloody wishes
Reported
OTT language
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 351
Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 04:08:20 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 03:26:28 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:25:21 PM
He bloody wishes
Reported
OTT language
Thank you for your kind support. I don't know how he sleeps at night.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
