LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 614



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 614I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎 « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:15:27 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 10:11:52 AM I thought you were a big Boris fan? Have you finally woken up?





I GIVE EVERYONE A CHANCE.... UNFORTUNATELY I DON'T LIKE THE WAY THE COUNTRY IS GOING..... WE ARE TOO SOFT ON EVERY CUNT AND HAVE BECOME A LAUGHING STOCK 😠😠😠



PROMISES HAVE NOT BEEN ADHERED TOO 👎😠😠😠👎 I GIVE EVERYONE A CHANCE.... UNFORTUNATELY I DON'T LIKE THE WAY THE COUNTRY IS GOING..... WE ARE TOO SOFT ON EVERY CUNT AND HAVE BECOME A LAUGHING STOCK 😠😠😠PROMISES HAVE NOT BEEN ADHERED TOO 👎😠😠😠👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 948





Posts: 948 Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎 « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:36:58 AM » Agree with lids. Boris has 80 majority and could get pretty much any law put in place, within reason. For whatever reason he isn't showing leadership on these protests ( the unruly ones) and what's happening in Dover.....in fact the latter is being brushed under the carpet. We put him in power cos people are fed up of uncontrolled immigration and the benefits Brexit would bring. He has failed to deliver on these illegals. Get rid of him and put someone in with some balls to do the job Logged

DowningAlbion



Online



Posts: 393





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 393 Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎 « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:01:23 AM »



And "the benefits [of] Brexit" has given me my biggest laugh of the week. Top comedy from Mick Agree with OP, Boris is a Clown and now Cummings shown to be incompetent. £180M on a test-and-trace app that never got off the ground. I could develop one in a month using Google's APIAnd "the benefits [of] Brexit" has given me my biggest laugh of the week. Top comedy from Mick Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 259





WLM





Posts: 259WLM Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎 « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:32:42 AM » Im no fan of Boris. But There is absolutely no way someone further to the right will be elected. Which is essentially what you want Trotsky? Im not criticising. It is what I want too. Boris is a joke. But its not going to happen Logged WLM

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 614



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 614I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎 « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:40:16 AM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 11:32:42 AM Im no fan of Boris. But There is absolutely no way someone further to the right will be elected. Which is essentially what you want Trotsky? Im not criticising. It is what I want too. Boris is a joke. But its not going to happen



I WANT SOMEONE LIKE THATCHER WHO WOULD NOT PUT UP WITH THIS SHIT 😠😠😠😠😠 I WANT SOMEONE LIKE THATCHER WHO WOULD NOT PUT UP WITH THIS SHIT 😠😠😠😠😠 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 750







Posts: 39 750 Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎 « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:56:27 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:02:45 AM



https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/nhs-coronavirus-heroes-face-two-22023781



😠😠😠

LIE AFTER LIE.... MORE LIES..... 👎👎👎😠😠😠



The previously agreed pay rises for the NHS was done long before Covid and was planned to be implemented over a number of years, things have changed since.



How would you find the money to pay them Lids? Its interesting that the police federation boss is using front line NHS staff as a tool for police rises. Imagine if hed used the people he represents as a bargain chip, the bloke who took down the armed killer in Reading would be the only one.The previously agreed pay rises for the NHS was done long before Covid and was planned to be implemented over a number of years, things have changed since.How would you find the money to pay them Lids? Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 948





Posts: 948 Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎 « Reply #13 on: Today at 01:09:10 PM » I bet towz and downing must be pulling their hair out today with news that their left wing comrade, and anti semite, rebecca long bailey has been shown the red card. Labour mite all be coming back to the middle ground Logged

DowningAlbion



Online



Posts: 393





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 393 Re: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎 « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:13:43 PM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 01:09:10 PM I bet towz and downing must be pulling their hair out today with news that their left wing comrade, and anti semite, rebecca long bailey has been shown the red card. Labour mite all be coming back to the middle ground



I'm a Centre Left New Labour man - Keir Starmer is playing a blinder again I'm a Centre Left New Labour man - Keir Starmer is playing a blinder again Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊