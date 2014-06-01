Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: THIS GOVERMENT IS NOT FIT TO GOVERN 👎  (Read 256 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 606

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 10:02:45 AM »
LIE AFTER LIE.... MORE LIES..... 👎👎👎

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/nhs-coronavirus-heroes-face-two-22023781

😠😠😠
towz
Posts: 8 428


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:11:52 AM »
I thought you were a big Boris fan? Have you finally woken up?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 606

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:15:27 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:11:52 AM
I thought you were a big Boris fan? Have you finally woken up?


I GIVE EVERYONE A CHANCE.... UNFORTUNATELY I DON'T LIKE THE WAY THE COUNTRY IS GOING..... WE ARE TOO SOFT ON EVERY CUNT AND HAVE BECOME A LAUGHING STOCK  😠😠😠

PROMISES HAVE NOT BEEN ADHERED TOO  👎😠😠😠👎
Micksgrill
Posts: 948


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:36:58 AM »
Agree with lids.  Boris has 80 majority and could get pretty much any law put in place, within reason.  For whatever reason he isn't showing leadership on these protests ( the unruly ones) and what's happening in Dover.....in fact the latter is being brushed under the carpet. We put him in power cos people are fed up of uncontrolled immigration and the benefits Brexit would bring. He has failed to deliver on these illegals. Get rid of him and put someone in with some balls to do the job
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 697


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:39:57 AM »
Boris is a cock but would things be different in the current situation if Corbyn was in charge? I think not
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
Posts: 389


« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:01:23 AM »
Agree with OP, Boris is a Clown and now Cummings shown to be incompetent. £180M on a test-and-trace app that never got off the ground. I could develop one in a month using Google's API

And "the benefits [of] Brexit" has given me my biggest laugh of the week. Top comedy from Mick :alf:
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 258


WLM


« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:32:42 AM »
Im no fan of Boris.  But There is absolutely no way someone further to the right will be elected.  Which is essentially what you want Trotsky?  Im not criticising. It is what I want too.  Boris is a joke.   But its not going to happen
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 606

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:40:16 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 11:32:42 AM
Im no fan of Boris.  But There is absolutely no way someone further to the right will be elected.  Which is essentially what you want Trotsky?  Im not criticising. It is what I want too.  Boris is a joke.   But its not going to happen

I WANT SOMEONE LIKE THATCHER WHO WOULD NOT PUT UP WITH THIS SHIT 😠😠😠😠😠
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 258


WLM


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:41:47 AM »
Couldnt think of anyone better  :like:
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 258


WLM


« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:44:55 AM »
Would have been nipped in the bud a long time ago all this BLM bullshit.

Army on the streets.  Police able to defend themselves properly

 
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 918


« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:57:28 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 11:32:42 AM
Im no fan of Boris.  But There is absolutely no way someone further to the right will be elected.  Which is essentially what you want Trotsky?  Im not criticising. It is what I want too.  Boris is a joke.   But its not going to happen

Yes, Jacob Rees Mogg  :like: :beer:
38red
Posts: 350


« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:17:56 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:57:28 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 11:32:42 AM
Im no fan of Boris.  But There is absolutely no way someone further to the right will be elected.  Which is essentially what you want Trotsky?  Im not criticising. It is what I want too.  Boris is a joke.   But its not going to happen

Yes, Jacob Rees Mogg  :like: :beer:
With his nanny playing the Cummings role?
Pile
Posts: 39 750



« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:56:27 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:02:45 AM
LIE AFTER LIE.... MORE LIES..... 👎👎👎

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/nhs-coronavirus-heroes-face-two-22023781

😠😠😠
Its interesting that the police federation boss is using front line NHS staff as a tool for police rises. Imagine if hed used the people he represents as a bargain chip, the bloke who took down the armed killer in Reading would be the only one.  monkey

The previously agreed pay rises for the NHS was done long before Covid and was planned to be implemented over a number of years, things have changed since.

How would you find the money to pay them Lids?
Micksgrill
Posts: 948


« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:09:10 PM »
I bet towz and downing must be pulling their hair out today with news that their left wing comrade, and anti semite, rebecca long bailey has been shown the red card. Labour mite all be coming back to the middle ground
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
Posts: 389


« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:13:43 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 01:09:10 PM
I bet towz and downing must be pulling their hair out today with news that their left wing comrade, and anti semite, rebecca long bailey has been shown the red card. Labour mite all be coming back to the middle ground

I'm a Centre Left New Labour man - Keir Starmer is playing a blinder again :mido:
Pile
Posts: 39 750



« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:22:08 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 01:13:43 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 01:09:10 PM
I bet towz and downing must be pulling their hair out today with news that their left wing comrade, and anti semite, rebecca long bailey has been shown the red card. Labour mite all be coming back to the middle ground

I'm a Centre Left New Labour man - Keir Starmer is playing a blinder again :mido:
So pro Iraq war? Isnt it New Labour that the left blame the Iraq war on? It was nothing to do with labour, that was new labour.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 347


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:05:31 PM »
I'm confused by the OP. What is it that you're annoyed with in a potential wage freeze on the public sector?

Do you think the police deserve more money to kneel and dance?
Do you think the underworked nurses need more money to produce TikTok dance routines?

The private sector will, as usual, have to employ realism in pay structure after such a massive decline due to the pandemic, the public sector should do the same.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 347


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:17:33 PM »
Sadiq Khan has announced £110m cuts to the Met Police budget.

Is that Boris' fault?
