June 25, 2020, 10:17:29 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
YNWA
Author
Topic: YNWA (Read 8 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 41 943
YNWA
Today
at 10:14:00 PM
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 339
Re: YNWA
Today
at 10:16:52 PM
YNWA*
*although the W stands for Walk in my version.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
