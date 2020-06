RIK MAYALL

Posts: 11 698Once in every lifetime Liverpool « on: Yesterday at 10:10:17 PM » congratulations on their first Premier League title. Well deserved, it should be, they've been trying for 30 years.



They're in good company with Leicester and Blackburn.







To be fair, in the first half of the season they've been as good as anything the premier league has ever had to offer. I won't celebrate them winning the league whatsoever but I appreciate how good they have been to watch.

They had it more or less sown up before the covid shit. well done Liverpool

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Yes, congratulations to them. The most expensively bought title in world football history.



Posts: 1 353 Re: Liverpool « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:03:58 AM » Don’t think the mentioned teams won 14 major trophies during the thirty so called barren years. Also, with the possibility to go with their unequalled record of winning title with 7 games still to go removing another record from the City of Manchester.



Most ever points total & wins still awaits this great team so just hold back Ricky boy with your hurtful messages until it's all over then we can assess the real achievements

Posts: 1 353 Re: Liverpool « Reply #12 on: Today at 08:28:22 AM » From memory, but might be something else, Three FA cups, Three Carling Cups, Two Champions League, Two Europa Cups, Three European Super Cups, World Cup Champions.



Not bad for a barren spell wound you not agree.

Posts: 4 359 Re: Liverpool « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:06:14 AM » Why would any Boro fan care who wins the PL.?

Posts: 39 760 Re: Liverpool « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:20:31 PM » Quote from: dixieland on Today at 08:28:22 AM From memory, but might be something else, Three FA cups, Three Carling Cups, Two Champions League, Two Europa Cups, Three European Super Cups, World Cup Champions.



Not bad for a barren spell wound you not agree.

Some daft twats round here will argue 'but they don't have a parmo'.

CITY FULL OF SCRUFFY CUNTS..... BINDIPPERS AND TEA LEAVES 👍



ALSO GOT THE WORST ACCENT IN BRITAIN AFTER BIRMINGHAM 👍😂😂😂👍



#TaintedTitle

Everything has it's price. Murderers.



Posts: 14 356 Re: Liverpool « Reply #18 on: Today at 02:28:27 PM » Quote from: dixieland on Today at 08:28:22 AM From memory, but might be something else, Three FA cups, Three Carling Cups, Two Champions League, Two Europa Cups, Three European Super Cups, World Cup Champions.



Not bad for a barren spell wound you not agree.



But they don't have a parmo.

Posts: 1 399Duckyfuzz Re: Liverpool « Reply #21 on: Today at 07:20:03 PM » Big well done to Liverpool, they have been by far the best team this year.



But has there ever been a more average player than Jordan Henderson to lift the premiership trophy as captain?



Look back at some of the massive influential players to lift it.....

Tony Adams

Eric cantona

Ryan giggs

Roy Keane

Patrick Vieira







Posts: 1 399Duckyfuzz Re: Liverpool « Reply #23 on: Today at 07:32:04 PM » You might be right bob.



But he was captain of a very poor Sunderland team and he inherited the job at Liverpool from steven gerrard



Posts: 41 968 Re: Liverpool « Reply #24 on: Today at 07:32:42 PM » Cabbage head Bruce





