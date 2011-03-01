Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Liverpool  (Read 159 times)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« on: Yesterday at 10:10:17 PM »
congratulations on their first Premier League title. Well deserved, it should be, they've been trying for 30 years.

They're in good company with Leicester and Blackburn.
Glory Glory Man United
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:14:29 PM »
Trophy room the size of Bulgaria.
Pile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:04:56 PM »
To be fair, in the first half of the season theyve been as good as anything the premier league has ever had to offer. I wont celebrate them winning the league whatsoever but I appreciate how good they have been to watch.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:10:54 PM »
They had it more or less sown up before the covid shit. well done Liverpool  jc
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:15:52 PM »
Yes, congratulations to them. The most expensively bought title in world football history.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:17:44 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:15:52 PM
Yes, congratulations to them. The most expensively bought title in world football history.
[/quote

As though city and united are skint
SmogOnTour
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:23:23 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:17:44 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:15:52 PM
Yes, congratulations to them. The most expensively bought title in world football history.
[/quote

As though city and united are skint

Can't see where he said otherwise.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:07:34 AM »
No matter what.

There will always be an * next to it 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
dixieland
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:03:58 AM »
Dont think the mentioned teams won 14 major trophies during the thirty so called barren years. Also, with the possibility to go with their unequalled record of winning title with 7 games still to go removing another record from the City of Manchester.

Most ever points total & wins still awaits this great team so just hold back Ricky boy with your hurtful messages until its all over then we can assess the real achievements
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:07:58 AM »
Barren years

Try being a Boro fan. What have Liverpool won since 1990?
towz
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:08:42 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:07:58 AM
Barren years

Try being a Boro fan. What have Liverpool won since 1990?


Wouldn't have it any other way, success is for shithouses  :mido:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:10:09 AM »
We beat Bolton with a dodgy penalty  sshhh sshhh
dixieland
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:28:22 AM »
From memory, but might be something else, Three FA cups, Three Carling Cups, Two Champions League, Two Europa Cups, Three European Super Cups, World Cup Champions.

Not bad for a barren spell wound you not agree.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:32:31 AM »
Shite
