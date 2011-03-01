RIK MAYALL

Liverpool « on: Yesterday at 10:10:17 PM » congratulations on their first Premier League title. Well deserved, it should be, they've been trying for 30 years.

They're in good company with Leicester and Blackburn.



Pile
Re: Liverpool « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:04:56 PM » To be fair, in the first half of the season theyve been as good as anything the premier league has ever had to offer. I wont celebrate them winning the league whatsoever but I appreciate how good they have been to watch.

towz
Re: Liverpool « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:10:54 PM » They had it more or less sown up before the covid shit. well done Liverpool

Bud Wiser
Re: Liverpool « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:15:52 PM » Yes, congratulations to them. The most expensively bought title in world football history.

dixieland
Re: Liverpool « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:03:58 AM » Dont think the mentioned teams won 14 major trophies during the thirty so called barren years. Also, with the possibility to go with their unequalled record of winning title with 7 games still to go removing another record from the City of Manchester.



Most ever points total & wins still awaits this great team so just hold back Ricky boy with your hurtful messages until its all over then we can assess the real achievements Logged