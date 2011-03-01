Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 26, 2020, 08:47:00 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Liverpool
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Liverpool (Read 158 times)
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 693
Once in every lifetime
Liverpool
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:10:17 PM »
congratulations on their first Premier League title. Well deserved, it should be, they've been trying for 30 years.
They're in good company with Leicester and Blackburn.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 619
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:14:29 PM »
Trophy room the size of Bulgaria.
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 740
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:04:56 PM »
To be fair, in the first half of the season theyve been as good as anything the premier league has ever had to offer. I wont celebrate them winning the league whatsoever but I appreciate how good they have been to watch.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
Online
Posts: 8 424
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:10:54 PM »
They had it more or less sown up before the covid shit. well done Liverpool
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 723
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:15:52 PM »
Yes, congratulations to them. The most expensively bought title in world football history.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 619
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:44 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 11:15:52 PM
Yes, congratulations to them. The most expensively bought title in world football history.
[/quote
As though city and united are skint
Logged
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 667
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:23:23 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 11:17:44 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 11:15:52 PM
Yes, congratulations to them. The most expensively bought title in world football history.
[/quote
As though city and united are skint
Can't see where he said otherwise.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 910
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:07:34 AM »
No matter what.
There will always be an * next to it
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
dixieland
Offline
Posts: 1 353
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:03:58 AM »
Dont think the mentioned teams won 14 major trophies during the thirty so called barren years. Also, with the possibility to go with their unequalled record of winning title with 7 games still to go removing another record from the City of Manchester.
Most ever points total & wins still awaits this great team so just hold back Ricky boy with your hurtful messages until its all over then we can assess the real achievements
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 619
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:07:58 AM »
Barren years
Try being a Boro fan. What have Liverpool won since 1990?
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 424
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:08:42 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 08:07:58 AM
Barren years
Try being a Boro fan. What have Liverpool won since 1990?
Wouldn't have it any other way, success is for shithouses
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 619
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:10:09 AM »
We beat Bolton with a dodgy penalty
Logged
dixieland
Offline
Posts: 1 353
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:28:22 AM »
From memory, but might be something else, Three FA cups, Three Carling Cups, Two Champions League, Two Europa Cups, Three European Super Cups, World Cup Champions.
Not bad for a barren spell wound you not agree.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 619
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:32:31 AM »
Shite
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...