June 26, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Topic: Liverpool
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 693


Once in every lifetime


Yesterday at 10:10:17 PM
congratulations on their first Premier League title. Well deserved, it should be, they've been trying for 30 years.

They're in good company with Leicester and Blackburn.
Glory Glory Man United
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 615



Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:14:29 PM
Trophy room the size of Bulgaria.
Pile
Posts: 39 740



Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:04:56 PM
To be fair, in the first half of the season theyve been as good as anything the premier league has ever had to offer. I wont celebrate them winning the league whatsoever but I appreciate how good they have been to watch.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
Posts: 8 419


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:10:54 PM
They had it more or less sown up before the covid shit. well done Liverpool  jc
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 723


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:15:52 PM
Yes, congratulations to them. The most expensively bought title in world football history.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 615



Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:17:44 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:15:52 PM
Yes, congratulations to them. The most expensively bought title in world football history.
As though city and united are skint
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 667


Reply #6 on: Today at 12:23:23 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:17:44 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:15:52 PM
Yes, congratulations to them. The most expensively bought title in world football history.
As though city and united are skint

Can't see where he said otherwise.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 910


Reply #7 on: Today at 01:07:34 AM
No matter what.

There will always be an * next to it 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
