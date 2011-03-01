Welcome,
June 26, 2020, 01:17:44 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Liverpool
Author
Topic: Liverpool (Read 79 times)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
Liverpool
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:10:17 PM
congratulations on their first Premier League title. Well deserved, it should be, they've been trying for 30 years.
They're in good company with Leicester and Blackburn.
Glory Glory Man United
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:14:29 PM
Trophy room the size of Bulgaria.
Pile
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:04:56 PM
To be fair, in the first half of the season theyve been as good as anything the premier league has ever had to offer. I wont celebrate them winning the league whatsoever but I appreciate how good they have been to watch.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:10:54 PM
They had it more or less sown up before the covid shit. well done Liverpool
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:15:52 PM
Yes, congratulations to them. The most expensively bought title in world football history.
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:44 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 11:15:52 PM
Yes, congratulations to them. The most expensively bought title in world football history.
[/quote
As though city and united are skint
SmogOnTour
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:23:23 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 11:17:44 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 11:15:52 PM
Yes, congratulations to them. The most expensively bought title in world football history.
[/quote
As though city and united are skint
Can't see where he said otherwise.
Bobupanddown
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:07:34 AM
No matter what.
There will always be an * next to it
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
