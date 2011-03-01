Welcome,
June 25, 2020, 10:17:24 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Liverpool
Author
Topic: Liverpool (Read 11 times)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
Liverpool
«
on:
Today
at 10:10:17 PM »
congratulations on their first Premier League title. Well deserved, it should be, they've been trying for 30 years.
They're in good company with Leicester and Blackburn.
Glory Glory Man United
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Liverpool
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:14:29 PM »
Trophy room the size of Bulgaria.
