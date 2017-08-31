DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 395





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 395 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #52 on: Today at 03:45:21 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:18:38 PM



Youre not highly intelligent, reasonable, mixed race 🤦🏻‍♂️ Or in America you thick, ignorant, white, wooly back cunt. Give it up mate

To paraphrase downingalbions stupidity (not easy but Ill have a go) Ive got tenuous family links by marriage four thousand miles away so I know how black people feel - what an idiot. No wonder black people hate white liberals, condescending pricks - desperate to be liked and accepted. Honesty, you couldnt have summed your ignorance up any better mate - perfect.Youre not highly intelligent, reasonable, mixed race 🤦🏻‍♂️ Or in America you thick, ignorant, white, wooly back cunt. Give it up mate

Dopey Don jumping to ASSUMPTIONS again, the thick twat...



My US based relatives are close to me and grew up on Teesside, with dual nationality. Once 18 they couldn't wait to get out of this country due to the racism they encountered from thick cunts like you



🍊🍊🍊

Dopey Don jumping to ASSUMPTIONS again, the thick twat...My US based relatives are close to me and grew up on Teesside, with dual nationality. Once 18 they couldn't wait to get out of this country due to the racism they encountered from thick cunts like you🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 395





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 395 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #54 on: Today at 03:54:20 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:50:56 PM



They couldn't wait to get out the "racist" UK and head to the United States?



Does Bernie Sanders house them in one of his many mansions?



Hold upThey couldn't wait to get out the "racist" UK and head to the United States?Does Bernie Sanders house them in one of his many mansions?

Nice one Bob...



True story though...Love Music, Hate Racists



🍊🍊🍊



Nice one Bob...True story though...Love Music, Hate Racists🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 356







Posts: 14 356 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #56 on: Today at 04:00:38 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 03:45:21 PM Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:18:38 PM



Youre not highly intelligent, reasonable, mixed race 🤦🏻‍♂️ Or in America you thick, ignorant, white, wooly back cunt. Give it up mate

To paraphrase downingalbions stupidity (not easy but Ill have a go) Ive got tenuous family links by marriage four thousand miles away so I know how black people feel - what an idiot. No wonder black people hate white liberals, condescending pricks - desperate to be liked and accepted. Honesty, you couldnt have summed your ignorance up any better mate - perfect.Youre not highly intelligent, reasonable, mixed race 🤦🏻‍♂️ Or in America you thick, ignorant, white, wooly back cunt. Give it up mate

Dopey Don jumping to ASSUMPTIONS again, the thick twat...



My US based relatives are close to me and grew up on Teesside, with dual nationality. Once 18 they couldn't wait to get out of this country due to the racism they encountered from thick cunts like you



🍊🍊🍊



Dopey Don jumping to ASSUMPTIONS again, the thick twat...My US based relatives are close to me and grew up on Teesside, with dual nationality. Once 18 they couldn't wait to get out of this country due to the racism they encountered from thick cunts like you🍊🍊🍊

That makes a lot of sense because the United States isn't racist at all.































That makes a lot of sense because the United States isn't racist at all. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 266





WLM





Posts: 266WLM Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #57 on: Today at 04:02:40 PM »



You have lost me there.



You must be great crack away from here...



You admitted you are here trolling.



Sad & Pathetic Banter.You have lost me there.You must be great crack away from here...You admitted you are here trolling.Sad & Pathetic Logged WLM

DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 395





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 395 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #58 on: Today at 04:02:58 PM » They live in very liberal metropolitan parts of Northern US where there are many more African Americans including their own relatives. A lot more POC than you would find in Eston, for example



The US isn't some uniform homogeneous racist zone, it's a massive country with many liberal areas like New York, Boston, San Francisco, LA, Seattle etc



True story



🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 356







Posts: 14 356 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #59 on: Today at 04:06:21 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 04:02:58 PM They live in very liberal metropolitan parts of Northern US where there are many more African Americans including their own relatives. A lot more POC than you would find in Eston, for example



The US isn't some uniform homogeneous racist zone, it's a massive country with many liberal areas like New York, Boston, San Francisco, LA, Seattle etc



True story



🍊🍊🍊



I know I've lived and worked around the country for nearly 20 years you thick cunt.



And it is way more racist than the UK. From all races.



🍆🍆🍆 I know I've lived and worked around the country for nearly 20 years you thick cunt.And it is way more racist than the UK. From all races.🍆🍆🍆 Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 395





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 395 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #60 on: Today at 04:08:50 PM »



🍊🍊🍊 Well they prefer it so go fuck ya self🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 2 294





Posts: 2 294 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #61 on: Today at 04:09:15 PM »



Get back to your tiny, insignificant, Commie bubble you red twat!



The Marxist troll is frothing, that's what brings him here. In his bulbous head, he thinks he speaks for the majorityGet back to your tiny, insignificant, Commie bubble you red twat! Logged

Nobby_Barnes

Offline



Posts: 119





Posts: 119 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #64 on: Today at 04:18:17 PM »



The bulldozers started its engine and Downing Albion's

driving Downing Albion is challenging your racist views and vitriol. You don't like it, all you have left is to call him a trollThe bulldozers started its engine and Downing Albion'sdriving Logged

DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 395





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 395 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #68 on: Today at 05:02:31 PM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 04:39:57 PM He admitted he was trolling. Its quite simple, even for you nobby



You admitted to engaging in oral sex with Smoggy 89



How is your old "mate" Dave doing these days?







🍊🍊🍊

You admitted to engaging in oral sex with Smoggy 89How is your old "mate" Dave doing these days?🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 9 012







Posts: 9 012 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #71 on: Today at 05:32:43 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:41:12 AM Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too", from a position of being unfairly held back (or killed) by systematic racism



They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest



This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up"



Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path

They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protestThis Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up"Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path

Where is this systematic racism in 2020 in the UK? Present to me pure unequivocal evidence.



Any person who hates others because of skin colour (in any direction) are reprehensible and can be rightly labelled racist, and excluding extremists I do not think there are that many people like that in our highly tolerant society. This BLM campaign is more about politics than racism, and is proving dangerously divisive and made worse by the bias misreporting by MSM. Questioning its aims neither makes you racist nor deserving of being cancelled.

? Present to me pure unequivocal evidence.Any person who hates others because of skin colour (in any direction) are reprehensible and can be rightly labelled racist, and excluding extremists I do not think there are that many people like that in our highly tolerant society. This BLM campaign is more about politics than racism, and is proving dangerously divisive and made worse by the bias misreporting by MSM. Questioning its aims neither makes you racist nor deserving of being cancelled.

Whoever the fuck he is, he still needs to answer my question.... Whoever the fuck he is, he still needs to answer my question.... Logged

Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 807







Posts: 807 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #73 on: Today at 05:50:18 PM » Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 04:18:17 PM



The bulldozers started its engine and Downing Albion's

driving

Downing Albion is challenging your racist views and vitriol. You don't like it, all you have left is to call him a trollThe bulldozers started its engine and Downing Albion'sdriving

I see towz has got a second account today like you Downing



Getting ripped apart so you pull out a sock account



Hilarious



I see towz has got a second account today like you DowningGetting ripped apart so you pull out a sock accountHilarious Logged

maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 266





WLM





Posts: 266WLM Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #75 on: Today at 05:59:17 PM » And he wasnt my mate. I regularly ripped him to pieces despite him sharing some political views. Hence my throwaway comment



Thats the difference between me and you. I dont blindly agree with people because they are of a similar political persuasion.



I dont differentiate between left right black white gay straight. If some is a cunt I highlight it.



Hence why I regularly highlight local white peado cases. I dont care wether they are black or white. They are cunts and deserve to die.



You dont form any kind of opinion. You blindly follow what the other leftys and the bbc tell you. Hence you jumping on and loving the orange banter Logged WLM

DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 395





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 395 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #76 on: Today at 06:16:37 PM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 05:51:09 PM Me saying Im sure Ive had a blowy off him. Is different to actually engaging in oral sex.



Its good you remembered though. I obviously made quite an impression



And yet you are suddenly very rattled, replying to yourself with more and more detail...



You admitted to this at least twice on Fly-Me, and previously on here. So 3 seperate confirmations, now it's just "banter"...



I remember because it's the most bizzare thing anyone has ever confessed to on a messageboard. And that includes everything Clem has ever said



And yet you are suddenly very rattled, replying to yourself with more and more detail...You admitted to this at least twice on Fly-Me, and previously on here. So 3 seperate confirmations, now it's just "banter"...I remember because it's the most bizzare thing anyone has ever confessed to on a messageboard. And that includes everything Clem has ever said Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 356







Posts: 14 356 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #77 on: Today at 06:20:00 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 06:16:37 PM Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 05:51:09 PM Me saying Im sure Ive had a blowy off him. Is different to actually engaging in oral sex.



Its good you remembered though. I obviously made quite an impression



And yet you are suddenly very rattled, replying to yourself with more and more detail...



You admitted to this at least twice on Fly-Me, and previously on here. So 3 seperate confirmations, now it's just "banter"...



I remember because it's the most bizzare thing anyone has ever confessed to on a messageboard. And that includes everything Clem has ever said





And yet you are suddenly very rattled, replying to yourself with more and more detail...You admitted to this at least twice on Fly-Me, and previously on here. So 3 seperate confirmations, now it's just "banter"...I remember because it's the most bizzare thing anyone has ever confessed to on a messageboard. And that includes everything Clem has ever said

Hold my pint...... Hold my pint...... Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Pile

Online



Posts: 39 760







Posts: 39 760 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #83 on: Today at 07:19:57 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 12:45:21 PM Quote from: Pile on Today at 12:35:31 PM Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 08:41:29 AM



And repeating the same bad analogy about mini-skirts ad-infinitum doesn't make it true





What a raging mentalist BobUp is...warned by Steve about the way he speaks to people but it goes in one ear and out the other of his thick fanatical headAnd repeating the same bad analogy about mini-skirts ad-infinitum doesn't make it true



Be better.

You should consider your own antagonising posting style before flinging shit around, starting with the stupid three oranges. Unless you can give me any reason for posting them other than to wind people up? If nothing else its pretty cuntish to make cheap jokes about the subject of three innocent people losing their life to a crazy racist immigrant.Be better.

As already explained in simple terms even you could understand, there is zero connection between the events of Reading and 3 Oranges. Posting 3 Oranges is gloating at the stupidity of thick racists, nothing else



Explained it all multiple times, probably wasting my time. Most people on here wouldn't recognise a literary symbol if it assaulted them in a park



🍊🍊🍊

As already explained in simple terms even you could understand, there is zero connection between the events of Reading and 3 Oranges. Posting 3 Oranges is gloating at the stupidity of thick racists, nothing elseExplained it all multiple times, probably wasting my time. Most people on here wouldn't recognise a literary symbol if it assaulted them in a park🍊🍊🍊



I said you only post the oranges to wind people up, youve admitted that now so once again, youre backing up my claim.



You come on here to troll, nothing else. I didnt say there is a link, because there isnt. Thats not the point I was making.I said you only post the oranges to wind people up, youve admitted that now so once again, youre backing up my claim.You come on here to troll, nothing else. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.