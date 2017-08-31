Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: White lives matter or white lives dont matter  (Read 927 times)
Ural Quntz
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:24:46 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:55:51 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 01:00:36 PM
If you are offended by 3 consecutive Tangerine Emoji's you must be a right Snowflake rava

It's just BANTER lads, I thought COB was all about the banter, no?

🍊🍊🍊

🍆🍆🍆

Fucking nailed it again Clem!

 :like:

 :nige:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:41:58 PM »


She's talking about ethnic cleansing.
 
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:45:21 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:18:38 PM
To paraphrase downingalbions stupidity (not easy but Ill have a go) Ive got tenuous family links by marriage four thousand miles away so I know how black people feel - what an idiot. No wonder black people hate white liberals, condescending pricks - desperate to be liked and accepted. Honesty, you couldnt have summed your ignorance up any better mate - perfect.  

Youre not highly intelligent, reasonable, mixed race 🤦🏻‍♂️ Or in America you thick, ignorant, white, wooly back cunt. Give it up mate

Dopey Don jumping to ASSUMPTIONS again, the thick twat...

My US based relatives are close to me and grew up on Teesside, with dual nationality. Once 18 they couldn't wait to get out of this country due to the racism they encountered from thick cunts like you

🍊🍊🍊
Bobupanddown
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:50:56 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 03:45:21 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:18:38 PM
To paraphrase downingalbions stupidity (not easy but Ill have a go) Ive got tenuous family links by marriage four thousand miles away so I know how black people feel - what an idiot. No wonder black people hate white liberals, condescending pricks - desperate to be liked and accepted. Honesty, you couldnt have summed your ignorance up any better mate - perfect.  

Youre not highly intelligent, reasonable, mixed race 🤦🏻‍♂️ Or in America you thick, ignorant, white, wooly back cunt. Give it up mate

Dopey Don jumping to ASSUMPTIONS again, the thick twat...

My US based relatives are close to me and grew up on Teesside, with dual nationality. Once 18 they couldn't wait to get out of this country due to the racism they encountered from thick cunts like you

🍊🍊🍊


Hold up

They couldn't wait to get out the "racist" UK and head to the United States?  lost

Does Bernie Sanders house them in one of his many mansions?  mick
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
« Reply #54 on: Today at 03:54:20 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:50:56 PM
Hold up

They couldn't wait to get out the "racist" UK and head to the United States?  lost

Does Bernie Sanders house them in one of his many mansions?  mick


Nice one Bob...

True story though...Love Music, Hate Racists

🍊🍊🍊
Bobupanddown
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:58:15 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 03:54:20 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:50:56 PM
Hold up

They couldn't wait to get out the "racist" UK and head to the United States?  lost

Does Bernie Sanders house them in one of his many mansions?  mick


Nice one Bob...

True story though...Love Music, Hate Racists

🍊🍊🍊



I don't doubt you have relatives who moved to the US Downing, but your statement that they moved there because of racists in the UK is bullshit and you know it.

True story though....Love Farage, Hate Communists.

 :beer: :beer: :beer:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #56 on: Today at 04:00:38 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 03:45:21 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:18:38 PM
To paraphrase downingalbions stupidity (not easy but Ill have a go) Ive got tenuous family links by marriage four thousand miles away so I know how black people feel - what an idiot. No wonder black people hate white liberals, condescending pricks - desperate to be liked and accepted. Honesty, you couldnt have summed your ignorance up any better mate - perfect.  

Youre not highly intelligent, reasonable, mixed race 🤦🏻‍♂️ Or in America you thick, ignorant, white, wooly back cunt. Give it up mate

Dopey Don jumping to ASSUMPTIONS again, the thick twat...

My US based relatives are close to me and grew up on Teesside, with dual nationality. Once 18 they couldn't wait to get out of this country due to the racism they encountered from thick cunts like you

🍊🍊🍊


That makes a lot of sense because the United States isn't racist at all.















 souey
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:02:40 PM »
Banter.  :homer:

You have lost me there.

You must be great crack away from here...

You admitted you are here trolling.

Sad & Pathetic
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
« Reply #58 on: Today at 04:02:58 PM »
They live in very liberal metropolitan parts of Northern US where there are many more African Americans including their own relatives. A lot more POC than you would find in Eston, for example

The US isn't some uniform homogeneous racist zone, it's a massive country with many liberal areas like New York, Boston, San Francisco, LA, Seattle etc

True story

🍊🍊🍊
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #59 on: Today at 04:06:21 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 04:02:58 PM
They live in very liberal metropolitan parts of Northern US where there are many more African Americans including their own relatives. A lot more POC than you would find in Eston, for example

The US isn't some uniform homogeneous racist zone, it's a massive country with many liberal areas like New York, Boston, San Francisco, LA, Seattle etc

True story

🍊🍊🍊

I know I've lived and worked around the country for nearly 20 years you thick cunt.

And it is way more racist than the UK.  From all races.

🍆🍆🍆
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
« Reply #60 on: Today at 04:08:50 PM »
Well they prefer it so go fuck ya self :wanker:

🍊🍊🍊
Skinz
« Reply #61 on: Today at 04:09:15 PM »
The Marxist troll is frothing, that's what brings him here. In his bulbous head, he thinks he speaks for the majority  rava

Get back to your tiny, insignificant, Commie bubble you red twat!  

 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #62 on: Today at 04:11:26 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 04:08:50 PM
Well they prefer it so go fuck ya self :wanker:

🍊🍊🍊

ANOTHER VICTORY FOR CLEMINGTON.

 :pope2:

🍆🍆🍆
Bobupanddown
« Reply #63 on: Today at 04:14:59 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 04:02:58 PM
They live in very liberal metropolitan parts of Northern US where there are many more African Americans including their own relatives. A lot more POC than you would find in Eston, for example



Because London was too far away?  mcl
Nobby_Barnes
« Reply #64 on: Today at 04:18:17 PM »
Downing Albion is challenging your racist views and vitriol. You don't like it, all you have left is to call him a troll  :alf:

The bulldozers started its engine and Downing Albion's
driving  :mido:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #65 on: Today at 04:19:58 PM »
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 04:18:17 PM
Downing Albion is challenging your racist views and vitriol. You don't like it, all you have left is to call him a troll  :alf:

The bulldozers started its engine and Downing Albion's
driving  :mido:

Cheers Monster - CHOOCHOO  mcl
Nobby_Barnes
« Reply #66 on: Today at 04:22:44 PM »
Wrong again Bob  klins
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #67 on: Today at 04:39:57 PM »
He admitted he was trolling.  Its quite simple, even for you nobby
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:02:31 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 04:39:57 PM
He admitted he was trolling.  Its quite simple, even for you nobby

You admitted to engaging in oral sex with Smoggy 89  klins

How is your old "mate" Dave doing these days?



🍊🍊🍊
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #69 on: Today at 05:18:59 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 05:02:31 PM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 04:39:57 PM
He admitted he was trolling.  Its quite simple, even for you nobby

You admitted to engaging in oral sex with Smoggy 89  klins

How is your old "mate" Dave doing these days?



🍊🍊🍊


I didn't realize maggiethatcherrulesok was yet another of BUMCAT's accounts.

 klins
nekder365
« Reply #70 on: Today at 05:27:47 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 04:02:58 PM
They live in very liberal metropolitan parts of Northern US where there are many more African Americans including their own relatives. A lot more POC than you would find in Eston, for example

The US isn't some uniform homogeneous racist zone, it's a massive country with many liberal areas like New York, Boston, San Francisco, LA, Seattle etc

True story

🍊🍊🍊

8/15 its Capio 6/4 its Smalltown......
Wee_Willie
« Reply #71 on: Today at 05:32:43 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:41:12 AM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM
Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too", from a position of being unfairly held back (or killed) by systematic racism

They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest

This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up" :gaz:

Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path

Where is this systematic racism in 2020 in the UK? Present to me pure unequivocal evidence.

Any person who hates others because of skin colour (in any direction) are reprehensible and can be rightly labelled racist, and excluding extremists I do not think there are that many people like that in our highly tolerant society. This BLM campaign is more about politics than racism, and is proving dangerously divisive and made worse by the bias misreporting by MSM. Questioning its aims neither makes you racist nor deserving of being cancelled.

Whoever the fuck he is, he still needs to answer my question....
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #72 on: Today at 05:48:34 PM »
That was obviously banter and a throw away comment.   Different humour obviously
Oldfield
« Reply #73 on: Today at 05:50:18 PM »
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 04:18:17 PM
Downing Albion is challenging your racist views and vitriol. You don't like it, all you have left is to call him a troll  :alf:

The bulldozers started its engine and Downing Albion's
driving  :mido:

I see towz has got a second account today like you Downing

Getting ripped apart so you pull out a sock account

Hilarious
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #74 on: Today at 05:51:09 PM »
Me saying Im sure Ive had a blowy off him. Is different to actually engaging in oral sex.

Its good you remembered though.  I obviously made quite an impression
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #75 on: Today at 05:59:17 PM »
And he wasnt my mate.  I regularly ripped him to pieces despite him sharing some political views.  Hence my throwaway comment

Thats the difference between me and you.  I dont blindly agree with people because they are of a similar political persuasion. 

I dont differentiate between left right black white gay straight.  If some is a cunt I highlight it.

Hence why I regularly highlight local white peado cases.   I dont care wether they are black or white.  They are cunts and deserve to die.

You dont form any kind of opinion.  You blindly follow what the other leftys and the bbc tell you. Hence you jumping on and loving the orange banter
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
« Reply #76 on: Today at 06:16:37 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 05:51:09 PM
Me saying Im sure Ive had a blowy off him. Is different to actually engaging in oral sex.

Its good you remembered though.  I obviously made quite an impression

And yet you are suddenly very rattled, replying to yourself with more and more detail...

You admitted to this at least twice on Fly-Me, and previously on here. So 3 seperate confirmations, now it's just "banter"...

I remember because it's the most bizzare thing anyone has ever confessed to on a messageboard. And that includes everything Clem has ever said

CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #77 on: Today at 06:20:00 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 06:16:37 PM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 05:51:09 PM
Me saying Im sure Ive had a blowy off him. Is different to actually engaging in oral sex.

Its good you remembered though.  I obviously made quite an impression

And yet you are suddenly very rattled, replying to yourself with more and more detail...

You admitted to this at least twice on Fly-Me, and previously on here. So 3 seperate confirmations, now it's just "banter"...

I remember because it's the most bizzare thing anyone has ever confessed to on a messageboard. And that includes everything Clem has ever said



Hold my pint......
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #78 on: Today at 06:25:14 PM »
Downing u must live a very sheltered life


Not rattled in the slightest
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #79 on: Today at 06:37:59 PM »
Anyone who says ripped him to pieces makes me larf

Its like Im mad as, me. No. No youre not. Youre simply a twat
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #80 on: Today at 06:40:16 PM »
Mad as me?  Are you simple?

What kind of prick says larf
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #81 on: Today at 06:41:30 PM »
You have used that phrase completely out of context you thick twat
Pile
« Reply #82 on: Today at 07:13:49 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 01:54:36 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 01:20:18 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 01:00:36 PM
If you are offended by 3 consecutive Tangerine Emoji's you must be a right Snowflake rava

It's just BANTER lads, I thought COB was all about the banter, no?

🍊🍊🍊
Im not offended in the slightest, just wondered why you feel the need to come on CoB simply to wind people up.

And only winds himself up with an endless wall of text showing how much he's supposedly not bothered.  :duh:
Why dont you use your normal account?
Pile
« Reply #83 on: Today at 07:19:57 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 12:45:21 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 12:35:31 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 08:41:29 AM
What a raging mentalist BobUp is...warned by Steve about the way he speaks to people but it goes in one ear and out the other of his thick fanatical head

And repeating the same bad analogy about mini-skirts ad-infinitum doesn't make it true

:meltdown:
You should consider your own antagonising posting style before flinging shit around, starting with the stupid three oranges. Unless you can give me any reason for posting them other than to wind people up? If nothing else its pretty cuntish to make cheap jokes about the subject of three innocent people losing their life to a crazy racist immigrant.

Be better.  :like:

As already explained in simple terms even you could understand, there is zero connection between the events of Reading and 3 Oranges. Posting 3 Oranges is gloating at the stupidity of thick racists, nothing else

Explained it all multiple times, probably wasting my time. Most people on here wouldn't recognise a literary symbol if it assaulted them in a park

🍊🍊🍊
I didnt say there is a link, because there isnt. Thats not the point I was making.

I said you only post the oranges to wind people up, youve admitted that now so once again, youre backing up my claim.

You come on here to troll, nothing else.
Pile
« Reply #84 on: Today at 07:21:39 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 10:16:11 AM
Have you's decided who's the Peado yet?
🍊🍊🍊
Pile
« Reply #85 on: Today at 07:22:46 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 01:54:36 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 01:20:18 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 01:00:36 PM
If you are offended by 3 consecutive Tangerine Emoji's you must be a right Snowflake rava

It's just BANTER lads, I thought COB was all about the banter, no?

🍊🍊🍊
Im not offended in the slightest, just wondered why you feel the need to come on CoB simply to wind people up.

And only winds himself up with an endless wall of text showing how much he's supposedly not bothered.  :duh:
Cant you stick to one log in?
Pile
« Reply #86 on: Today at 07:26:59 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 03:45:21 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:18:38 PM
To paraphrase downingalbions stupidity (not easy but Ill have a go) Ive got tenuous family links by marriage four thousand miles away so I know how black people feel - what an idiot. No wonder black people hate white liberals, condescending pricks - desperate to be liked and accepted. Honesty, you couldnt have summed your ignorance up any better mate - perfect.  

Youre not highly intelligent, reasonable, mixed race 🤦🏻‍♂️ Or in America you thick, ignorant, white, wooly back cunt. Give it up mate

Dopey Don jumping to ASSUMPTIONS again, the thick twat...

My US based relatives are close to me and grew up on Teesside, with dual nationality. Once 18 they couldn't wait to get out of this country due to the racism they encountered from thick cunts like you

🍊🍊🍊

Shame you didnt fuck off with your imaginary family.  charles
El Capitan
« Reply #87 on: Today at 07:28:41 PM »
Youre having a right good go at this thread, Pile  charles
Pile
« Reply #88 on: Today at 07:31:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:28:41 PM
Youre having a right good go at this thread, Pile  charles
Cant do anything else at the minute, Matthew.  charles
