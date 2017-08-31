Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: White lives matter or white lives dont matter  (Read 804 times)
Ural Quntz
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:24:46 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:55:51 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 01:00:36 PM
If you are offended by 3 consecutive Tangerine Emoji's you must be a right Snowflake rava

It's just BANTER lads, I thought COB was all about the banter, no?

🍊🍊🍊

🍆🍆🍆

Fucking nailed it again Clem!

 :like:

 :nige:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
She's talking about ethnic cleansing.
 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:18:38 PM
To paraphrase downingalbions stupidity (not easy but Ill have a go) Ive got tenuous family links by marriage four thousand miles away so I know how black people feel - what an idiot. No wonder black people hate white liberals, condescending pricks - desperate to be liked and accepted. Honesty, you couldnt have summed your ignorance up any better mate - perfect.  

Youre not highly intelligent, reasonable, mixed race 🤦🏻‍♂️ Or in America you thick, ignorant, white, wooly back cunt. Give it up mate

Dopey Don jumping to ASSUMPTIONS again, the thick twat...

My US based relatives are close to me and grew up on Teesside, with dual nationality. Once 18 they couldn't wait to get out of this country due to the racism they encountered from thick cunts like you

🍊🍊🍊
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
Bobupanddown
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 03:45:21 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:18:38 PM
To paraphrase downingalbions stupidity (not easy but Ill have a go) Ive got tenuous family links by marriage four thousand miles away so I know how black people feel - what an idiot. No wonder black people hate white liberals, condescending pricks - desperate to be liked and accepted. Honesty, you couldnt have summed your ignorance up any better mate - perfect.  

Youre not highly intelligent, reasonable, mixed race 🤦🏻‍♂️ Or in America you thick, ignorant, white, wooly back cunt. Give it up mate

Dopey Don jumping to ASSUMPTIONS again, the thick twat...

My US based relatives are close to me and grew up on Teesside, with dual nationality. Once 18 they couldn't wait to get out of this country due to the racism they encountered from thick cunts like you

🍊🍊🍊


Hold up

They couldn't wait to get out the "racist" UK and head to the United States?  lost

Does Bernie Sanders house them in one of his many mansions?  mick
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:50:56 PM
Hold up

They couldn't wait to get out the "racist" UK and head to the United States?  lost

Does Bernie Sanders house them in one of his many mansions?  mick


Nice one Bob...

True story though...Love Music, Hate Racists

🍊🍊🍊
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
Bobupanddown
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 03:54:20 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:50:56 PM
Hold up

They couldn't wait to get out the "racist" UK and head to the United States?  lost

Does Bernie Sanders house them in one of his many mansions?  mick


Nice one Bob...

True story though...Love Music, Hate Racists

🍊🍊🍊



I don't doubt you have relatives who moved to the US Downing, but your statement that they moved there because of racists in the UK is bullshit and you know it.

True story though....Love Farage, Hate Communists.

 :beer: :beer: :beer:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 03:45:21 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:18:38 PM
To paraphrase downingalbions stupidity (not easy but Ill have a go) Ive got tenuous family links by marriage four thousand miles away so I know how black people feel - what an idiot. No wonder black people hate white liberals, condescending pricks - desperate to be liked and accepted. Honesty, you couldnt have summed your ignorance up any better mate - perfect.  

Youre not highly intelligent, reasonable, mixed race 🤦🏻‍♂️ Or in America you thick, ignorant, white, wooly back cunt. Give it up mate

Dopey Don jumping to ASSUMPTIONS again, the thick twat...

My US based relatives are close to me and grew up on Teesside, with dual nationality. Once 18 they couldn't wait to get out of this country due to the racism they encountered from thick cunts like you

🍊🍊🍊


That makes a lot of sense because the United States isn't racist at all.















 souey
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
maggiethatcherrulesok
Banter.  :homer:

You have lost me there.

You must be great crack away from here...

You admitted you are here trolling.

Sad & Pathetic
WLM
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
They live in very liberal metropolitan parts of Northern US where there are many more African Americans including their own relatives. A lot more POC than you would find in Eston, for example

The US isn't some uniform homogeneous racist zone, it's a massive country with many liberal areas like New York, Boston, San Francisco, LA, Seattle etc

True story

🍊🍊🍊
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
CLEM FANDANGO
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 04:02:58 PM
They live in very liberal metropolitan parts of Northern US where there are many more African Americans including their own relatives. A lot more POC than you would find in Eston, for example

The US isn't some uniform homogeneous racist zone, it's a massive country with many liberal areas like New York, Boston, San Francisco, LA, Seattle etc

True story

🍊🍊🍊

I know I've lived and worked around the country for nearly 20 years you thick cunt.

And it is way more racist than the UK.  From all races.

🍆🍆🍆
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
Well they prefer it so go fuck ya self :wanker:

🍊🍊🍊
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
Skinz
The Marxist troll is frothing, that's what brings him here. In his bulbous head, he thinks he speaks for the majority  rava

Get back to your tiny, insignificant, Commie bubble you red twat!  

 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:
CLEM FANDANGO
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 04:08:50 PM
Well they prefer it so go fuck ya self :wanker:

🍊🍊🍊

ANOTHER VICTORY FOR CLEMINGTON.

 :pope2:

🍆🍆🍆
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bobupanddown
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 04:02:58 PM
They live in very liberal metropolitan parts of Northern US where there are many more African Americans including their own relatives. A lot more POC than you would find in Eston, for example



Because London was too far away?  mcl
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Nobby_Barnes
Downing Albion is challenging your racist views and vitriol. You don't like it, all you have left is to call him a troll  :alf:

The bulldozers started its engine and Downing Albion's
driving  :mido:
Bobupanddown
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 04:18:17 PM
Downing Albion is challenging your racist views and vitriol. You don't like it, all you have left is to call him a troll  :alf:

The bulldozers started its engine and Downing Albion's
driving  :mido:

Cheers Monster - CHOOCHOO  mcl
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Nobby_Barnes
Wrong again Bob  klins
maggiethatcherrulesok
He admitted he was trolling.  Its quite simple, even for you nobby
WLM
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 04:39:57 PM
He admitted he was trolling.  Its quite simple, even for you nobby

You admitted to engaging in oral sex with Smoggy 89  klins

How is your old "mate" Dave doing these days?



🍊🍊🍊
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
CLEM FANDANGO
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 05:02:31 PM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 04:39:57 PM
He admitted he was trolling.  Its quite simple, even for you nobby

You admitted to engaging in oral sex with Smoggy 89  klins

How is your old "mate" Dave doing these days?



🍊🍊🍊


I didn't realize maggiethatcherrulesok was yet another of BUMCAT's accounts.

 klins
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 04:02:58 PM
They live in very liberal metropolitan parts of Northern US where there are many more African Americans including their own relatives. A lot more POC than you would find in Eston, for example

The US isn't some uniform homogeneous racist zone, it's a massive country with many liberal areas like New York, Boston, San Francisco, LA, Seattle etc

True story

🍊🍊🍊

8/15 its Capio 6/4 its Smalltown......
Wee_Willie
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:41:12 AM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM
Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too", from a position of being unfairly held back (or killed) by systematic racism

They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest

This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up" :gaz:

Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path

Where is this systematic racism in 2020 in the UK? Present to me pure unequivocal evidence.

Any person who hates others because of skin colour (in any direction) are reprehensible and can be rightly labelled racist, and excluding extremists I do not think there are that many people like that in our highly tolerant society. This BLM campaign is more about politics than racism, and is proving dangerously divisive and made worse by the bias misreporting by MSM. Questioning its aims neither makes you racist nor deserving of being cancelled.

Whoever the fuck he is, he still needs to answer my question....
maggiethatcherrulesok
That was obviously banter and a throw away comment.   Different humour obviously
WLM
Oldfield
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 04:18:17 PM
Downing Albion is challenging your racist views and vitriol. You don't like it, all you have left is to call him a troll  :alf:

The bulldozers started its engine and Downing Albion's
driving  :mido:

I see towz has got a second account today like you Downing

Getting ripped apart so you pull out a sock account

Hilarious
maggiethatcherrulesok
Me saying Im sure Ive had a blowy off him. Is different to actually engaging in oral sex.

Its good you remembered though.  I obviously made quite an impression
WLM
