June 26, 2020, 04:11:12 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
White lives matter or white lives dont matter
Author
Topic: White lives matter or white lives dont matter (Read 652 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 949
Pack o cunts
Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 03:24:46 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 02:55:51 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on
Today
at 01:00:36 PM
If you are offended by 3 consecutive Tangerine Emoji's you must be a right Snowflake
It's just BANTER lads, I thought COB was all about the banter, no?
🍊🍊🍊
🍆🍆🍆
Fucking nailed it again Clem!
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 2 925
Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 03:41:58 PM »
She's talking about ethnic cleansing.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
Online
Posts: 393
Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 03:45:21 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 03:18:38 PM
To paraphrase downingalbions stupidity (not easy but Ill have a go) Ive got tenuous family links by marriage four thousand miles away so I know how black people feel - what an idiot. No wonder black people hate white liberals, condescending pricks - desperate to be liked and accepted. Honesty, you couldnt have summed your ignorance up any better mate - perfect.
Youre not highly intelligent, reasonable, mixed race 🤦🏻♂️ Or in America you thick, ignorant, white, wooly back cunt. Give it up mate
Dopey Don jumping to ASSUMPTIONS again, the thick twat...
My US based relatives are close to me and grew up on Teesside, with dual nationality. Once 18 they couldn't wait to get out of this country due to the racism they encountered from thick cunts like you
🍊🍊🍊
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 2 925
Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 03:50:56 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on
Today
at 03:45:21 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 03:18:38 PM
To paraphrase downingalbions stupidity (not easy but Ill have a go) Ive got tenuous family links by marriage four thousand miles away so I know how black people feel - what an idiot. No wonder black people hate white liberals, condescending pricks - desperate to be liked and accepted. Honesty, you couldnt have summed your ignorance up any better mate - perfect.
Youre not highly intelligent, reasonable, mixed race 🤦🏻♂️ Or in America you thick, ignorant, white, wooly back cunt. Give it up mate
Dopey Don jumping to ASSUMPTIONS again, the thick twat...
My US based relatives are close to me and grew up on Teesside, with dual nationality. Once 18 they couldn't wait to get out of this country due to the racism they encountered from thick cunts like you
🍊🍊🍊
Hold up
They couldn't wait to get out the "racist" UK and head to the United States?
Does Bernie Sanders house them in one of his many mansions?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
Online
Posts: 393
Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 03:54:20 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 03:50:56 PM
Hold up
They couldn't wait to get out the "racist" UK and head to the United States?
Does Bernie Sanders house them in one of his many mansions?
Nice one Bob...
True story though...Love Music, Hate Racists
🍊🍊🍊
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 2 925
Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 03:58:15 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on
Today
at 03:54:20 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 03:50:56 PM
Hold up
They couldn't wait to get out the "racist" UK and head to the United States?
Does Bernie Sanders house them in one of his many mansions?
Nice one Bob...
True story though...Love Music, Hate Racists
🍊🍊🍊
I don't doubt you have relatives who moved to the US Downing, but your statement that they moved there because of racists in the UK is bullshit and you know it.
True story though....Love Farage, Hate Communists.
True story though....Love Farage, Hate Communists.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 351
Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 04:00:38 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on
Today
at 03:45:21 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 03:18:38 PM
To paraphrase downingalbions stupidity (not easy but Ill have a go) Ive got tenuous family links by marriage four thousand miles away so I know how black people feel - what an idiot. No wonder black people hate white liberals, condescending pricks - desperate to be liked and accepted. Honesty, you couldnt have summed your ignorance up any better mate - perfect.
Youre not highly intelligent, reasonable, mixed race 🤦🏻♂️ Or in America you thick, ignorant, white, wooly back cunt. Give it up mate
Dopey Don jumping to ASSUMPTIONS again, the thick twat...
My US based relatives are close to me and grew up on Teesside, with dual nationality. Once 18 they couldn't wait to get out of this country due to the racism they encountered from thick cunts like you
🍊🍊🍊
That makes a lot of sense because the United States isn't racist at all.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 259
WLM
Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 04:02:40 PM »
Banter.
You have lost me there.
You must be great crack away from here...
You admitted you are here trolling.
Sad & Pathetic
Logged
WLM
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
Online
Posts: 393
Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 04:02:58 PM »
They live in very liberal metropolitan parts of Northern US where there are many more African Americans including their own relatives. A lot more POC than you would find in Eston, for example
The US isn't some uniform homogeneous racist zone, it's a massive country with many liberal areas like New York, Boston, San Francisco, LA, Seattle etc
True story
🍊🍊🍊
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 351
Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 04:06:21 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on
Today
at 04:02:58 PM
They live in very liberal metropolitan parts of Northern US where there are many more African Americans including their own relatives. A lot more POC than you would find in Eston, for example
The US isn't some uniform homogeneous racist zone, it's a massive country with many liberal areas like New York, Boston, San Francisco, LA, Seattle etc
True story
🍊🍊🍊
I know I've lived and worked around the country for nearly 20 years you thick cunt.
And it is way more racist than the UK. From all races.
🍆🍆🍆
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
Online
Posts: 393
Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 04:08:50 PM »
Well they prefer it so go fuck ya self
🍊🍊🍊
🍊🍊🍊
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
Skinz
Online
Posts: 2 293
Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 04:09:15 PM »
The Marxist troll is frothing, that's what brings him here. In his bulbous head, he thinks he speaks for the majority
Get back to your tiny, insignificant, Commie bubble you red twat!
Logged
