DowningAlbion



Online



Posts: 393





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 393 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #52 on: Today at 03:45:21 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:18:38 PM



Youre not highly intelligent, reasonable, mixed race 🤦🏻‍♂️ Or in America you thick, ignorant, white, wooly back cunt. Give it up mate

To paraphrase downingalbions stupidity (not easy but Ill have a go) Ive got tenuous family links by marriage four thousand miles away so I know how black people feel - what an idiot. No wonder black people hate white liberals, condescending pricks - desperate to be liked and accepted. Honesty, you couldnt have summed your ignorance up any better mate - perfect.Youre not highly intelligent, reasonable, mixed race 🤦🏻‍♂️ Or in America you thick, ignorant, white, wooly back cunt. Give it up mate

Dopey Don jumping to ASSUMPTIONS again, the thick twat...



My US based relatives are close to me and grew up on Teesside, with dual nationality. Once 18 they couldn't wait to get out of this country due to the racism they encountered from thick cunts like you



🍊🍊🍊

Dopey Don jumping to ASSUMPTIONS again, the thick twat...My US based relatives are close to me and grew up on Teesside, with dual nationality. Once 18 they couldn't wait to get out of this country due to the racism they encountered from thick cunts like you🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

DowningAlbion



Online



Posts: 393





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 393 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #54 on: Today at 03:54:20 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:50:56 PM



They couldn't wait to get out the "racist" UK and head to the United States?



Does Bernie Sanders house them in one of his many mansions?



Hold upThey couldn't wait to get out the "racist" UK and head to the United States?Does Bernie Sanders house them in one of his many mansions?

Nice one Bob...



True story though...Love Music, Hate Racists



🍊🍊🍊



Nice one Bob...True story though...Love Music, Hate Racists🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 351







Posts: 14 351 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #56 on: Today at 04:00:38 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 03:45:21 PM Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:18:38 PM



Youre not highly intelligent, reasonable, mixed race 🤦🏻‍♂️ Or in America you thick, ignorant, white, wooly back cunt. Give it up mate

To paraphrase downingalbions stupidity (not easy but Ill have a go) Ive got tenuous family links by marriage four thousand miles away so I know how black people feel - what an idiot. No wonder black people hate white liberals, condescending pricks - desperate to be liked and accepted. Honesty, you couldnt have summed your ignorance up any better mate - perfect.Youre not highly intelligent, reasonable, mixed race 🤦🏻‍♂️ Or in America you thick, ignorant, white, wooly back cunt. Give it up mate

Dopey Don jumping to ASSUMPTIONS again, the thick twat...



My US based relatives are close to me and grew up on Teesside, with dual nationality. Once 18 they couldn't wait to get out of this country due to the racism they encountered from thick cunts like you



🍊🍊🍊



Dopey Don jumping to ASSUMPTIONS again, the thick twat...My US based relatives are close to me and grew up on Teesside, with dual nationality. Once 18 they couldn't wait to get out of this country due to the racism they encountered from thick cunts like you🍊🍊🍊

That makes a lot of sense because the United States isn't racist at all.































That makes a lot of sense because the United States isn't racist at all. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

DowningAlbion



Online



Posts: 393





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 393 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #58 on: Today at 04:02:58 PM » They live in very liberal metropolitan parts of Northern US where there are many more African Americans including their own relatives. A lot more POC than you would find in Eston, for example



The US isn't some uniform homogeneous racist zone, it's a massive country with many liberal areas like New York, Boston, San Francisco, LA, Seattle etc



True story



🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 351







Posts: 14 351 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #59 on: Today at 04:06:21 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 04:02:58 PM They live in very liberal metropolitan parts of Northern US where there are many more African Americans including their own relatives. A lot more POC than you would find in Eston, for example



The US isn't some uniform homogeneous racist zone, it's a massive country with many liberal areas like New York, Boston, San Francisco, LA, Seattle etc



True story



🍊🍊🍊



I know I've lived and worked around the country for nearly 20 years you thick cunt.



And it is way more racist than the UK. From all races.



🍆🍆🍆 I know I've lived and worked around the country for nearly 20 years you thick cunt.And it is way more racist than the UK. From all races.🍆🍆🍆 Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

DowningAlbion



Online



Posts: 393





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 393 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #60 on: Today at 04:08:50 PM »



🍊🍊🍊 Well they prefer it so go fuck ya self🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊