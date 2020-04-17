Jethro Tull



Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:51:06 PM » It's all a load of fucking bollocks and all the BLM wankers know it is.These types like to "protest" for fuck-all because it's "hip" to do so' same as the gay marches ect.It all gets on your fucking wires.

They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest



This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up"



Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:01:56 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too".

Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.



I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way.

Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:19:32 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 11:01:56 PM Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too".

Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.



I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way.

Possibly Pile, I haven't seen anything like that though. I have mixed-race relatives who live in the US and they are highly intelligent and reasonable people, so I see things from their perspective



Isolated individuals have extreme views and are keen to voice them. Stick a mic in front of any crowd and you will hear extreme views from the loudest pushiest members



The problem is we have a sensationalist media on both sides who like to present extreme views or events as if they they are the norm. Do you really believe we need a "White lives Matter" counter-protest movement?



Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:34:19 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 11:19:32 PM Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 11:01:56 PM Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too".

Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.



I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way.

Possibly Pile, I haven't seen anything like that though. I have mixed-race relatives who live in the US and they are highly intelligent and reasonable people, so I see things from their perspective



Isolated individuals have extreme views and are keen to voice them. Stick a mic in front of any crowd and you will hear extreme views from the loudest pushiest members



The problem is we have a sensationalist media on both sides who like to present extreme views or events as if they they are the norm. Do you really believe we need a "White lives Matter" counter-protest movement?





Fucking right we do!







Fucking right we do!

Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #14 on: Today at 06:41:12 AM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too", from a position of being unfairly held back (or killed) by systematic racism



They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest



This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up"



Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path

Where is this systematic racism in 2020 in the UK? Present to me pure unequivocal evidence.



Any person who hates others because of skin colour (in any direction) are reprehensible and can be rightly labelled racist, and excluding extremists I do not think there are that many people like that in our highly tolerant society. This BLM campaign is more about politics than racism, and is proving dangerously divisive and made worse by the bias misreporting by MSM. Questioning its aims neither makes you racist nor deserving of being cancelled.

Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #16 on: Today at 07:06:45 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:59:06 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:36:14 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:32:15 PM the subject title and the opening sentence sum up the sort of binary thinking that gets the far right frothing at the mouth



It was your lot "frothing at the mouth" over a banner.



Is it your cognitive dissonance that keeps you alone and single?



It was your lot "frothing at the mouth" over a banner.Is it your cognitive dissonance that keeps you alone and single?

The right wing shitkickers like yourself constantly imagine what the left wing are thinking and present it as fact. Then you froth at your made up left wing frothing, you mad frothing bastard. You need to relax a little. Take life easier. Try to stop blaming minorities for your problems. Blame the people who piss on us

The right wing shitkickers like yourself constantly imagine what the left wing are thinking and present it as fact. Then you froth at your made up left wing frothing, you mad frothing bastard. You need to relax a little. Take life easier.









Since joining this site I've seen some blood boiling toe curling sickening lefty spew written on here, I thought RAT SNAKE WELCHER was at the top of that tree of slime . You though Bob are totally shameless , Your own flesh and blood was attacked by one of these "minorities" probably an illegal and here you are singing their praises ... I can to an extent understand RAT SNAKE and his pathetic stance as he basically is pathetic .. But you you're a disgrace an absolute coward .



Are you really a father or was all that attack stuff made up for attention in the past ..



Beyond comprehension



Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #17 on: Today at 07:14:04 AM » The big fat problem in this country is that the white working class do not have a voice. Who really speaks up for them. If they are brave enough to speak up they are immediately cancelled.



Labour now despises this section of our society as their shift to elitism continues unabated, some even describing them as shit kickers.



White working class now do not have any representation at a political level and is why many are pissed off over this BLM campaign

Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #18 on: Today at 07:23:28 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:14:04 AM The big fat problem in this country is that the white working class do not have a voice. Who really speaks up for them. If they are brave enough to speak up they are immediately cancelled.



Labour now despises this section of our society as their shift to elitism continues unabated, some even describing them as shit kickers.



White working class now do not have any representation at a political level and is why many are pissed off over this BLM campaign





This is a genuine problem, particularly I would say northern working class folk have no real political representation. This is one of the problems with our 2 party system and another reason why political reforms are needed to try to ensure we have a more representative form of government. Proportional representation and redrawing of electoral boundaries would allow a representative cross section of society to have a say. The current system is broken beyond repair and is exploited by those with undue media and political influence for their own benefit

Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:26:52 AM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:06:45 AM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:59:06 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:36:14 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:32:15 PM the subject title and the opening sentence sum up the sort of binary thinking that gets the far right frothing at the mouth



It was your lot "frothing at the mouth" over a banner.



Is it your cognitive dissonance that keeps you alone and single?



It was your lot "frothing at the mouth" over a banner.Is it your cognitive dissonance that keeps you alone and single?

The right wing shitkickers like yourself constantly imagine what the left wing are thinking and present it as fact. Then you froth at your made up left wing frothing, you mad frothing bastard. You need to relax a little. Take life easier. Try to stop blaming minorities for your problems. Blame the people who piss on us

The right wing shitkickers like yourself constantly imagine what the left wing are thinking and present it as fact. Then you froth at your made up left wing frothing, you mad frothing bastard. You need to relax a little. Take life easier.









Since joining this site I've seen some blood boiling toe curling sickening lefty spew written on here, I thought RAT SNAKE WELCHER was at the top of that tree of slime . You though Bob are totally shameless , Your own flesh and blood was attacked by one of these "minorities" probably an illegal and here you are singing their praises ... I can to an extent understand RAT SNAKE and his pathetic stance as he basically is pathetic .. But you you're a disgrace an absolute coward .



Are you really a father or was all that attack stuff made up for attention in the past ..



Beyond comprehension





Crocket, your ignorance, hatred, xenophobia, dissatisfaction with your own life leads you to externalize your self-loathing and direct it towards any easy target presented to you. Your real enemies are those who are exploiting you



*hint, it's not black people, muzzies or lefties*

Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #20 on: Today at 07:32:19 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:41:12 AM Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too", from a position of being unfairly held back (or killed) by systematic racism



They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest



This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up"



Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path

Where is this systematic racism in 2020 in the UK? Present to me pure unequivocal evidence.



Any person who hates others because of skin colour (in any direction) are reprehens

I'm not sure there is much systemic racism in the UK, plenty of racists on here though



I'm not sure there is much systemic racism in the UK, plenty of racists on here though Logged

And repeating the same bad analogy about mini-skirts ad-infinitum doesn't make it true



What a raging mentalist BobUp is...warned by Steve about the way he speaks to people but it goes in one ear and out the other of his thick fanatical headAnd repeating the same bad analogy about mini-skirts ad-infinitum doesn't make it true Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

And repeating the same bad analogy about mini-skirts ad-infinitum doesn't make it true





Yep - could well be smalltown



How's that purchase of the Porsche going?



Mind you 'mentalist' was one of Capio's favourites



If he starts saying 'butt hurt' then that's a game changer



Yep - could well be smalltownHow's that purchase of the Porsche going?Mind you 'mentalist' was one of Capio's favouritesIf he starts saying 'butt hurt' then that's a game changer Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

And repeating the same bad analogy about mini-skirts ad-infinitum doesn't make it true





Oh mate - hold up a mirror before you start throwing stones about. You fled from me weeping and whinging the other week after i took you apart at the seams over the NHS. Your fanaticism is cringeworthy



The extreme left, like you, are the biggest racists and hypocrites on here Oh mate - hold up a mirror before you start throwing stones about. You fled from me weeping and whinging the other week after i took you apart at the seams over the NHS. Your fanaticism is cringeworthyThe extreme left, like you, are the biggest racists and hypocrites on here « Last Edit: Today at 09:28:40 AM by Oldfield » Logged

Posts: 2 918 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #28 on: Today at 09:37:58 AM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 08:41:29 AM



And repeating the same bad analogy about mini-skirts ad-infinitum doesn't make it true





That's not true Downing, I've acknowledged what Steve has said and I'm toning down the vitriol.



What is ironic is YOU, a dedicated follower of Marxist docrine labelling anyone "fanatical". You are the fanatic my friend.



Of course the analogy works, it highlights perfectly your hypocritical attitudes, but as a dedicated follower of Marx you have

a mental block which prohibits your ability to comprehend it.



Its ok though Downing, your affliction isn't exclusive to you. All Marxists struggle with this disability.





Oh mate - hold up a mirror before you start throwing stones about. You fled from me weeping and whinging the other week after i took you apart at the seams over the NHS. Your fanaticism is cringeworthy



The extreme left, like you, are the biggest racists and hypocrites on here



I never bothered replying to your spurious claims about the NHS because it was all rubbish. By your logic if the opposition agrees with any government action then they are also get the credit. So The Tories are also responsible for the illegal war in Iraq, New Labour are also responsible for Austerity and so on and so on...



Tories may have agreed with forming of the NHS, but it was Attlee's government that created it so they get the credit



RWNJ's like you can only think in binary extremes therefore anyone left of centre is a "communist". Laughable stuff. I was a member of Labour during New Labour times but have not been for last 5 years. May rejoin now Starmer is in charge. I still believe the Blair government of 1997 - 2007 was a 10 year golden age the like of which we may never see again. Booming economy and record investments in schools and hospitals



But just because Corbyn was further left than myself, doesn't mean as a former Labour voter, I'd suddenly vote for a bunch of incompetent right-wing free-market fanatics. Only an idiot would make that choice



🍊🍊🍊 I never bothered replying to your spurious claims about the NHS because it was all rubbish. By your logic if the opposition agrees with any government action then they are also get the credit. So The Tories are also responsible for the illegal war in Iraq, New Labour are also responsible for Austerity and so on and so on...Tories may have agreed with forming of the NHS, but it was Attlee's government that created it so they get the creditRWNJ's like you can only think in binary extremes therefore anyone left of centre is a "communist". Laughable stuff. I was a member of Labour during New Labour times but have not been for last 5 years. May rejoin now Starmer is in charge. I still believe the Blair government of 1997 - 2007 was a 10 year golden age the like of which we may never see again. Booming economy and record investments in schools and hospitalsBut just because Corbyn was further left than myself, doesn't mean as a former Labour voter, I'd suddenly vote for a bunch of incompetent right-wing free-market fanatics. Only an idiot would make that choice🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

What is ironic is YOU, a dedicated follower of Marxist docrine labelling anyone "fanatical". You are the fanatic my friend.



Of course the analogy works, it highlights perfectly your hypocritical attitudes, but as a dedicated follower of Marx you have

a mental block which prohibits your ability to comprehend it.



Its ok though Downing, your affliction isn't exclusive to you. All Marxists struggle with this disability.



Yeah you've really toned down the vitriol...



I've never claimed to be a Marxist, that's you projecting your binary extreme views again. I have repeatedly said that like Orwell, I am against all Totalitarian/Authoritarian regimes whether they are right or left, and for Social Democracy, as I understand it to be



To me that means a properly balanced economy with natural monopolies owned by the state to prevent exploitation of prices and supply, and everything else private. Governments should interfere to reign in the worst excesses of capitalism (the rich get richer, the poor get poorer unless somebody intervenes)



Many of our neighbours in Western and Northern Europe are run very succesfully as progressive social democracies. We are now moving away from that and towards the regressive US route of everything privatised and record inequality, but the super-wealthy have even more



I think many Brexit voters or new working class Tories don't understand the choice they have made...



🍊🍊🍊 Yeah you've really toned down the vitriol...I've never claimed to be a Marxist, that's you projecting your binary extreme views again. I have repeatedly said that like Orwell, I am against all Totalitarian/Authoritarian regimes whether they are right or left, and for Social Democracy, as I understand it to beTo me that means a properly balanced economy with natural monopolies owned by the state to prevent exploitation of prices and supply, and everything else private. Governments should interfere to reign in the worst excesses of capitalism (the rich get richer, the poor get poorer unless somebody intervenes)Many of our neighbours in Western and Northern Europe are run very succesfully as progressive social democracies. We are now moving away from that and towards the regressive US route of everything privatised and record inequality, but the super-wealthy have even moreI think many Brexit voters or new working class Tories don't understand the choice they have made...🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

Oh mate - hold up a mirror before you start throwing stones about. You fled from me weeping and whinging the other week after i took you apart at the seams over the NHS. Your fanaticism is cringeworthy



The extreme left, like you, are the biggest racists and hypocrites on here



I never bothered replying to your spurious claims about the NHS because it was all rubbish. By your logic if the opposition agrees with any government action then they are also get the credit. So The Tories are also responsible for the illegal war in Iraq, New Labour are also responsible for Austerity and so on and so on...



Tories may have agreed with forming of the NHS, but it was Attlee's government that created it so they get the credit



RWNJ's like you can only think in binary extremes therefore anyone left of centre is a "communist". Laughable stuff. I was a member of Labour during New Labour times but have not been for last 5 years. May rejoin now Starmer is in charge. I still believe the Blair government of 1997 - 2007 was a 10 year golden age the like of which we may never see again. Booming economy and record investments in schools and hospitals



But just because Corbyn was further left than myself, doesn't mean as a former Labour voter, I'd suddenly vote for a bunch of incompetent right-wing free-market fanatics. Only an idiot would make that choice



🍊🍊🍊

Nope you fled whinging when i produced direct, factual and empirical sources and facts that took your marxist myth and propaganda apart. You even conceded it on that thread.



Attlee's government didn't create it. They implemented it. There is a very big difference. It was created by cross party consensus and agreement. Said implementation was completed by Churchills Tories. All parties and people at the time get the credit for implementing it.



RWNJ? Classically liberal If anything ...old mukka!! .. you never left the Labour party. you fucking loved that old anti semitic marxist reprobate Corbyn. you even thought he had a chance of winning the election.... your intellectual masturbation was a thing to behold at that time 😂😂😂😂





The problem with extreme left wing binary thinkers like you is that you think anyone to the right of Mao is a RWNJ fascist hitlerite. You are serious fans of Godwin's law.



We haven't had austerity yet. i wish we had but we haven't.



and yes the Tories take the blame for NOT implementing austerity when they had the chance but thats blairite centre left Camerons fault



Yeah of course I did Oddfield...I clarified the Attlee government was a success in terms of what was achieved and still around today (NHS, Welfare). I did not concede defeat in any way



More austerity? What a total nut-job Yeah of course I did Oddfield...I clarified the Attlee government was a success in terms of what was achieved and still around today (NHS, Welfare). I did not concede defeat in any wayMore austerity? What a total nut-job Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

What is ironic is YOU, a dedicated follower of Marxist docrine labelling anyone "fanatical". You are the fanatic my friend.



Of course the analogy works, it highlights perfectly your hypocritical attitudes, but as a dedicated follower of Marx you have

a mental block which prohibits your ability to comprehend it.



Its ok though Downing, your affliction isn't exclusive to you. All Marxists struggle with this disability.



Thanks for noticing



Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 10:02:34 AM I've never claimed to be a Marxist, that's you projecting your binary extreme views again. I have repeatedly said that like Orwell, I am against all Totalitarian/Authoritarian regimes whether they are right or left, and for Social Democracy, as I understand it to be.

But you're all for the mob carrying out their own virtual retribution for crimes against social justice? You're all for hunting people down and getting them sacked, finding their family members and making them pay.



THIS IS THE ACTION OF A TOTALITARIAN REGIME



You're hypocrisy, quite literally, knows no bounds.



Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 10:02:34 AM To me that means a properly balanced economy with natural monopolies owned by the state to prevent exploitation of prices and supply, and everything else private. Governments should interfere to reign in the worst excesses of capitalism (the rich get richer, the poor get poorer unless somebody intervenes)



Yeah - marxism lite. What you're talking about is wholesale government control of free markets. It is a technical impossibility for this not to result in totalitarian and authoritarian regimes.

Doubt me? Study the history of the 20th century - it's littered with examples.



Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 10:02:34 AM Many of our neighbours in Western and Northern Europe are run very succesfully as progressive social democracies. We are now moving away from that and towards the regressive US route of everything privatised and record inequality, but the super-wealthy have even more



I think many Brexit voters or new working class Tories don't understand the choice they have made...



🍊🍊🍊

The Sweden / Denmark and Norway argument again? Haven't we smashed this bullshit multiple times already?



First of all, there is more people in London then any of those three countries, second of all NONE of them are socialist and finally and most obviously - if they are so great why do practically no Western Europeans or Americans migrate to them?



I know - social democracy not socialist.



It's purely semantics, we live in a successful social democracy already and that's not what you are advocating for.

You want socialism but because that's a dirty word (and rightly so) you've re-branded it to social democracy.

This is identical to the tactics used by Marxists in the past who said they wanted socialism but were really working toward communism. (see Castro and Cuba)



If we are moving to the US model of everything being privitised when will we see the abolition of the NHS and welfare state?

Posts: 1 778 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #37 on: Today at 11:59:01 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 07:23:28 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:14:04 AM The big fat problem in this country is that the white working class do not have a voice. Who really speaks up for them. If they are brave enough to speak up they are immediately cancelled.



Labour now despises this section of our society as their shift to elitism continues unabated, some even describing them as shit kickers.



White working class now do not have any representation at a political level and is why many are pissed off over this BLM campaign





This is a genuine problem, particularly I would say northern working class folk have no real political representation. This is one of the problems with our 2 party system and another reason why political reforms are needed to try to ensure we have a more representative form of government. Proportional representation and redrawing of electoral boundaries would allow a representative cross section of society to have a say. The current system is broken beyond repair and is exploited by those with undue media and political influence for their own benefit

This is a genuine problem, particularly I would say northern working class folk have no real political representation. This is one of the problems with our 2 party system and another reason why political reforms are needed to try to ensure we have a more representative form of government. Proportional representation and redrawing of electoral boundaries would allow a representative cross section of society to have a say. The current system is broken beyond repair and is exploited by those with undue media and political influence for their own benefit

And i quote " This is one of the problems with our 2 party system" Wtf is this "ours"? How long have you been out the country?.... And i quote " This is one of the problems with our 2 party system" Wtf is this "ours"? How long have you been out the country?.... Logged

Yeah of course I did Oddfield...I clarified the Attlee government was a success in terms of what was achieved and still around today (NHS, Welfare). I did not concede defeat in any way



More austerity? What a total nut-job

Yeah of course I did Oddfield...I clarified the Attlee government was a success in terms of what was achieved and still around today (NHS, Welfare). I did not concede defeat in any wayMore austerity? What a total nut-job

No, you didn't you were doing to usual marxist frothing at the mouth myth and propaganda about the Labour inventing the NHS



They didnt and i firmly put you in your place with facts and evidence. You then tried desperatly to pivot to some nonsense again about Attlees government being a success and you pointed out welfare. Again a smashed that into the ground with evidence and facts showing that Atlees government was a wet fart in government terms highlighted by the fact that the people gave Churchill a landslide victory.



You conceded defeat when you stated that i had raised good, fair and factual points and then pivoted to the above argument rambling away incoherently and bluffing shite.



I also enjoy Marxists attempts to save face but it was fun watching you delibrately avoiding debates for the weeks after that



Its even more funny to see you claim your not a Marxist while put three oranges up in support of that hideous literal communist old Tash 😂😂😂😂😂



No, you didn't you were doing to usual marxist frothing at the mouth myth and propaganda about the Labour inventing the NHSThey didnt and i firmly put you in your place with facts and evidence. You then tried desperatly to pivot to some nonsense again about Attlees government being a success and you pointed out welfare. Again a smashed that into the ground with evidence and facts showing that Atlees government was a wet fart in government terms highlighted by the fact that the people gave Churchill a landslide victory.You conceded defeat when you stated that i had raised good, fair and factual points and then pivoted to the above argument rambling away incoherently and bluffing shite.I also enjoy Marxists attempts to save face but it was fun watching you delibrately avoiding debates for the weeks after thatIts even more funny to see you claim your not a Marxist while put three oranges up in support of that hideous literal communist old Tash 😂😂😂😂😂 Logged