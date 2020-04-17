Jethro Tull



It's all a load of fucking bollocks and all the BLM wankers know it is.These types like to "protest" for fuck-all because it's "hip" to do so' same as the gay marches ect.It all gets on your fucking wires.

They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest



This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up"



Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too", from a position of being unfairly held back (or killed) by systemic racism. They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest. This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up". Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path

Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too".

Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.



Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find. I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way.

Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 380 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:19:32 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 11:01:56 PM Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too".

Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.



I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way.

Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way.

Possibly Pile, I haven't seen anything like that though. I have mixed-race relatives who live in the US and they are highly intelligent and reasonable people, so I see things from their perspective



Isolated individuals have extreme views and are keen to voice them. Stick a mic in front of any crowd and you will hear extreme views from the loudest pushiest members



The problem is we have a sensationalist media on both sides who like to present extreme views or events as if they they are the norm. Do you really believe we need a "White lives Matter" counter-protest movement?



Possibly Pile, I haven't seen anything like that though. I have mixed-race relatives who live in the US and they are highly intelligent and reasonable people, so I see things from their perspective. Isolated individuals have extreme views and are keen to voice them. Stick a mic in front of any crowd and you will hear extreme views from the loudest pushiest members. The problem is we have a sensationalist media on both sides who like to present extreme views or events as if they they are the norm. Do you really believe we need a "White lives Matter" counter-protest movement?

Phew thats betterPosts: 6 943Pack o cunts Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:34:19 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 11:19:32 PM Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 11:01:56 PM Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too".

Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.



I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way.

Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way.

Possibly Pile, I haven't seen anything like that though. I have mixed-race relatives who live in the US and they are highly intelligent and reasonable people, so I see things from their perspective



Isolated individuals have extreme views and are keen to voice them. Stick a mic in front of any crowd and you will hear extreme views from the loudest pushiest members



The problem is we have a sensationalist media on both sides who like to present extreme views or events as if they they are the norm. Do you really believe we need a "White lives Matter" counter-protest movement?





Possibly Pile, I haven't seen anything like that though. I have mixed-race relatives who live in the US and they are highly intelligent and reasonable people, so I see things from their perspectiveIsolated individuals have extreme views and are keen to voice them. Stick a mic in front of any crowd and you will hear extreme views from the loudest pushiest membersThe problem is we have a sensationalist media on both sides who like to present extreme views or events as if they they are the norm. Do you really believe we need a "White lives Matter" counter-protest movement?

Fucking right we do!







Fucking right we do!

Posts: 9 007 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #14 on: Today at 06:41:12 AM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too", from a position of being unfairly held back (or killed) by systematic racism



They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest



This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up"



Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path

They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protestThis Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up"Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path

Where is this systematic racism in 2020 in the UK? Present to me pure unequivocal evidence.



Where is this systematic racism in 2020 in the UK? Present to me pure unequivocal evidence. Any person who hates others because of skin colour (in any direction) are reprehensible and can be rightly labelled racist, and excluding extremists I do not think there are that many people like that in our highly tolerant society. This BLM campaign is more about politics than racism, and is proving dangerously divisive and made worse by the bias misreporting by MSM. Questioning its aims neither makes you racist nor deserving of being cancelled.

WelchPosts: 710 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #16 on: Today at 07:06:45 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:59:06 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:36:14 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:32:15 PM the subject title and the opening sentence sum up the sort of binary thinking that gets the far right frothing at the mouth



It was your lot "frothing at the mouth" over a banner.



Is it your cognitive dissonance that keeps you alone and single?



It was your lot "frothing at the mouth" over a banner.Is it your cognitive dissonance that keeps you alone and single?

The right wing shitkickers like yourself constantly imagine what the left wing are thinking and present it as fact. Then you froth at your made up left wing frothing, you mad frothing bastard. You need to relax a little. Take life easier. Try to stop blaming minorities for your problems. Blame the people who piss on us

The right wing shitkickers like yourself constantly imagine what the left wing are thinking and present it as fact. Then you froth at your made up left wing frothing, you mad frothing bastard. You need to relax a little. Take life easier.









Since joining this site I've seen some blood boiling toe curling sickening lefty spew written on here, I thought RAT SNAKE WELCHER was at the top of that tree of slime . You though Bob are totally shameless , Your own flesh and blood was attacked by one of these "minorities" probably an illegal and here you are singing their praises ... I can to an extent understand RAT SNAKE and his pathetic stance as he basically is pathetic .. But you you're a disgrace an absolute coward .



Are you really a father or was all that attack stuff made up for attention in the past ..



Beyond comprehension



Since joining this site I've seen some blood boiling toe curling sickening lefty spew written on here, I thought RAT SNAKE WELCHER was at the top of that tree of slime . You though Bob are totally shameless , Your own flesh and blood was attacked by one of these "minorities" probably an illegal and here you are singing their praises ... I can to an extent understand RAT SNAKE and his pathetic stance as he basically is pathetic .. But you you're a disgrace an absolute coward . Are you really a father or was all that attack stuff made up for attention in the past .. Beyond comprehension

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Posts: 9 007 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #17 on: Today at 07:14:04 AM » The big fat problem in this country is that the white working class do not have a voice. Who really speaks up for them. If they are brave enough to speak up they are immediately cancelled.



Labour now despises this section of our society as their shift to elitism continues unabated, some even describing them as shit kickers.



White working class now do not have any representation at a political level and is why many are pissed off over this BLM campaign

Logged

Posts: 8 424 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #18 on: Today at 07:23:28 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:14:04 AM The big fat problem in this country is that the white working class do not have a voice. Who really speaks up for them. If they are brave enough to speak up they are immediately cancelled.



Labour now despises this section of our society as their shift to elitism continues unabated, some even describing them as shit kickers.



White working class now do not have any representation at a political level and is why many are pissed off over this BLM campaign





This is a genuine problem, particularly I would say northern working class folk have no real political representation. This is one of the problems with our 2 party system and another reason why political reforms are needed to try to ensure we have a more representative form of government. Proportional representation and redrawing of electoral boundaries would allow a representative cross section of society to have a say. The current system is broken beyond repair and is exploited by those with undue media and political influence for their own benefit

Posts: 8 424 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:26:52 AM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:06:45 AM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:59:06 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:36:14 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:32:15 PM the subject title and the opening sentence sum up the sort of binary thinking that gets the far right frothing at the mouth



It was your lot "frothing at the mouth" over a banner.



Is it your cognitive dissonance that keeps you alone and single?



It was your lot "frothing at the mouth" over a banner.Is it your cognitive dissonance that keeps you alone and single?

The right wing shitkickers like yourself constantly imagine what the left wing are thinking and present it as fact. Then you froth at your made up left wing frothing, you mad frothing bastard. You need to relax a little. Take life easier. Try to stop blaming minorities for your problems. Blame the people who piss on us

The right wing shitkickers like yourself constantly imagine what the left wing are thinking and present it as fact. Then you froth at your made up left wing frothing, you mad frothing bastard. You need to relax a little. Take life easier.









Since joining this site I've seen some blood boiling toe curling sickening lefty spew written on here, I thought RAT SNAKE WELCHER was at the top of that tree of slime . You though Bob are totally shameless , Your own flesh and blood was attacked by one of these "minorities" probably an illegal and here you are singing their praises ... I can to an extent understand RAT SNAKE and his pathetic stance as he basically is pathetic .. But you you're a disgrace an absolute coward .



Are you really a father or was all that attack stuff made up for attention in the past ..



Beyond comprehension





Since joining this site I've seen some blood boiling toe curling sickening lefty spew written on here, I thought RAT SNAKE WELCHER was at the top of that tree of slime . You though Bob are totally shameless , Your own flesh and blood was attacked by one of these "minorities" probably an illegal and here you are singing their praises ... I can to an extent understand RAT SNAKE and his pathetic stance as he basically is pathetic .. But you you're a disgrace an absolute coward .Are you really a father or was all that attack stuff made up for attention in the past ..Beyond comprehension

Crocket, your ignorance, hatred, xenophobia, dissatisfaction with your own life leads you to externalize your self-loathing and direct it towards any easy target presented to you. Your real enemies are those who are exploiting you



Crocket, your ignorance, hatred, xenophobia, dissatisfaction with your own life leads you to externalize your self-loathing and direct it towards any easy target presented to you. Your real enemies are those who are exploiting you *hint, it's not black people, muzzies or lefties*

Posts: 8 424 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #20 on: Today at 07:32:19 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:41:12 AM Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too", from a position of being unfairly held back (or killed) by systematic racism



They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest



This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up"



Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path

They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protestThis Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up"Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path

Where is this systematic racism in 2020 in the UK? Present to me pure unequivocal evidence.



Any person who hates others because of skin colour (in any direction) are reprehensible and can be rightly labelled racist, and excluding extremists I do not think there are that many people like that in our highly tolerant society. This BLM campaign is more about politics than racism, and is proving dangerously divisive and made worse by the bias misreporting by MSM. Questioning its aims neither makes you racist nor deserving of being cancelled.

Where is this systematic racism in 2020 in the UK? Present to me pure unequivocal evidence.Any person who hates others because of skin colour (in any direction) are reprehensible and can be rightly labelled racist, and excluding extremists I do not think there are that many people like that in our highly tolerant society. This BLM campaign is more about politics than racism, and is proving dangerously divisive and made worse by the bias misreporting by MSM. Questioning its aims neither makes you racist nor deserving of being cancelled.

I'm not sure there is much systemic racism in the UK, plenty of racists on here though



I'm not sure there is much systemic racism in the UK, plenty of racists on here though