June 26, 2020, 08:46:55 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: White lives matter or white lives dont matter  (Read 312 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 09:30:36 PM »
The positive gets you fired, your family harrassed and clever cunts like Downing telling everyone you were asking for it.

The negative gets you a job, a pay rise and an army of leftists out defending you.

ARE YOU WAKING UP YET?

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:32:15 PM »
the subject title and the opening sentence sum up the sort of binary thinking that gets the far right frothing at the mouth
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:36:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:32:15 PM
the subject title and the opening sentence sum up the sort of binary thinking that gets the far right frothing at the mouth

It was your lot "frothing at the mouth" over a banner.

Is it your cognitive dissonance that keeps you alone and single?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:51:06 PM »
It's all a load of fucking bollocks and all the BLM wankers know it is.These types like to "protest" for fuck-all because it's "hip" to do so' same as the gay marches ect.It all gets on your fucking wires.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:59:06 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:36:14 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:32:15 PM
the subject title and the opening sentence sum up the sort of binary thinking that gets the far right frothing at the mouth

It was your lot "frothing at the mouth" over a banner.

Is it your cognitive dissonance that keeps you alone and single?


The right wing shitkickers like yourself constantly imagine what the left wing are thinking and present it as fact. Then you froth at your made up left wing frothing, you mad frothing bastard. You need to relax a little. Take life easier. Try to stop blaming minorities for your problems. Blame the people who piss on us
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:00:57 PM »
BUMCAT's frothing at the mouth is for very different reasons.

 klins
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM »
Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too", from a position of being unfairly held back (or killed) by systemic racism

They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest

This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up" :gaz:

Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path
« Last Edit: Today at 08:11:05 AM by DowningAlbion » Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
Pile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:01:56 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM
Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too".
Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.

I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:19:32 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 11:01:56 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM
Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too".
Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.

I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way.

Possibly Pile, I haven't seen anything like that though. I have mixed-race relatives who live in the US and they are highly intelligent and reasonable people, so I see things from their perspective

Isolated individuals have extreme views and are keen to voice them. Stick a mic in front of any crowd and you will hear extreme views from the loudest pushiest members

The problem is we have a sensationalist media on both sides who like to present extreme views or events as if they they are the norm. Do you really believe we need a "White lives Matter" counter-protest movement?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:22:56 PM by DowningAlbion » Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:34:19 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 11:19:32 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 11:01:56 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM
Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too".
Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.

I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way.

Possibly Pile, I haven't seen anything like that though. I have mixed-race relatives who live in the US and they are highly intelligent and reasonable people, so I see things from their perspective

Isolated individuals have extreme views and are keen to voice them. Stick a mic in front of any crowd and you will hear extreme views from the loudest pushiest members

The problem is we have a sensationalist media on both sides who like to present extreme views or events as if they they are the norm. Do you really believe we need a "White lives Matter" counter-protest movement?



Fucking right we do!

 

 :nige:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:01:07 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:59:06 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:36:14 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:32:15 PM
the subject title and the opening sentence sum up the sort of binary thinking that gets the far right frothing at the mouth

It was your lot "frothing at the mouth" over a banner.

Is it your cognitive dissonance that keeps you alone and single?


The right wing shitkickers like yourself constantly imagine what the left wing are thinking and present it as fact. Then you froth at your made up left wing frothing, you mad frothing bastard. You need to relax a little. Take life easier. Try to stop blaming minorities for your problems. Blame the people who piss on us

Yeah fucking, fuck you need to fucking relax a fucking little you fucking frothing fucking fuck.

The people that piss on us? The Jews, Bob? Are you talking about the jews again? 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:06:18 AM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM
Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too", from a position of being unfairly held back (or killed) by systematic racism


Something made up by upper middle class liberals to create division per marxist doctrine.

Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM
They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest


Really? Because if you read their website they seem to be saying a fuck load more than that.

Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM
This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up" :gaz:

Girls in short skirts again - you really are a fucking retard aren't you?

Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM
Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path

Girls in short skirts AGAIN.

Fuck me. You might be the most retarded person I've ever encountered.

"Women should be able to wear what they want and there's no place for outdated attitudes but yeah fuck her she was asking for it dressing like that the slag"

Thats you, you're just too fucking thick to see it.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:26:23 AM »
Hmmmm Downing Albion sounding more and more like a certain Smalltown..................
El Capitan
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:31:09 AM »
Bobup has read about a girls in short skirts analogy on Breitbart, and you had better believe hes going to use it to death regardless of context  :nige:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:41:12 AM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM
Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too", from a position of being unfairly held back (or killed) by systematic racism

They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest

This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up" :gaz:

Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path

Where is this systematic racism in 2020 in the UK? Present to me pure unequivocal evidence.

Any person who hates others because of skin colour (in any direction) are reprehensible and can be rightly labelled racist, and excluding extremists I do not think there are that many people like that in our highly tolerant society. This BLM campaign is more about politics than racism, and is proving dangerously divisive and made worse by the bias misreporting by MSM. Questioning its aims neither makes you racist nor deserving of being cancelled.
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:49:37 AM »
... said a white person
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:06:45 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:59:06 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:36:14 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:32:15 PM
the subject title and the opening sentence sum up the sort of binary thinking that gets the far right frothing at the mouth

It was your lot "frothing at the mouth" over a banner.

Is it your cognitive dissonance that keeps you alone and single?


The right wing shitkickers like yourself constantly imagine what the left wing are thinking and present it as fact. Then you froth at your made up left wing frothing, you mad frothing bastard. You need to relax a little. Take life easier. Try to stop blaming minorities for your problems. Blame the people who piss on us





Since joining this site I've seen some blood boiling toe curling sickening lefty spew written on here, I thought RAT SNAKE WELCHER was  at the top of that tree of slime . You though Bob are totally shameless , Your own flesh and blood was attacked by one of these "minorities" probably an illegal and here you are singing their praises ... I can to an extent understand RAT SNAKE and his pathetic stance as he basically is pathetic .. But you you're a disgrace an absolute coward .

Are you really a father or was all that attack stuff made up for attention in the past ..

Beyond comprehension  souey souey souey souey souey 

Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Wee_Willie
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:14:04 AM »
The big fat problem in this country is that the white working class do not have a voice. Who really speaks up for them. If they are brave enough to speak up they are immediately cancelled.

Labour now despises this section of our society as their shift to elitism continues unabated, some even describing them as shit kickers.

White working class now do not have any representation at a political level and is why many are pissed off over this BLM campaign
towz
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:23:28 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:14:04 AM
The big fat problem in this country is that the white working class do not have a voice. Who really speaks up for them. If they are brave enough to speak up they are immediately cancelled.

Labour now despises this section of our society as their shift to elitism continues unabated, some even describing them as shit kickers.

White working class now do not have any representation at a political level and is why many are pissed off over this BLM campaign


This is a genuine problem, particularly I would say northern working class folk have no real political representation. This is one of the problems with our 2 party system and another reason why political reforms are needed to try to ensure we have a more representative form of government. Proportional representation and redrawing of electoral boundaries would allow a representative cross section of society to have a say. The current system is broken beyond repair and is exploited by those with undue media and political influence for their own benefit
towz
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:26:52 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:06:45 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:59:06 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:36:14 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:32:15 PM
the subject title and the opening sentence sum up the sort of binary thinking that gets the far right frothing at the mouth

It was your lot "frothing at the mouth" over a banner.

Is it your cognitive dissonance that keeps you alone and single?


The right wing shitkickers like yourself constantly imagine what the left wing are thinking and present it as fact. Then you froth at your made up left wing frothing, you mad frothing bastard. You need to relax a little. Take life easier. Try to stop blaming minorities for your problems. Blame the people who piss on us





Since joining this site I've seen some blood boiling toe curling sickening lefty spew written on here, I thought RAT SNAKE WELCHER was  at the top of that tree of slime . You though Bob are totally shameless , Your own flesh and blood was attacked by one of these "minorities" probably an illegal and here you are singing their praises ... I can to an extent understand RAT SNAKE and his pathetic stance as he basically is pathetic .. But you you're a disgrace an absolute coward .

Are you really a father or was all that attack stuff made up for attention in the past ..

Beyond comprehension  souey souey souey souey souey  



Crocket, your ignorance, hatred, xenophobia, dissatisfaction with your own life leads you to externalize your self-loathing and direct it towards any easy target presented to you. Your real enemies are those who are exploiting you

*hint, it's not black people, muzzies or lefties*
towz
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:32:19 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:41:12 AM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM
Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too", from a position of being unfairly held back (or killed) by systematic racism

They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest

This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up" :gaz:

Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path

Where is this systematic racism in 2020 in the UK? Present to me pure unequivocal evidence.

Any person who hates others because of skin colour (in any direction) are reprehensible and can be rightly labelled racist, and excluding extremists I do not think there are that many people like that in our highly tolerant society. This BLM campaign is more about politics than racism, and is proving dangerously divisive and made worse by the bias misreporting by MSM. Questioning its aims neither makes you racist nor deserving of being cancelled.

I'm not sure there is much systemic racism in the UK, plenty of racists on here though
RedSteel
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:36:34 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:01:07 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:59:06 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:36:14 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:32:15 PM
the subject title and the opening sentence sum up the sort of binary thinking that gets the far right frothing at the mouth

It was your lot "frothing at the mouth" over a banner.

Is it your cognitive dissonance that keeps you alone and single?


The right wing shitkickers like yourself constantly imagine what the left wing are thinking and present it as fact. Then you froth at your made up left wing frothing, you mad frothing bastard. You need to relax a little. Take life easier. Try to stop blaming minorities for your problems. Blame the people who piss on us

Yeah fucking, fuck you need to fucking relax a fucking little you fucking frothing fucking fuck.

The people that piss on us? The Jews, Bob? Are you talking about the jews again? 


Potty mouth  monkey
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:41:29 AM »
What a raging mentalist BobUp is...warned by Steve about the way he speaks to people but it goes in one ear and out the other of his thick fanatical head

And repeating the same bad analogy about mini-skirts ad-infinitum doesn't make it true

:meltdown:
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊
