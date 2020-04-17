|
DowningAlbion
Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too", from a position of being unfairly held back (or killed) by systemic racism
They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest
This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up"
Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path
DowningAlbion
Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too".
Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.
I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way.
Possibly Pile, I haven't seen anything like that though. I have mixed-race relatives who live in the US and they are highly intelligent and reasonable people, so I see things from their perspective
Isolated individuals have extreme views and are keen to voice them. Stick a mic in front of any crowd and you will hear extreme views from the loudest pushiest members
The problem is we have a sensationalist media on both sides who like to present extreme views or events as if they they are the norm. Do you really believe we need a "White lives Matter" counter-protest movement?
Ural Quntz
Fucking right we do!
Bobupanddown
Something made up by upper middle class liberals to create division per marxist doctrine.
They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest
Really? Because if you read their website they seem to be saying a fuck load more than that.
This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up"
Girls in short skirts again - you really are a fucking retard aren't you?
Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path
Girls in short skirts AGAIN.
Fuck me. You might be the most retarded person I've ever encountered.
"Women should be able to wear what they want and there's no place for outdated attitudes but yeah fuck her she was asking for it dressing like that the slag"
Thats you, you're just too fucking thick to see it.
towz
the subject title and the opening sentence sum up the sort of binary thinking that gets the far right frothing at the mouth
It was your lot "frothing at the mouth" over a banner.
Is it your cognitive dissonance that keeps you alone and single?
The right wing shitkickers like yourself constantly imagine what the left wing are thinking and present it as fact. Then you froth at your made up left wing frothing, you mad frothing bastard. You need to relax a little. Take life easier. Try to stop blaming minorities for your problems. Blame the people who piss on us
Since joining this site I've seen some blood boiling toe curling sickening lefty spew written on here, I thought RAT SNAKE WELCHER was at the top of that tree of slime . You though Bob are totally shameless , Your own flesh and blood was attacked by one of these "minorities" probably an illegal and here you are singing their praises ... I can to an extent understand RAT SNAKE and his pathetic stance as he basically is pathetic .. But you you're a disgrace an absolute coward .
Are you really a father or was all that attack stuff made up for attention in the past ..
Beyond comprehension
Crocket, your ignorance, hatred, xenophobia, dissatisfaction with your own life leads you to externalize your self-loathing and direct it towards any easy target presented to you. Your real enemies are those who are exploiting you
*hint, it's not black people, muzzies or lefties*
towz
They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest
This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up"
Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path
Where is this systematic racism in 2020 in the UK? Present to me pure unequivocal evidence.
Any person who hates others because of skin colour (in any direction) are reprehensible and can be rightly labelled racist, and excluding extremists I do not think there are that many people like that in our highly tolerant society. This BLM campaign is more about politics than racism, and is proving dangerously divisive and made worse by the bias misreporting by MSM. Questioning its aims neither makes you racist nor deserving of being cancelled.
I'm not sure there is much systemic racism in the UK, plenty of racists on here though
RedSteel
the subject title and the opening sentence sum up the sort of binary thinking that gets the far right frothing at the mouth
It was your lot "frothing at the mouth" over a banner.
Is it your cognitive dissonance that keeps you alone and single?
The right wing shitkickers like yourself constantly imagine what the left wing are thinking and present it as fact. Then you froth at your made up left wing frothing, you mad frothing bastard. You need to relax a little. Take life easier. Try to stop blaming minorities for your problems. Blame the people who piss on us
Yeah fucking, fuck you need to fucking relax a fucking little you fucking frothing fucking fuck.
The people that piss on us? The Jews, Bob? Are you talking about the jews again?
Potty mouth
