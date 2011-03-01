Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 10 069







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 069 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:51:06 PM » It's all a load of fucking bollocks and all the BLM wankers know it is.These types like to "protest" for fuck-all because it's "hip" to do so' same as the gay marches ect.It all gets on your fucking wires. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 379





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 379 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM »



They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest



This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up"



Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too", from a position of being unfairly held back (or killed) by systematic racismThey are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protestThis Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up"Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 740







Posts: 39 740 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:01:56 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too".

Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.



I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way. Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 379





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 379 Re: White lives matter or white lives dont matter « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:19:32 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 11:01:56 PM Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too".

Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.



I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way.

Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way.

Possibly Pile, I haven't seen anything like that though. I have mixed-race relatives who live in the US and they are highly intelligent and reasonable people, so I see things from their perspective



Isolated individuals have extreme views and are keen to voice them. Stick a mic in front of any crowd and you will hear extreme views from the loudest pushiest members



The problem is we have a sensationalist media on both sides who like to present extreme views or events as if they they are the norm. Do you really believe we need a "White lives Matter" counter-protest movement?



Possibly Pile, I haven't seen anything like that though. I have mixed-race relatives who live in the US and they are highly intelligent and reasonable people, so I see things from their perspectiveIsolated individuals have extreme views and are keen to voice them. Stick a mic in front of any crowd and you will hear extreme views from the loudest pushiest membersThe problem is we have a sensationalist media on both sides who like to present extreme views or events as if they they are the norm. Do you really believe we need a "White lives Matter" counter-protest movement? « Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:22:56 PM by DowningAlbion » Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊