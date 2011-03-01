Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too".
Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.
I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way.
Possibly Pile, I haven't seen anything like that though. I have mixed-race relatives who live in the US and they are highly intelligent and reasonable people, so I see things from their perspective
Isolated individuals have extreme views and are keen to voice them. Stick a mic in front of any crowd and you will hear extreme views from the loudest pushiest members
The problem is we have a sensationalist media on both sides who like to present extreme views or events as if they they are the norm. Do you really believe we need a "White lives Matter" counter-protest movement?