June 25, 2020, 11:47:09 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: White lives matter or white lives dont matter  (Read 123 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 09:30:36 PM »
The positive gets you fired, your family harrassed and clever cunts like Downing telling everyone you were asking for it.

The negative gets you a job, a pay rise and an army of leftists out defending you.

ARE YOU WAKING UP YET?

El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:32:15 PM »
the subject title and the opening sentence sum up the sort of binary thinking that gets the far right frothing at the mouth
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:36:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:32:15 PM
the subject title and the opening sentence sum up the sort of binary thinking that gets the far right frothing at the mouth

It was your lot "frothing at the mouth" over a banner.

Is it your cognitive dissonance that keeps you alone and single?
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:51:06 PM »
It's all a load of fucking bollocks and all the BLM wankers know it is.These types like to "protest" for fuck-all because it's "hip" to do so' same as the gay marches ect.It all gets on your fucking wires.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:59:06 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:36:14 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:32:15 PM
the subject title and the opening sentence sum up the sort of binary thinking that gets the far right frothing at the mouth

It was your lot "frothing at the mouth" over a banner.

Is it your cognitive dissonance that keeps you alone and single?


The right wing shitkickers like yourself constantly imagine what the left wing are thinking and present it as fact. Then you froth at your made up left wing frothing, you mad frothing bastard. You need to relax a little. Take life easier. Try to stop blaming minorities for your problems. Blame the people who piss on us
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:00:57 PM »
BUMCAT's frothing at the mouth is for very different reasons.

 klins
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:50:04 PM »
Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too", from a position of being unfairly held back (or killed) by systematic racism

They are not saying "Only Black Lives Matter", so there is no need for a counter "White Lives Matter" protest

This Burnley lad made himself the centre of attention with a race related counter-protest, while having blatantly racist posts publically viewable on his Facebook account. When asked by the Daily Mail he blamed it on the fact he "liked to get coked up" :gaz:

Shaming by Social Media is a terrible thing, no question about it. But this lad is clearly a racist idiot. Hopefully he can learn from this experience and get himself on the right path
Pile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:01:56 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 10:50:04 PM
Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too".
Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.

I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way.
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:19:32 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 11:01:56 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 10:50:04 PM
Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too".
Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.

I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way.

Possibly Pile, I haven't seen anything like that though. I have mixed-race relatives who live in the US and they are highly intelligent and reasonable people, so I see things from their perspective

Isolated individuals have extreme views and are keen to voice them. Stick a mic in front of any crowd and you will hear extreme views from the loudest pushiest members

The problem is we have a sensationalist media on both sides who like to present extreme views or events as if they they are the norm. Do you really believe we need a "White lives Matter" counter-protest movement?
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:34:19 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 11:19:32 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 11:01:56 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 10:50:04 PM
Anyone reasonable knows they are saying "Black Lives Matter too".
Do you mean other than the videos on twitter and other internet sources to the contrary, posted by BLM protestors? Theyre easy enough to stumble across, in fact, theyre difficult not to find.

I dont think for one minute that the majority of black BLM supporters think that way but enough do and I dont see any condemnation by other BLM shouty types, the ones saying white silence Is white violence yet they fail to address the stereotyping of white people. The worst offenders are usually white by the way.

Possibly Pile, I haven't seen anything like that though. I have mixed-race relatives who live in the US and they are highly intelligent and reasonable people, so I see things from their perspective

Isolated individuals have extreme views and are keen to voice them. Stick a mic in front of any crowd and you will hear extreme views from the loudest pushiest members

The problem is we have a sensationalist media on both sides who like to present extreme views or events as if they they are the norm. Do you really believe we need a "White lives Matter" counter-protest movement?



Fucking right we do!

 

 :nige:
