RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 717





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 717Once in every lifetime TikTok « on: June 25, 2020, 07:27:35 PM » 4 people deleted from Facebook today.



Look at me doing TikTok, i think i'm fucking class.





FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT Logged Glory Glory Man United

King of the North

Offline



Posts: 1 401





Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 401Duckyfuzz Re: TikTok « Reply #1 on: June 25, 2020, 08:12:53 PM » My 6 year old daughter loves it.



Any blokes using it are just weird cunts.



The same can be said for Facebook in my opinion.



Logged

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 594





Posts: 3 594 Re: TikTok « Reply #6 on: June 25, 2020, 08:57:31 PM »



what the fuck is tiktok? Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: leet





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURNPosts: leet Re: TikTok « Reply #8 on: June 25, 2020, 09:02:15 PM »



BEER ME WALLER 🤡🤡🤡🤡🐧🍺🍻🍺🍻👍 AS ARE PEOPLE WHO HOG KAREOKEBEER ME WALLER 🤡🤡🤡🤡🐧🍺🍻🍺🍻👍 Logged NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 594





Posts: 3 594 Re: TikTok « Reply #11 on: June 25, 2020, 09:17:47 PM » Logged

King of the North

Offline



Posts: 1 401





Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 401Duckyfuzz Re: TikTok « Reply #13 on: June 25, 2020, 09:33:16 PM »









After a good hour of research I decided itís not appropriate for her. I on the other hand havenít slept for a week!!









I asked my daughter who she watches on tiktok and she said a few names. One of which is Abby Rao. Some american that does 30 second dances to shite hiphop music!!!After a good hour of research I decided itís not appropriate for her. I on the other hand havenít slept for a week!! « Last Edit: June 25, 2020, 09:42:29 PM by King of the North » Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 390







Posts: 14 390 Re: TikTok « Reply #17 on: June 26, 2020, 04:01:53 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on June 26, 2020, 03:55:52 PM I was just reading that someone had reverse engineered the application and found that it is essentially just spyware with a small social media function added on top.







Isn't all social media essentially a form of spyware?























Including here.



Isn't all social media essentially a form of spyware?Including here. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion