June 26, 2020, 08:46:50 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: THIS COUNTRY IS TOTALLY BOLLOXED !!!  (Read 446 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 04:59:57 PM »
WHAT THE FUCK IS GOING ON.... FUCK LETTING RIOTS HAPPEN.... CUNTS LEAVING SHITE ALL OVER OUR BEACHES AFTER MASS GATHERINGS 😠😠😠 AND UNDESIRABLE CUNTS JUST WALTZING IN TO OUR COUNTRY BY FUCKING BOAT UNCHECKED.... THE GOVERMENT IS A FUCKING SHAMBLES.... WHERE THE FUCK IS THE NAVY AND ARMY ?

THE POLICE ARE A FUCKING JOKE. 😠😠😠

https://www.kentonline.co.uk/deal/news/police-join-hunt-for-migrants-at-beach-229266/
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:04:17 PM »
and border patrol ferrying them into the country 80 a time off the southern coast.

Ask yourself, which countries in the world don't take immigrants?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:06:26 PM »
It's not just the UK.

 oleary
tunstall
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:07:10 PM »
the pictures of all the shite left on the beach is a fucking disgrace

scruffy bastards

mind you, doesn't surprise me, no fucker has any pride any more - just throw all their shite away and forget about it
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:08:53 PM »
The fucking state of this  lost


https://news.sky.com/story/major-incident-declared-in-bournemouth-as-thousands-of-people-flock-to-beaches-12014686
Don pepe
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:11:16 PM »
Block all roads out until its cleaned up. Every last bit.

Can pay for parking with a bin bag full of beach rubbish. Drop your bin bag off to get let out.

Piece of piss this running the country lark
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:12:25 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 05:07:10 PM
the pictures of all the shite left on the beach is a fucking disgrace

scruffy bastards

mind you, doesn't surprise me, no fucker has any pride any more - just throw all their shite away and forget about it




IT'S A PITY WE CAN'T THROW ALL THE SHITE AWAY IN THE GOVERMENT  😠😠😠

I WAS IN REDCAR YESTERDAY ON THE BEACH FOR A BIT.... AND ALL OUR RUBBISH WENT BACK IN THE BAG IT CAME OUT OF  😠😠😠

EVEN WHEN FISHING ON THE RIVER WITH NO. ONE ABOUT I STILL PUT MY SHITE BACK IN ME HAVASACK  👍

WHAT IS WRONG WITH THESE CUNTS 😠😠😠

THEY SHOULD BE FINES GETTING HANDED OUT  👍
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:14:04 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:12:25 PM

EVEN WHEN FISHING ON THE RIVER WITH NO. ONE ABOUT I STILL PUT MY SHITE BACK IN ME HAVASACK  👍




Grim  oleary
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:14:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:12:25 PM

I WAS IN REDCAR YESTERDAY ON THE BEACH FOR A BIT.... AND ALL OUR RUBBISH WENT BACK IN THE BAG IT CAME OUT OF  😠😠😠


But why did you take rubbish to the beach in the first place?

 mick
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:26:36 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:14:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:12:25 PM

I WAS IN REDCAR YESTERDAY ON THE BEACH FOR A BIT.... AND ALL OUR RUBBISH WENT BACK IN THE BAG IT CAME OUT OF  😠😠😠


But why did you take rubbish to the beach in the first place?

 mick


DON'T KID YERSELF..... I FUCKING LEFT YOU AT HOME  👍
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:33:28 PM »
Bournemouth is a joke since when couldnt the country cope with people going to the beach  rava  as for litter nowt new unfortunately been getting worse for years too many scruffy fucker with no sense of decency.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:53:34 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:26:36 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:14:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:12:25 PM

I WAS IN REDCAR YESTERDAY ON THE BEACH FOR A BIT.... AND ALL OUR RUBBISH WENT BACK IN THE BAG IT CAME OUT OF  😠😠😠


But why did you take rubbish to the beach in the first place?

 mick


DON'T KID YERSELF..... I FUCKING LEFT YOU AT HOME  👍

I'll be waiting for you.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:58:09 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:53:34 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:26:36 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:14:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:12:25 PM

I WAS IN REDCAR YESTERDAY ON THE BEACH FOR A BIT.... AND ALL OUR RUBBISH WENT BACK IN THE BAG IT CAME OUT OF  😠😠😠


But why did you take rubbish to the beach in the first place?

 mick


DON'T KID YERSELF..... I FUCKING LEFT YOU AT HOME  👍

I'll be waiting for you.



YOU'D  RUN A FUCKING MILE IF YOU SEEN MY DEATH STARE  👍
plazmuh
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:03:03 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:59:57 PM
WHAT THE FUCK IS GOING ON.... FUCK LETTING RIOTS HAPPEN.... CUNTS LEAVING SHITE ALL OVER OUR BEACHES AFTER MASS GATHERINGS 😠😠😠 AND UNDESIRABLE CUNTS JUST WALTZING IN TO OUR COUNTRY BY FUCKING BOAT UNCHECKED.... THE GOVERMENT IS A FUCKING SHAMBLES.... WHERE THE FUCK IS THE NAVY AND ARMY ?

THE POLICE ARE A FUCKING JOKE. 😠😠😠

https://www.kentonline.co.uk/deal/news/police-join-hunt-for-migrants-at-beach-229266/

BLAME THE VOTERS
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:06:35 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:58:09 PM

YOU'D  RUN A FUCKING MILE IF YOU SEEN MY DEATH STARE  👍

Is it as effective over your shoulder?

 :pd:
tunstall
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:56:50 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:06:35 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:58:09 PM

YOU'D  RUN A FUCKING MILE IF YOU SEEN MY DEATH STARE  👍

Is it as effective over your shoulder?

 :pd:



:redcard:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:03:24 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:56:50 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:06:35 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:58:09 PM

YOU'D  RUN A FUCKING MILE IF YOU SEEN MY DEATH STARE  👍

Is it as effective over your shoulder?

 :pd:



:redcard:

don't knock it til you've tried it kid

 mcl
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:31:28 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 05:33:28 PM
Bournemouth is a joke since when couldnt the country cope with people going to the beach  rava  as for litter nowt new unfortunately been getting worse for years too many scruffy fucker with no sense of decency.



Its on account of it being full of benefit scrounging scousers
tunstall
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:57:58 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:03:24 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:56:50 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:06:35 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:58:09 PM

YOU'D  RUN A FUCKING MILE IF YOU SEEN MY DEATH STARE  👍

Is it as effective over your shoulder?

 :pd:



:redcard:

don't knock it til you've tried it kid

 mcl

who said i haven't?

:chrisk:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:27:12 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 06:57:58 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:03:24 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:56:50 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:06:35 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:58:09 PM

YOU'D  RUN A FUCKING MILE IF YOU SEEN MY DEATH STARE  👍

Is it as effective over your shoulder?

 :pd:



:redcard:

don't knock it til you've tried it kid

 mcl

who said i haven't?

:chrisk:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:37:51 AM »
TBH, the news in the last few weeks has depressed the shit out of me. Bourmouth with people spitting at car park attendants and the completely shit riot in London, never mind the polarising effects of BLM. In the background is the UK actually determined to get a no deal Brexit. Pissed right off.

Going to just read this place to keep me upbeat
