June 25, 2020, 05:41:54 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
TO ALL THE LIVERPOOL FANS ON HERE
Topic: TO ALL THE LIVERPOOL FANS ON HERE (Read 32 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 9 797
TO ALL THE LIVERPOOL FANS ON HERE
«
on:
Today
at 04:58:06 PM »
C,MON CHELSEA
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 331
Re: TO ALL THE LIVERPOOL FANS ON HERE
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:59:44 PM »
YNWA
Offline
Posts: 1 306
Re: TO ALL THE LIVERPOOL FANS ON HERE
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:00:29 PM »
MY BOYZ ARE OUT TO SEND THE TITLE TO ANFIELD 😆😆😆😆👍🐧
THIS COULD BE AN UNDERCRACKER OCCASION?🤪🤪🤪🤪🍺🍻🍺
BEER ME MONKO 🍻🍺🍻🍺
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 587
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: TO ALL THE LIVERPOOL FANS ON HERE
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:01:14 PM »
CITY TONIGHT 👍
CITY NEXT WEEK 👍
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Offline
Posts: 1 306
Re: TO ALL THE LIVERPOOL FANS ON HERE
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:02:36 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:01:14 PM
CITY TONIGHT 👍
CITY NEXT WEEK 👍
"CITY TONIGHT CITY NEXT WEEK... LOVE LAUGH LIVE" 🤡🤡🤡
BEER ME FLOPPY COCO🤡🍺🍻🍺🍻🍺
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 900
Re: TO ALL THE LIVERPOOL FANS ON HERE
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:02:54 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 04:58:06 PM
C,MON CHELSEA
You mean Dixie?
He's the only one I think?
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 937
Re: TO ALL THE LIVERPOOL FANS ON HERE
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:27:25 PM »
YNWA
