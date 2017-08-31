Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 26, 2020, 12:38:27 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍 (Read 475 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 604
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:26:03 PM »
https://news.sky.com/story/sir-keir-starmer-sacks-rebecca-long-bailey-over-antisemitic-conspiracy-theory-article-12014698
👍👍👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 622
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:27:51 PM »
I know the story behind all this bollocks. Starmer has played his long game and won.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 149
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:43:44 PM »
He wants to be careful- he will make them electable doing things like this!
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 256
WLM
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 03:46:24 PM »
Was a matter of time
Logged
WLM
Oldfield
Online
Posts: 806
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:13:44 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 03:27:51 PM
I know the story behind all this bollocks. Starmer has played his long game and won.
Starmers getting rid of Socialist racist jew haters........ Towser will be worried
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 542
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:36:03 PM »
Be a few more of the Corbyn loving Jew haters shown the door before too long Im sure, cant come soon enough
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 723
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:26:13 PM »
They just can't contain themselves, can they? This is the party, remember, that had supposed have purged itself from anti-semitism. And who was it who told us that? Well, the biggest anti-semite of the lot, Father Jeremy, of course. So are we now supposed to believe in Mister Slick just for jettisoning the Corbyn clonette?
Lets not hold our breath on this one. Shalom.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 622
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:36:49 PM »
Solid gold comments. Its like aN other-way-round universe
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 945
Pack o cunts
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:56:40 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 03:27:51 PM
I know the story behind all this bollocks. Starmer has played his long game and won.
So you're ITK with Labour then?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Oldfield
Online
Posts: 806
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:22:21 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 08:56:40 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 03:27:51 PM
I know the story behind all this bollocks. Starmer has played his long game and won.
So you're ITK with Labour then?
He is in the know with Community Service. Thats all he is doing at the moment other than propping up a certain Marton bar
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 2 918
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:24:56 AM »
It is funny when the left eat themselves, also see cancel JK Rowling for daring to suggest women are women.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 622
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:33:40 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 09:22:21 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 08:56:40 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 03:27:51 PM
I know the story behind all this bollocks. Starmer has played his long game and won.
So you're ITK with Labour then?
He is in the know with Community Service. Thats all he is doing at the moment other than propping up a certain Marton bar
You write strange things
Logged
Oldfield
Online
Posts: 806
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 09:41:11 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:33:40 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 09:22:21 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 08:56:40 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 03:27:51 PM
I know the story behind all this bollocks. Starmer has played his long game and won.
So you're ITK with Labour then?
He is in the know with Community Service. Thats all he is doing at the moment other than propping up a certain Marton bar
You write strange things
Yes they are called facts Mlud
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 622
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 09:54:00 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 09:41:11 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:33:40 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 09:22:21 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 08:56:40 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 03:27:51 PM
I know the story behind all this bollocks. Starmer has played his long game and won.
So you're ITK with Labour then?
He is in the know with Community Service. Thats all he is doing at the moment other than propping up a certain Marton bar
You write strange things
Yes they are called facts Mlud
Post a link about my incarceration please. Wiki will do
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 41 957
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 09:55:33 AM »
The ghosts of my dead grandparents visited you at Holme House. Fact.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Oldfield
Online
Posts: 806
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 10:07:55 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:55:33 AM
The ghosts of my dead grandparents visited you at Holme House. Fact.
Palm readings next if you cross Mattys with silver.......
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 622
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 11:29:47 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:55:33 AM
The ghosts of my dead grandparents visited you at Holme House. Fact.
I remember them. Shady bastards?
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 744
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 12:25:33 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 10:07:55 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:55:33 AM
The ghosts of my dead grandparents visited you at Holme House. Fact.
Palm readings next if you cross Mattys with silver.......
Hell post out the results, not his fault if theyre stolen from your doormat.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...