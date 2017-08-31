Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍  (Read 475 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 03:26:03 PM »
https://news.sky.com/story/sir-keir-starmer-sacks-rebecca-long-bailey-over-antisemitic-conspiracy-theory-article-12014698

👍👍👍
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:27:51 PM »
 

I know the story behind all this bollocks. Starmer has played his long game and won.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:43:44 PM »
He wants to be careful- he will make them electable doing things like this!
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:46:24 PM »
Was a matter of time
Oldfield
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:13:44 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 03:27:51 PM


I know the story behind all this bollocks. Starmer has played his long game and won.

Starmers getting rid of Socialist racist jew haters........ Towser will be worried

 :basil: monkey
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:36:03 PM »
Be a few more of the Corbyn loving Jew haters shown the door before too long Im sure, cant come soon enough
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:26:13 PM »
They just can't contain themselves, can they? This is the party, remember, that had supposed have purged itself from anti-semitism. And who was it who told us that? Well, the biggest anti-semite of the lot, Father Jeremy, of course. So are we now supposed to believe in Mister Slick just for jettisoning the Corbyn clonette?

Lets not hold our breath on this one. Shalom.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:36:49 PM »
Solid gold comments. Its like aN other-way-round universe  :bc:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:56:40 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 03:27:51 PM


I know the story behind all this bollocks. Starmer has played his long game and won.


So you're ITK with Labour then?

 :alf: :nige: :matty: charles monkey

 
Oldfield
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:22:21 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:56:40 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 03:27:51 PM


I know the story behind all this bollocks. Starmer has played his long game and won.


So you're ITK with Labour then?

 :alf: :nige: :matty: charles monkey

 

He is in the know with Community Service. Thats all he is doing at the moment other than propping up a certain Marton bar
Bobupanddown
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:24:56 AM »
It is funny when the left eat themselves, also see cancel JK Rowling for daring to suggest women are women.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:33:40 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 09:22:21 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:56:40 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 03:27:51 PM


I know the story behind all this bollocks. Starmer has played his long game and won.


So you're ITK with Labour then?

 :alf: :nige: :matty: charles monkey

 

He is in the know with Community Service. Thats all he is doing at the moment other than propping up a certain Marton bar

You write strange things  charles charles
Oldfield
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:41:11 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:33:40 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 09:22:21 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:56:40 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 03:27:51 PM


I know the story behind all this bollocks. Starmer has played his long game and won.


So you're ITK with Labour then?

 :alf: :nige: :matty: charles monkey

 

He is in the know with Community Service. Thats all he is doing at the moment other than propping up a certain Marton bar

You write strange things  charles charles

Yes they are called facts Mlud

 :basil:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:54:00 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 09:41:11 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:33:40 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 09:22:21 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:56:40 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 03:27:51 PM


I know the story behind all this bollocks. Starmer has played his long game and won.


So you're ITK with Labour then?

 :alf: :nige: :matty: charles monkey

 

He is in the know with Community Service. Thats all he is doing at the moment other than propping up a certain Marton bar

You write strange things  charles charles

Yes they are called facts Mlud

 :basil:



Post a link about my incarceration please. Wiki will do  :bc:
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:55:33 AM »
The ghosts of my dead grandparents visited you at Holme House. Fact.
Oldfield
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:07:55 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:55:33 AM
The ghosts of my dead grandparents visited you at Holme House. Fact.

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:

Palm readings next if you cross Mattys with silver.......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:29:47 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:55:33 AM
The ghosts of my dead grandparents visited you at Holme House. Fact.

I remember them. Shady bastards?
Pile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:25:33 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 10:07:55 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:55:33 AM
The ghosts of my dead grandparents visited you at Holme House. Fact.

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:

Palm readings next if you cross Mattys with silver.......
Hell post out the results, not his fault if theyre stolen from your doormat.  mcl
