Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 25, 2020, 04:09:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍  (Read 66 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 582

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:26:03 PM »
https://news.sky.com/story/sir-keir-starmer-sacks-rebecca-long-bailey-over-antisemitic-conspiracy-theory-article-12014698

👍👍👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 609



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:27:51 PM »
 

I know the story behind all this bollocks. Starmer has played his long game and won.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 148


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:43:44 PM »
He wants to be careful- he will make them electable doing things like this!
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
****
Online Online

Posts: 249


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:46:24 PM »
Was a matter of time
Logged
WLM
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 