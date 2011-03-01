Welcome,
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
Topic: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 582
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
on:
Today
at 03:26:03 PM »
https://news.sky.com/story/sir-keir-starmer-sacks-rebecca-long-bailey-over-antisemitic-conspiracy-theory-article-12014698
👍👍👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 609
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:27:51 PM »
I know the story behind all this bollocks. Starmer has played his long game and won.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 148
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:43:44 PM »
He wants to be careful- he will make them electable doing things like this!
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 249
WLM
Re: ANOTHER RACIST GONE 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:46:24 PM »
Was a matter of time
Logged
WLM
