June 25, 2020, 02:36:24 PM
Topic: Bruno Fernandes Cheating
Today at 02:29:08 PM
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is beginning to irritate talkSPORT host Alan Brazil, who has told the Portuguese star to stop going down so easily.

Like Cristiano Ronaldo before him, Fernandes appears to have brought some of European footballs dark side with him to the Premier League

The playmaker has received some criticism for his apparent penchant for simulation.

Fernandes was accused of diving to try and win a late penalty in last weeks 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

With the clock ticking, Fernandes threw himself to the floor after a touch from Spurs Eric Dier and a spot kick was given, only for VAR to review the incident and overturn the decision.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has even been urged to have a word with the player, with Danny Murphy saying he is too good to be labelled a diver.

Fernandes was accused of diving during Man Uniteds 1-1 draw at Tottenham last week

Do you know whats beginning to irritate me? Bruno Fernandes, said Mr Brazil.

Theres no doubt this kid can play, but God does he go over easy.

Hes holding this, holding that, rolling around GET UP YOU TART!

Man United legend Bryan Robson has high hopes for Bruno Fernandes, Listen, hes a top player, you dont need to do that, do you?

Jose Mourinho picked up on it, and he would know that because one of the greatest players weve seen, Cristiano Ronaldo, did that when he first came, but Fernandes doesnt need to do it.
