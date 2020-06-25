|
dixieland
|
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is beginning to irritate talkSPORT host Alan Brazil, who has told the Portuguese star to stop going down so easily.
Like Cristiano Ronaldo before him, Fernandes appears to have brought some of European footballs dark side with him to the Premier League
The playmaker has received some criticism for his apparent penchant for simulation.
Fernandes was accused of diving to try and win a late penalty in last weeks 1-1 draw with Tottenham.
With the clock ticking, Fernandes threw himself to the floor after a touch from Spurs Eric Dier and a spot kick was given, only for VAR to review the incident and overturn the decision.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has even been urged to have a word with the player, with Danny Murphy saying he is too good to be labelled a diver.
Fernandes was accused of diving during Man Uniteds 1-1 draw at Tottenham last week
Do you know whats beginning to irritate me? Bruno Fernandes, said Mr Brazil.
Theres no doubt this kid can play, but God does he go over easy.
Hes holding this, holding that, rolling around
GET UP YOU TART!
Man United legend Bryan Robson has high hopes for Bruno Fernandes, Listen, hes a top player, you dont need to do that, do you?
Jose Mourinho picked up on it, and he would know that because one of the greatest players weve seen, Cristiano Ronaldo, did that when he first came, but Fernandes doesnt need to do it.