June 25, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

HEY DIXIE LAD 👍
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Today at 01:56:40 PM
👍🍺👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
dixieland
Reply #1 on: Today at 02:14:16 PM
No Asterisk required for title No19. One more point will confirm this will still 7 games left. Some achievement or what?

100 points plus would be icing on cake. This team becoming the treble winning centurions would be awesome.

You have Arsenal's invincibles, City's centurion's, but to be known as the treble centurion's would be something else.

Hope the legend that is Klopp doesn't throw the kids in for last 7 games.
