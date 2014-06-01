Welcome,
June 25, 2020, 01:03:42 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Liverpool Last Night
Author
Topic: Liverpool Last Night
dixieland
Posts: 1 344
Liverpool Last Night
In an attempt to lighten the mood a little bit on this board, can I remind you all that history AGAIN was made by this great club when for the first time in the history of top flight football, an opposing team failed to touch the ball in the other teams box.
Crystal Palace never touched the ball at all in Liverpool's box. How many records are this current team going to smash this season.
1: Klopp most manger of the month awards ever in one season (already won)
2: Stopping an opposing team from touching the ball in your box.
3: Joint most wins in a row.
4; On course to have the most wins ever in one season (admittedly still not achieved)
5: On course to break City's 100 points record (admittedly still not achieved)
6: Another golden gloves award for Allison.
7: Player of the season in captain Hendo.
8: Thee TREBLE of being the only British team ever to be European Super Cup Champions, World Club Champions, Premier League Champions in one season.
9: Salah, Mane in contention for golden boot award to follow on from last seasons & season previous.
Probably there will be more to come that I've not mentioned, so can I request some constructive praising comments please from the board members on here starting with Rik then Westlane. Try to refrain from the usual bitter comments such as Hysel or Hillsbrough.
My question to you all is this:
Is this Liverpool team the greatest of all time or would you still say that The teams of the seventies & eighties was?
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 677
Once in every lifetime
Re: Liverpool Last Night
it's taken you 26 years of being a liverpool fan to think of this.
At least you could de a happy man knowing they're on par with Leicester and Blackburn for Premier League Trophies.
Congratulations to the Asterisk Champions
dixieland
Posts: 1 344
Re: Liverpool Last Night
But no comments on all the records I've highlighted for you.
Pretty sure Leicester, Blackburn, Manure never achieved anything like what this team is doing now with probably only Man City coming close to this great Liverpool team. Before you go off on it again, can I remind you that you never replied to the question I originally asked so I'll try again, is this Liverpool team the greatest in history or the team of the seventies & eighties?
How long is it now for Manure since they last won the big one, is it 7 or 8 years now & counting.
plazmuh
Posts: 13 739
Re: Liverpool Last Night
Sorry but most dont dwell on the past..
The Chapman Huddersfield side that Won
the League 3 times on the blob or the Arsenal
unbeatables can match those achievements..
Im sure you will be back in action on a thursday
evening soon enough..
But by all means enjoy your victory this time around
Loading...