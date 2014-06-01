dixieland

Liverpool Last Night « on: Today at 12:32:36 PM » In an attempt to lighten the mood a little bit on this board, can I remind you all that history AGAIN was made by this great club when for the first time in the history of top flight football, an opposing team failed to touch the ball in the other teams box.



Crystal Palace never touched the ball at all in Liverpool's box. How many records are this current team going to smash this season.



1: Klopp most manger of the month awards ever in one season (already won)

2: Stopping an opposing team from touching the ball in your box.

3: Joint most wins in a row.

4; On course to have the most wins ever in one season (admittedly still not achieved)

5: On course to break City's 100 points record (admittedly still not achieved)

6: Another golden gloves award for Allison.

7: Player of the season in captain Hendo.

8: Thee TREBLE of being the only British team ever to be European Super Cup Champions, World Club Champions, Premier League Champions in one season.

9: Salah, Mane in contention for golden boot award to follow on from last seasons & season previous.



Probably there will be more to come that I've not mentioned, so can I request some constructive praising comments please from the board members on here starting with Rik then Westlane. Try to refrain from the usual bitter comments such as Hysel or Hillsbrough.



My question to you all is this:



Is this Liverpool team the greatest of all time or would you still say that The teams of the seventies & eighties was?