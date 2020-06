LEON TROTSKY

THIS SATURDAY... « on: Today at 11:13:35 AM » THIS BLM MARCH..... ALL COPS SHOULD BE DRESSED IN RIOT GEAR 👍



AND ANY CUNT 👍 YES ANY CUNT 👍



NO MATTER WHAT COLOUR 👍



CAUSING BOTHER.... SHOULD GET A FUCKING BATON CRACKED OVER THEIR FUCKING HEADS..... TIME HAS COME TO STOP FUCKING PUSSY FOOTING ABOUT 😠😠😠