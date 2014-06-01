Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: BLM in Brixton last night  (Read 616 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« on: Yesterday at 09:10:46 AM »
https://t.co/5XmggWMe1y

What did white folks do to set this off then?

 :meltdown:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:14:02 AM »
WILL THEY BE SACKED FROM THEIR JOBS   


OLD BILL WERE ROUND THE CORNER BENDING ON ONE KNEE    :wanker:
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:15:59 AM »
This is what happens when you kneel down before them - they know they have you beat.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:23:13 AM »
Rearrange the following proverb:

they take a mile and will an inch give

https://twitter.com/MichelleDewbs/status/1276062407782170624
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:48:44 AM »
Have a look what the BBC is saying about it....

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk

... fuck all.  CORRECTION - they've just mentioned it now (presumably the outrage at its absence got to them). They call it an "out of control street party"

Now, shall we try to imagine the coverage if this was football fans?
They've stopped even pretending to be unbiased now.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:15:51 AM »
How can any decent upstanding citizen believe this kind of bias is acceptable?

The Reich Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:24:57 AM »
OUR POLICE FORCE AND GOVERMENT HAVE LOST CONTROL  😠😠😠

THIS WOULD NOT HAPPEN IN RUSSIA, CHINA, KOREA OR THE BALTIC COUNTRIES  👎

BE NIPPED STRAIGHT IN THE BUD  👍

ANOTHER BLM MARCH IN LONDON ON SATURDAY 👎👎👎

FFS THEY SHOULD BE BANNED  😠😠😠
dixieland
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:31:37 AM »
The longer these type of incidents go on, along with the BBC in the way that they cover & report these BLM or any black related crimes as are always very biased by always playing it down like it is not race related, but then go totally the opposite view with anything that even remotely shows a white person doing anything similar is going to create a huge divide in this country if there isn't already one.

It's like now you should feel ashamed now if you are a workig class white person who has an opinion that it not the same as that of the main stream media or what the  BLM ARE TELLING YOU.

That boy getting sacked in Burnley was a disgrace & is a victim of all of this BLM rubbish. Hope he does what the BLM people would do by going for legal aid fighting his dismissal.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:36:47 AM »
Woke police force and politicians terrified of the MSM.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:51:42 AM »
Quote from: dixieland on Yesterday at 10:31:37 AM
The longer these type of incidents go on, along with the BBC in the way that they cover & report these BLM or any black related crimes as are always very biased by always playing it down like it is not race related, but then go totally the opposite view with anything that even remotely shows a white person doing anything similar is going to create a huge divide in this country if there isn't already one.

It's like now you should feel ashamed now if you are a workig class white person who has an opinion that it not the same as that of the main stream media or what the  BLM ARE TELLING YOU.

That boy getting sacked in Burnley was a disgrace & is a victim of all of this BLM rubbish. Hope he does what the BLM people would do by going for legal aid fighting his dismissal.


Right on maaaa Ni**aaaaaaaaa



Where's Matty, BobBitch, Piglet, Towz and co with their deflection tactics.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:00:52 PM »
SADIQ KHAN HAS ORDERED THE MET POLICE SOME MORE KNEE PADS FOR SATURDAY  👍😠😠😠😠😠👍
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:02:01 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:51:42 AM


Where's Matty, BobBitch, Piglet, Towz and co with their deflection tactics.


Hello, plum, my Rikahhh-klaxon has just activated and made me come in.

Fucking mental. Shoot the ringleaders with a blunderbuss loaded with their own shite

It was indeed a street party, by the sound of that article, but hardly one like in our streets where 15 neighbours set up on the pavements. Pile of shite. Should be all over the all press outlets, headlines.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:11:11 PM »
TILL A COPPER DIES AND IT WONT BE LONG FUCK ALL WILL BE DONE 👎😠👎

250 BEING INJURED IN LONDON IN THE LAST MONTH  👎
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:24:56 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:02:01 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:51:42 AM


Where's Matty, BobBitch, Piglet, Towz and co with their deflection tactics.


Hello, plum, my Rikahhh-klaxon has just activated and made me come in.

Fucking mental. Shoot the ringleaders with a blunderbuss loaded with their own shite

It was indeed a street party, by the sound of that article, but hardly one like in our streets where 15 neighbours set up on the pavements. Pile of shite. Should be all over the all press outlets, headlines.


about time, me old china
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:46:49 PM »
Then after the party the BoB kicks off

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=989627674827724

 :pd:
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:01:47 PM »
hope it wasnt an innocent getting stabbed and bleeding out
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:12:56 PM »
Just looking at some stats for London  67% of all knife crime committed by non whites.    67% of victims non white.

Ouch

BLM
Sunnyman
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:15:09 PM »
Some fucking tool over the road blaming it on too much sun and  youths having nowt to do  :alf:
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:25:11 PM »
See the video below of the oppressed one waving a sword at police telling them to back up. 

That has got to be an area for armed police.   Could have disposed of the animal in the blink of an eye.   

Why arent armed police attending and shooting the subhuman piece of shit???


Thats the only way to deal with this now.  More armed police at these gatherings.

The cunts know they are getting away with it.


Not one person on here can argue he doesnt deserve a bullet in his less than average sized brain
Pile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:24:15 PM »
Cant see many labelling the incident as disgusting. The disgusting budget must have been used up on the Burnley banner. Media and political bias will lead to more racism in the long term.  :unlike:
Ural Quntz
Pack o cunts


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:02:55 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 01:25:11 PM
See the video below of the oppressed one waving a sword at police telling them to back up. 

That has got to be an area for armed police.   Could have disposed of the animal in the blink of an eye.   

Why arent armed police attending and shooting the subhuman piece of shit???


Thats the only way to deal with this now.  More armed police at these gatherings.

The cunts know they are getting away with it.


Not one person on here can argue he doesnt deserve a bullet in his less than average sized brain

Link?
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 03:09:42 PM »
Im shit at links and dont have Facebook.   When I scrolled down the original link there was some more videos posted by same person
Micksgrill
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:37:06 PM »
My colleagues brother is high up in met.  Officers have been told to be on their guard leaving the nick and not be on there own on the streets on duty as they got Intel that these protesters are after  blood.  Why the coppers put up with this crap knowing that the loonies hate the coppers.  They should pull the batons out and give this scum the hiding they deserve. Will only get worse as an outsider they are showing signs of weakness in being tolerant.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:12:46 PM »
This little incident didn't appear to get a great deal of media interest, did it? Can't for the like of me think why!

                                               
In fact not to dissimilar to a quiet 'gathering' in Moss Side, Manchester at the weekend where two people only got themselves shot dead. I mean, which media outlet would ever have the balls to show our precious "BAME community" in a bad light, eh?
                                                          souey
                                                             
nekder365
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:19:48 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:48:44 AM
Have a look what the BBC is saying about it....

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk

... fuck all.  CORRECTION - they've just mentioned it now (presumably the outrage at its absence got to them). They call it an "out of control street party"

Now, shall we try to imagine the coverage if this was football fans?
They've stopped even pretending to be unbiased now.

Not even on the main page tonight....
towz
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:21:18 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 01:25:11 PM
See the video below of the oppressed one waving a sword at police telling them to back up. 

That has got to be an area for armed police.   Could have disposed of the animal in the blink of an eye.   

Why arent armed police attending and shooting the subhuman piece of shit???


Thats the only way to deal with this now.  More armed police at these gatherings.

The cunts know they are getting away with it.


Not one person on here can argue he doesnt deserve a bullet in his less than average sized brain

No racists on here  :alf:
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:19:15 AM »
Not one bit of racism on my post is there rows??

If you feel like there is.  Please point out where.  And report me Steve. 

Or just shut the fuck up  :lenin: monkey
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:21:45 AM »
Rows = Towz. Autocorrect
SmogOnTour
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:25:49 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:24:57 AM
OUR POLICE FORCE AND GOVERMENT HAVE LOST CONTROL  😠😠😠

THIS WOULD NOT HAPPEN IN RUSSIA, CHINA, KOREA OR THE BALTIC COUNTRIES  👎

BE NIPPED STRAIGHT IN THE BUD  👍

ANOTHER BLM MARCH IN LONDON ON SATURDAY 👎👎👎

FFS THEY SHOULD BE BANNED  😠😠😠

Yes, because they think nothing about killing their own citizens. Do you want to be like them?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:06:42 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:10:46 AM
https://t.co/5XmggWMe1y

What did white folks do to set this off then?

 :meltdown:

One law for them, another for you.
