|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Have a look what the BBC is saying about it.... https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk
...
fuck all.
CORRECTION - they've just mentioned it now (presumably the outrage at its absence got to them). They call it an "out of control street party"
Now, shall we try to imagine the coverage if this was football fans?
They've stopped even pretending to be unbiased now.
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 09:51:06 AM by TerryCochranesSocks »
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
Where's Matty, BobBitch, Piglet, Towz and co with their deflection tactics.
Hello, plum, my Rikahhh-klaxon has just activated and made me come in.
Fucking mental. Shoot the ringleaders with a blunderbuss loaded with their own shite
It was indeed a street party, by the sound of that article, but hardly one like in our streets where 15 neighbours set up on the pavements. Pile of shite. Should be all over the all press outlets, headlines.
about time, me old china
|
|
|
|
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
|
|
|
|
|
|