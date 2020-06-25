Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 25, 2020, 09:59:58 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Wag Wars  (Read 56 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 003



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:05:32 AM »
£1M lawsuit ....  cry

Don't the husbands have a say? Sort the bitches out!

https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/rebekah-vardy-sues-coleen-rooney-22236353
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 303


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:08:20 AM »
Should just have a bitch fight in a drive through car park.

That's where they would both be working if they'd not hooked their husbands.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 342


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:26:53 AM »
Can't see drive through car parks catching on.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 303


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:41:39 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:26:53 AM
Can't see drive through car parks catching on.

 mcl
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 