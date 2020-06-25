Welcome,
June 25, 2020, 09:59:53 AM
Wag Wars
Wag Wars
Wee_Willie
Wag Wars
Today
at 09:05:32 AM »
£1M lawsuit ....
Don't the husbands have a say? Sort the bitches out!
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/rebekah-vardy-sues-coleen-rooney-22236353
Bernie
Re: Wag Wars
Today
at 09:08:20 AM »
Should just have a bitch fight in a drive through car park.
That's where they would both be working if they'd not hooked their husbands.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Wag Wars
Today
at 09:26:53 AM »
Can't see drive through car parks catching on.
Bernie
Re: Wag Wars
Today
at 09:41:39 AM »
Can't see drive through car parks catching on.
Loading...