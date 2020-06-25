Welcome,
June 25, 2020, 09:59:42 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hire car robbery/damage
Author
Topic: Hire car robbery/damage
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 813
Hire car robbery/damage
«
on:
Today
at 02:41:03 AM »
as above there was a tiny chip which may or may not have been there before I drove away on hiring the car.
I've now got a bill of £717 for a full windscreen replacement with all the bells and whistles.
Anyone ever dealt with getting something similar overturned?
The fact that I'm in the forces and was on 'key' work is my best opening gambit.
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 495
Re: Hire car robbery/damage
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:59:29 AM »
DEAR BEN,
HOW ARE YOU ???
NOW,
I HEAR YOUR IN CHARGE TILL SUNDAY AS STEVE IS AT A FUER.
HE SAID IT IS UP TO YOU WHAT HAPPENS UNTIL THEN.
SO I WOULD LIKE TO ASK YOU TO REINSTATE THE TOWERSY SMILEY IF YOU WOULD.
YOURS SINCERELY,
T_M.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 564
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Hire car robbery/damage
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:06:44 AM »
IT'S NOW COPYRIGHTED OH MAD ONE 👍
AND YOU ARE CHANCEING YER ARM POSTING IT. 👎
AND BEN I WOULD GO TO CITEZENS ADVICE AND GET SOME ADVICE.... ALSO BULLSHIT THEM YOUR SOLICITOR IS ON THE CASE AND YOU ARE NOT PAYING FOR A CHIP THAT WAS ALREADY THERE 👎 717 IS A JOKE IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN COVERED IN THE INSURANCE AND THE EXCESS SHOULD NOT BE HIGHER THAN 150 SHEETS 👎
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 495
Re: Hire car robbery/damage
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:11:15 AM »
SO I TAKE IT YOU DEFINITELY DON'T WANT IT BACK.
WHAT A WIMP !!!
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 564
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Hire car robbery/damage
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:18:37 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 08:11:15 AM
SO I TAKE IT YOU DEFINITELY DON'T WANT IT BACK.
WHAT A WIMP !!!
POP ROUND MINE.... I'LL WIMP YA YA CUNT 👍
I'LL KILL THEM LAST 2 BRAIN CELLS YA FRUIT & NUT CUNT 👍
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 495
Re: Hire car robbery/damage
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:52:16 AM »
VIOLENCE NOT TOLERATED ON HERE !!!
AT LEAST MATTY'S BIG ENOUGH TO LEAVE HIS SMILEY UP ON HERE. HE DOESN'T GO RUNNING ASKING FOR IT TO BE TAKEN DOWN.
I HOPE YOU REMEMBER THIS IF YOU THINK OF USING THE MATTY SMILEY !!!
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 564
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Hire car robbery/damage
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:57:28 AM »
