June 25, 2020, 12:41:53 AM
Author Topic: Massive Agro when the scousers will the league  (Read 18 times)
Steboro
« on: Yesterday at 11:50:14 PM »
There's no way the scousers ain't gonna hit Anfield when they win the league.

Wonder what the authorities are going to do?   :pd:

Crawling out of the woodwork for a big party I should imagine.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:59:52 PM »
If they take BLM signs and pull down a statue or two the authorities will do fucking nothing.
