June 25, 2020, 12:41:53 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com
Massive Agro when the scousers will the league
Author
Topic: Massive Agro when the scousers will the league
Steboro
Posts: 3 310
Massive Agro when the scousers will the league
Yesterday
at 11:50:14 PM »
There's no way the scousers ain't gonna hit Anfield when they win the league.
Wonder what the authorities are going to do?
Crawling out of the woodwork for a big party I should imagine.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 895
Re: Massive Agro when the scousers will the league
Yesterday
at 11:59:52 PM »
If they take BLM signs and pull down a statue or two the authorities will do fucking nothing.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
