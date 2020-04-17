sockets



Offline



Posts: 709







WelchPosts: 709 T BONE « on: Yesterday at 08:12:57 PM »



Don't know if he knows about it or not but be a good platform for him seen as he's banned off social media I've just sent Tommy a message about thisDon't know if he knows about it or not but be a good platform for him seen as he's banned off social media

[/quote









Looks like he got your email pal



He's joined up and he's loving it Just watched his latest vid







[/quoteLooks like he got your email palHe's joined up and he's loving itJust watched his latest vid Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 017





Posts: 5 017 Re: T BONE « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:17:57 PM » Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



towz

Offline



Posts: 8 407





Posts: 8 407 Re: T BONE « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:22:24 PM » Can you beg for money on there? Logged

DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 376





Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊Posts: 376 Re: T BONE « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:23:09 PM »







Shared



🍊🍊🍊 Must have been that...Shared🍊🍊🍊 Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder" 🍊🍊🍊

towz

Offline



Posts: 8 407





Posts: 8 407 Re: T BONE « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:24:00 PM » Poor Tommy, send him some money Logged

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 1 986





Posts: 1 986 Re: T BONE « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:06:06 AM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 08:12:57 PM



Don't know if he knows about it or not but be a good platform for him seen as he's banned off social media I've just sent Tommy a message about thisDon't know if he knows about it or not but be a good platform for him seen as he's banned off social media

[/quote









Looks like he got your email pal



He's joined up and he's loving it Just watched his latest vid









[/quoteLooks like he got your email palHe's joined up and he's loving itJust watched his latest vid

Sent Kev a message to tell Tommy to let him know about it and he replied with a



Good to see him on there Sent Kev a message to tell Tommy to let him know about it and he replied with aGood to see him on there Logged #alllivesmatter

towz

Offline



Posts: 8 407





Posts: 8 407 Re: T BONE « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:31:22 AM » Did you have a wank when Tommy have you a 👍? Logged