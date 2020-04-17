Welcome,
June 25, 2020, 06:54:27 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
T BONE
Topic: T BONE
sockets
Welch
Posts: 709
T BONE
Yesterday
at 08:12:57 PM
I've just sent Tommy a message about this
Don't know if he knows about it or not but be a good platform for him seen as he's banned off social media
Looks like he got your email pal
He's joined up and he's loving it
Just watched his latest vid
CapsDave
Posts: 5 017
Re: T BONE
Yesterday
at 08:17:57 PM
towz
Posts: 8 407
Re: T BONE
Yesterday
at 08:22:24 PM
Can you beg for money on there?
DowningAlbion
Oranges Are Not The Only Fruit 🍊🍊🍊
Posts: 376
Re: T BONE
Yesterday
at 08:23:09 PM
Must have been that...
towz
Posts: 8 407
Re: T BONE
Yesterday
at 08:24:00 PM
Poor Tommy, send him some money
T_Bone
Posts: 1 986
Re: T BONE
Today
at 02:06:06 AM
Sent Kev a message to tell Tommy to let him know about it and he replied with a
Good to see him on there
towz
Posts: 8 407
Re: T BONE
Today
at 05:31:22 AM
Did you have a wank when Tommy have you a 👍?
sockets
Welch
Posts: 709
Re: T BONE
Today
at 06:24:14 AM
