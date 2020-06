LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 74 556



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 556I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... HEY CLEM ? « on: Today at 06:27:26 PM »



CAN YOU SHINE ANY LIGHT ON THE MATTER ?





SOMEONE INBOXED ME THIS PHOTO AND SWORE BLIND THAT THIS IS AN ACTUAL PHOTO OF YOU WHEN YOU FINISHED UNIVERSITY 👍CAN YOU SHINE ANY LIGHT ON THE MATTER ? Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Pile

Online



Posts: 39 734







Posts: 39 734 Re: HEY CLEM ? « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:29:16 PM » Looks like hes got one of your Yorkshires on his head. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 322







Posts: 14 322 Re: HEY CLEM ? « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:38:33 PM »



No. No. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 74 556



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 556I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: HEY CLEM ? « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:41:21 PM » DEFFO SEEN YOU SOMEWHERE BEFORE LIKE 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 41 926





Posts: 41 926 Re: HEY CLEM ? « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:03:48 PM » Clem in happier times... carefree rather than hair free Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 9 792





Posts: 9 792 Re: HEY CLEM ? « Reply #12 on: Today at 07:07:19 PM »

I THINK IT WAS FROM MATTY NOT SURE I AM SURE IT WAS MENTIONED ON HERE THAT HE IS A FAT CUNT WITH A BALD HEADI THINK IT WAS FROM MATTY NOT SURE Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 74 556



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 556I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: HEY CLEM ? « Reply #13 on: Today at 07:15:35 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 07:07:19 PM

I THINK IT WAS FROM MATTY NOT SURE

I AM SURE IT WAS MENTIONED ON HERE THAT HE IS A FAT CUNT WITH A BALD HEADI THINK IT WAS FROM MATTY NOT SURE

NO HE HAS A GOOD HEAD OF HAIR 👍



SHAME IT MAKES HIS HEAD LOOK LIKE A PUDDING BOWL THOUGH 👎 NO HE HAS A GOOD HEAD OF HAIR 👍SHAME IT MAKES HIS HEAD LOOK LIKE A PUDDING BOWL THOUGH 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......