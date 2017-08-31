Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
NO CRIMES COMMITED 👎

NO CRIMES COMMITED 👎
Wee_Willie
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:48:40 AM »
poo poo or pooh pooh?
Oldfield
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:49:18 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:45:43 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:40:29 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:41:59 PM
Wikipedia is a very good source of information, you just have to check a few sources to verify what's on there is reasonably accurate

Only intellectual snobs and those with a vested interest in discouraging the spread of free information and education poo poo it

Intellectual snobs? That would be every school, college and university in the world that tell their students not to use it for accurate information.

 souey




Actually, they just advise you to cite the original source (which wiki kindly references for you)

Fucking hell...........😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
towz
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:01:34 AM »
"So for the previous 79,600 years why did these folk fail to build roads, bridges, irrigation, coherent military, agriculture? "

So  Bobup?
nekder365
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:01:51 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 12:14:46 PM
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 12:08:59 PM
" Mr Hepple used an interview with MailOnline to announce he did not regret the stunt, and tried to excuse his use of the word P*** online by saying he sometimes gets 'a bit coked up and uses offensive language'."

Not really giving his potential legal team much to work with.

Exactly. "Cocaine Lives Matter"

:gaz:

🍊🍊🍊

Why the 3 oranges? Just trying to be antagonist again? Must be worthy of a complaint.......
Oldfield
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:08:18 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:01:51 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 12:14:46 PM
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 12:08:59 PM
" Mr Hepple used an interview with MailOnline to announce he did not regret the stunt, and tried to excuse his use of the word P*** online by saying he sometimes gets 'a bit coked up and uses offensive language'."

Not really giving his potential legal team much to work with.

Exactly. "Cocaine Lives Matter"

:gaz:

🍊🍊🍊

Why the 3 oranges? Just trying to be antagonist again? Must be worthy of a complaint.......

Its in support of Ash Literal Communist Sarkar - or old tash as everyone else knows her ...... she went to the field of where those people were killed in reading and put an instagram post up of her eating a lolly with 3 oranges on it.

An old symbol of three deaths..... she got fucking rinsed on twitter for it and she was forced to start clarifying her position..

Humiliating and stupid in equal measure.
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:09:14 PM »
He knows that other people are linking it with that racist bitch gloating at the death of a muslim terrorist.    But then decided to use it himself.

Its just weird at very best
Probably just antagonistic
But maybe he is really gloating at the deaths.

Either way its not clever and should be removed if he has anything about himself
WLM
nekder365
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:12:34 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 12:08:18 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:01:51 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 12:14:46 PM
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 12:08:59 PM
" Mr Hepple used an interview with MailOnline to announce he did not regret the stunt, and tried to excuse his use of the word P*** online by saying he sometimes gets 'a bit coked up and uses offensive language'."

Not really giving his potential legal team much to work with.

Exactly. "Cocaine Lives Matter"

:gaz:

🍊🍊🍊

Why the 3 oranges? Just trying to be antagonist again? Must be worthy of a complaint.......

Its in support of Ash Literal Communist Sarkar - or old tash as everyone else knows her ...... she went to the field of where those people were killed in reading and put an instagram post up of her eating a lolly with 3 oranges on it.

An old symbol of three deaths..... she got fucking rinsed on twitter for it and she was forced to start clarifying her position..

Humiliating and stupid in equal measure.

Sorry Old but i knew the reference to them but that clown Downing is doing it wind the "RWNJ" up and shit stir no end  :like:
DowningAlbion
DowningAlbion
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:16:47 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 12:09:14 PM
He knows that other people are linking it with that racist bitch gloating at the death of a muslim terrorist.    But then decided to use it himself.

Its just weird at very best
Probably just antagonistic
But maybe he is really gloating at the deaths.

Either way its not clever and should be removed if he has anything about himself

3 Oranges have no connection to the events of Reading except in the mind of proven imbeciles. Been through all that. If you don't understand the difference between a literary symbol that only exists in the fictional world of The Godfather and a culturally significant symbol in the real world I can't help you...

It is now a Twitter meme people add to their profile to wind up thick RWNJ's. Looks like it has worked again...

🍊🍊🍊
🍊🍊🍊
🍊🍊🍊
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:31:13 PM »
So it was B)

Interesting
Bobupanddown
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:34:36 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:03:42 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:34:11 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:49:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:49:36 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:16:50 AM
WILL THIS BITCH GET SACKED ?

https://thenationalpulse.com/news/cambridge-prof-anti-white-racist/


White lives don't matter?

Ey, all these huge cities built by black engineers across the world.....

Yes, blacks are too stupid to be doctors or engineers. Jesus Christ.

BTW, Terry, 3 months full pay? Fuck that. SSP in here with my choice whether to supplement.

They're too stupid to creste a functioning modern society.

What was it 400 years ago when western civilization first started "Colonialism"?

So for the previous 79,600 years why did these folk fail to build roads, bridges, irrigation, coherent military, agriculture?

Must be all the white people oppressing them   

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethiopian_Empire
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Zimbabwe
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kingdom_of_Aksum
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ghana_Empire
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mali_Empire
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Songhai_Empire
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kingdom_of_Mapungubwe
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Land_of_Punt

Quite a lot more here https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_kingdoms_in_pre-colonial_Africa#Ancient_3



Towz - I see nothing in what you have linked that contradicts my point?

The Romans built this in 104AD




What's the oldest bridge in Africa mate?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
