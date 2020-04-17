LEON TROTSKY

NO CRIMES COMMITED 👎
BUT YOU BOTH GET SACKED FROM YOUR JOBS 👎🙄👎



THOUGHT THIS THING ONLY HAPPENED IN COMMUNIST COUNTRIES 👎😠👎



An outrageously clever plan to sue the arse out of their employers and make a lot of money from the media coverage?





Re: NO CRIMES COMMITED 👎
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:14:34 PM »
To be fair, from what I read she was reported for using racist language on social media. Still doesnt alter the fact someone got her sacked over the legal banner.

Re: NO CRIMES COMMITED 👎
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:17:12 PM »
It's the nature of Social Media. They put themselves at the centre of a national spectacle on Facebook, then they are shocked at the consequences when people find casual racism in their posting history...



They effectively outed themselves as casual racists/EDL-types/Tommy-fans to a national audience via Social Media, and their employers didn't want the negative publicity



Modern employment contacts are stacked in favor of the Employer and often include clauses about Social Media so there will be fuck all they can do



Re: NO CRIMES COMMITED 👎
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:26:43 PM »
Cant see any solicitor taking on a dismissal case where someone was sacked for using the n and p words.

Re: NO CRIMES COMMITED 👎
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:41:09 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:26:43 PM
Cant see any solicitor taking on a dismissal case where someone was sacked for using the n and p words.

Exactly. They are the victims of shaming by Social Media but they put themselves at the centre of national media attention by their actions...



Exactly. They are the victims of shaming by Social Media but they put themselves at the centre of national media attention by their actions...



They didn't understand the consequences of becoming the focus of such attention and having FB posts of casual racism in the past



It's sad that two you people have lost their jobs becuase they didn't understand what would inevitably happen when they organised that stupid banner. They are probably surrounded by older racists and didn't realise how it would be viewed





Posts: 2 905 Re: NO CRIMES COMMITED 👎 « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:59:07 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 08:17:12 PM It's the nature of Social Media. They put themselves at the centre of a national spectacle on Facebook, then they are shocked at the consequences when people find casual racism in their posting history...



They effectively outed themselves as casual racists/EDL-types/Tommy-fans to a national audience via Social Media shaming, and their employers didn't want the negative publicity



Modern employment contacts are stacked in favor of the Employer and often include clauses about Social Media so there will be fuck all they can do



Posts: 7 343Pull your socks up Tel. Re: NO CRIMES COMMITED 👎 « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:23:51 AM » We don't have any zero hours contracts. There are people who like them but yeah, I'd accept that they mostly favour the employer.



Standard contracts though; flexible working, paternity leave, maternity leave, shared leave, self-certification for sick days, protection against termination, accruing holiday entitlement while off sick, employer's duty of care for the mental wellbeing of staff.

These things all sound fair but in reality they are used by a lot of employees to "take the piss" and there isn't much you can do about it.



I had one of the managers at my company who, with the help of their sympathetic doctor, took 9 months off for a knee replacement! When they came back to work they decided after one week that the stress of the knee operation and the physiotherapy etc. had caused them mental health issues, signed off again, didn't come back to work for another 3 months. They then said that because they hadn't driven for so long now driving was causing them stress. A couple of well-timed "panic attacks" later and off again.

When they eventually returned to work I was forced to give them the 25 days holiday they had accrued whilst off. All the time they were getting £35k a year and a company car! I had to pay agency staff to cover them.



The self-certification sick days rules are regularly used as additional holidays, you can self-certify for up seven days. They can be on holiday, claim to be sick and take the holiday as sick leave and retain their holiday entitlement. Most of my team are really good but we have the odd one or two that just take the piss. In the old days you'd have just told them to fuck off but not now.

Honestly, it's a fucking nightmare.





Re: NO CRIMES COMMITED 👎
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:48:28 AM »
Terry - how did it end up costing you £35k. Your company must have bloody good sickness benefits. Company I was working for pays up to a month on full sick pay if you've worked for xx no. Of years which I thought was pretty good deal and has been abused to a degree but we ended up managing those out of the business for other reasons than sickness. Were they on 9 months full pay - thsts bloody crazy if so.

Posts: 7 343Pull your socks up Tel. Re: NO CRIMES COMMITED 👎 « Reply #13 on: Today at 07:00:43 AM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 06:48:28 AM Terry - how did it end up costing you £35k. Your company must have bloody good sickness benefits. Company I was working for pays up to a month on full sick pay if you've worked for xx no. Of years which I thought was pretty good deal and has been abused to a degree but we ended up managing those out of the business for other reasons than sickness. Were they on 9 months full pay - thsts bloody crazy if so.



Her salary was £35k plus car and she was paid full salary for 6 months as per her contract, when she came back to work the clock stops and she could theoretically go off again for another 6 months on full pay if it is a "different sickness". 9 months for the knee then 3 months 'mental' and a month or so from memory for panic attacks, 13 months off with 10 months of it on full pay and 3 on SSP.

She has since retired.



After this episode I had all contracts redrawn with 3 months full pay instead of 6 months for anyone with over 10 years, 1 month for those with up to 10 year's service, everyone signed them without issue, they've all, bar one, been here for more than 10 years. Her salary was £35k plus car and she was paid full salary for 6 months as per her contract, when she came back to work the clock stops and she could theoretically go off again for another 6 months on full pay if it is a "different sickness". 9 months for the knee then 3 months 'mental' and a month or so from memory for panic attacks, 13 months off with 10 months of it on full pay and 3 on SSP.She has since retired.After this episode I had all contracts redrawn with 3 months full pay instead of 6 months for anyone with over 10 years, 1 month for those with up to 10 year's service, everyone signed them without issue, they've all, bar one, been here for more than 10 years. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Posts: 3 581 Re: NO CRIMES COMMITED 👎 « Reply #15 on: Today at 07:51:53 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:31:39 PM BUT YOU BOTH GET SACKED FROM YOUR JOBS 👎🙄👎



THOUGHT THIS THING ONLY HAPPENED IN COMMUNIST COUNTRIES 👎😠👎



BE ON TOO A TOP BARRISTER ASAP AND SUE THE CUNTS FOR EVERY PENNY 👍



You don't have to commit a crime to get sacked from your job.....ffs



Re: NO CRIMES COMMITED 👎
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:16:50 AM »

https://thenationalpulse.com/news/cambridge-prof-anti-white-racist/
WILL THIS BITCH GET SACKED ?



https://thenationalpulse.com/news/cambridge-prof-anti-white-racist/ WILL THIS BITCH GET SACKED ? Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Posts: 343 Re: NO CRIMES COMMITED 👎 « Reply #20 on: Today at 10:58:14 AM » Who were their employers?



Their business should be boycotted. Strongly disagree with using n and p words so less sympathy with her but the principle of sacking someone for social media pressure deserves contempt. Sick and tired of online lynch mobs - shithousery of the highest order Logged

Re: NO CRIMES COMMITED 👎
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:48:46 AM »
I give up, you got me. Exactly who are we talking about on this thread ?

Re: NO CRIMES COMMITED 👎
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:08:59 PM »
" Mr Hepple used an interview with MailOnline to announce he did not regret the stunt, and tried to excuse his use of the word P*** online by saying he sometimes gets 'a bit coked up and uses offensive language'."

Not really giving his potential legal team much to work with.



Not really giving his potential legal team much to work with. Logged

Re: NO CRIMES COMMITED 👎
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:14:46 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 12:08:59 PM
" Mr Hepple used an interview with MailOnline to announce he did not regret the stunt, and tried to excuse his use of the word P*** online by saying he sometimes gets 'a bit coked up and uses offensive language'."

Not really giving his potential legal team much to work with.

Exactly. "Cocaine Lives Matter"



Not really giving his potential legal team much to work with.



Exactly. "Cocaine Lives Matter"







