June 24, 2020, 09:29:48 PM
Author Topic: NO CRIMES COMMITED 👎  (Read 196 times)
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 05:31:39 PM »
BUT YOU BOTH GET SACKED FROM YOUR JOBS  👎🙄👎

THOUGHT THIS THING ONLY HAPPENED IN COMMUNIST COUNTRIES  👎😠👎

BE ON TOO A TOP BARRISTER ASAP AND SUE THE CUNTS FOR EVERY PENNY 👍
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:36:02 PM »
Incredible that they've been sacked for saying that their own lives matter

 

An outrageously clever plan to sue the arse out of their employers and make a lot of money from the media coverage?

 
Logged
Pile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:14:34 PM »
To be fair, from what I read she was reported for using racist language on social media. Still doesnt alter the fact someone got her sacked over the legal banner.
Logged
DowningAlbion
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:17:12 PM »
It's the nature of Social Media. They put themselves at the centre of a national spectacle on Facebook, then they are shocked at the consequences when people find casual racism in their posting history...

They effectively outed themselves as casual racists/EDL-types/Tommy-fans to a national audience via Social Media shaming, and their employers didn't want the negative publicity

Modern employment contacts are stacked in favor of the Employer and often include clauses about Social Media so there will be fuck all they can do

Logged
Pile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:26:43 PM »
Cant see any solicitor taking on a dismissal case where someone was sacked for using the n and p words.
Logged
DowningAlbion
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:41:09 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 08:26:43 PM
Cant see any solicitor taking on a dismissal case where someone was sacked for using the n and p words.

Exactly. They are the victims of shaming by Social Media but they put themselves at the centre of national media attention by their actions...

They didn't understand the consequences of becoming the focus of such attention and having FB posts of casual racism in the past

It's sad that two you people have lost their jobs becuase they didn't understand what would inevitably happen when they organised that stupid banner. They are probably surrounded by older racists and didn't realise how it would be viewed

souey
Logged
sockets
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:06:02 PM »
Burnley Blimp




https://video.parler.com/wt/Vp/wtVpmrwnArmD.mp4?Expires=1593030591&Key-Pair-Id=APKAIUOD255OIWZDO4NA&Signature=KWiWNN4-47DWUQILOyrubvxO3k7pIHwsRCypHovcN210UJMOdzX51iqUjGRlGIa4jmDhg2ORjd8rsMSp7K5HiSbPIFlluXI~fhNkV-T~sjyKCVwtld2DeCcYVsQB7j~312wZ-k201xgP9w1MXU32ne1vgaMTzVOqxoNqRUZHsU5-ak7Pg51iYamSONTzGdNtorXFHUNAuoF6i3CQmUtvZ1f3h7cyzoFbmTpQKlQWDqvi61oYPQlHNrpHnVMumi7-R78zxcmqmlIiWGRi-5~rrtkun~yRtXoKb~UVJliVMjpHxFeQPs1fr0iq3~jwkU8-yegofSHWOdhV4RGmiZFaSA__       
Logged
