monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 9 796





Posts: 9 796 BIG PRICE PALACE TONIGHT « on: Yesterday at 05:25:22 PM »

PALACE HAVE DONE WELL THIS SEASON

COULD BE PAYBACK TIME FOR ROY

ITS WORTH A FIVER 15/1 THE MONSTERS GONE FOR LIVERPOOLPALACE HAVE DONE WELL THIS SEASONCOULD BE PAYBACK TIME FOR ROYITS WORTH A FIVER 15/1 Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 561



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 561I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: BIG PRICE PALACE TONIGHT « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:28:43 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:25:22 PM

PALACE HAVE DONE WELL THIS SEASON

COULD BE PAYBACK TIME FOR ROY

ITS WORTH A FIVER 15/1

THE MONSTERS GONE FOR LIVERPOOLPALACE HAVE DONE WELL THIS SEASONCOULD BE PAYBACK TIME FOR ROYITS WORTH A FIVER 15/1

PUT IT IN THE CHARITY BOX 👍 PUT IT IN THE CHARITY BOX 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 575







Posts: 10 575 Re: BIG PRICE PALACE TONIGHT « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:06:55 PM »











Delete this thread, Monkey, if Palace are 3 - 0 down after ten minutes.





I couldn't remember the last time Liverpool played well. Just had a look & it was ten games ago. Can definitely see a slip up tonight. Palace have got some decent results over Liverpool the last few years.Delete this thread, Monkey, if Palace are 3 - 0 down after ten minutes. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 325







Posts: 14 325 Re: BIG PRICE PALACE TONIGHT « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:18:32 PM »



YNWA.







Liverpool will mong them right up.YNWA. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion