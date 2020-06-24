Welcome,
June 24, 2020, 04:26:51 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BACK TO SPAIN FOR THE RAT 👍
Author
Topic: BACK TO SPAIN FOR THE RAT 👍 (Read 68 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 552
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
BACK TO SPAIN FOR THE RAT 👍
«
on:
Today
Today at 03:41:54 PM
ENJOY YA LOW WAGES 👍😂👍
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/leeds--victor-orta-dont-18479234
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 534
Re: BACK TO SPAIN FOR THE RAT 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 03:45:55 PM
Leeds ain't been interested since January. I got told he was off to Fulham 100% but I'd be well happy if he ended up somewhere shit on lower wages than us.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 552
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: BACK TO SPAIN FOR THE RAT 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 03:47:33 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 03:45:55 PM
Leeds ain't been interested since January. I got told he was off to Fulham 100% but I'd be well happy if he ended up somewhere shit on lower wages than us.
REAP WHAT YA SOW 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 534
Re: BACK TO SPAIN FOR THE RAT 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 03:50:30 PM
Might end up in Chester zoo yet the big useless giraffe looking bastard.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 332
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: BACK TO SPAIN FOR THE RAT 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 03:52:20 PM
Fuck him.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
V6
Online
Posts: 2 079
Re: BACK TO SPAIN FOR THE RAT 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 04:19:19 PM
old news,
that was said last week EG must be slow as fuck yet again
Logged
