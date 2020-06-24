LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 552



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 552I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...

Re: BACK TO SPAIN FOR THE RAT 👍 « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:47:33 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:45:55 PM Leeds ain't been interested since January. I got told he was off to Fulham 100% but I'd be well happy if he ended up somewhere shit on lower wages than us.





REAP WHAT YA SOW 👍😂😂😂👍 REAP WHAT YA SOW 👍😂😂😂👍