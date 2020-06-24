Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 24, 2020, 04:26:51 PM
Author Topic: BACK TO SPAIN FOR THE RAT 👍  (Read 68 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 552

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 03:41:54 PM »
ENJOY YA LOW WAGES 👍😂👍

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/leeds--victor-orta-dont-18479234
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 534


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:45:55 PM »
Leeds ain't been interested since January. I got told he was off to Fulham 100% but I'd be well happy if he ended up somewhere shit on lower wages than us.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 552

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:47:33 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:45:55 PM
Leeds ain't been interested since January. I got told he was off to Fulham 100% but I'd be well happy if he ended up somewhere shit on lower wages than us.


REAP WHAT YA SOW  👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 534


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:50:30 PM »
Might end up in Chester zoo yet the big useless giraffe looking bastard.

 
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 332


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:52:20 PM »
Fuck him.
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
V6
Posts: 2 079


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:19:19 PM »
old news,  :nige: that was said last week EG must be slow as fuck yet again
