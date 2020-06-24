LEON TROTSKY

« on: Today at 12:13:05 PM »



I seldom make comments on social media anymore, but once again, the blatant bias of the BBC compels me to extol my opinion.

Burnley football club were soundly beaten last night by Manchester City. Apparently, the players were overcome with detrimental emotions after a light aircraft, at the beginning of the match, flew over the stadium trailing a banner proclaiming "White lives matter!". So deeply impacted were they by another opinion, that they conceded five goals with none in return.

Firstly I will say this to every professional footballer out there, if you wish to join the political arena, expect to be challenged. Your self righteous attitude will not be accepted by all.

Secondly, you have absolutely no right whatsoever to bring your political beliefs, no matter from what doctrine, to the sport, and then impose, and attempt to indoctrinate the people who pay your salaries by foisting your views upon them. You are paid to play football, your supporters come to see football played, they do not come to see or hear political protests, no matter how just you may deem them to be. For many years, Celtic and Glasgow Rangers were, and rightly so, pilloried for bringing their religious beliefs to Scottish football, to the point where players of a denomination were not allowed to play for one team or the other.

I am sick to the back teeth of being constantly lectured to, or subliminally influenced by both entertainment and news programmes on the television. Black lives matter is an organisation which preaches anarchy, don't believe me? Look at their ideology. In Britain, they have raised over a million pounds from just over 33 thousand people. Will this money be used to help those poor children we see every evening on television, dieing from pneumonia in Africa? Maybe it will be used to help free the black slaves still (yes, today) being bought and sold in the Sudan. Perhaps to pay for lawyers to appeal miscarriages of justice against black prisoners. Or, possibly to compensate ancestors of all those Union soldiers who died during the American civil war, giving their lives to win back freedom for so many impoverished and abused human beings made slaves of in the Americas. Perhaps the money will be used to bring lawsuits against the African Kings and Chieftains ancestors, who were responsible for capturing lesser tribes, dragging them in ropes to the Ivory coast and then placing them in foul compounds waiting for white owned ships to arrive so that the poor wretches could be sold into slavery. If Black lives really do matter to this insidious group, surely these are the things the money should be used for.

Finally I have this for the BBC. Those poor Burnley players must have been so distressed, nay, even distraught, by the message from that aircraft. The poor little loves obviously couldn't cope with the sheer horror in the skies above, it must surely have been akin to the luftwaffe dropping bombs in the second world war. The BBC report and questions thrown at the Burnley players and manager, all prompted answers suggesting that this was the reason for their loss. STRANGE THEN, THAT THE NEUTRAL BBC DIDN'T MENTION THIS TO THE MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, OR PLAYERS, WHO CLEARLY DIDN'T DIDN'T GIVE A F@%K AND BANGED IN 5 GOALS.

To round off, by wearing the Black lives slogan across their backs, and kneeling in support of a political group, all clubs and players are actually breaking the football rules and regulations and should be punished.

I would also urge that all supporters, no matter what your age or background, when you are finally allowed back into stadiums, if your team dare to inflict their political ideals on you, show your disdain by turning your backs on them for the whole game. Keep politics out of sport.



