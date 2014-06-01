Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 25, 2020, 12:41:48 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Strange  (Read 235 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 895


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:36:16 AM »
Open up Google, type in any three digit number you like and add "new cases" after.

Where's my tinfoil hat gone?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 927


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:46:08 PM »
 mick


https://www.google.com/search?q=007+new+cases&oq=007+new+cases
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 895


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:49:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:46:08 PM
mick


https://www.google.com/search?q=007+new+cases&oq=007+new+cases

Any three digit number not starting with a 0  mcl
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 404


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:50:12 PM »
I admit that is a bit odd
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 672


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:59:02 PM »
it also works with 4 digit numbers
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 895


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:18:06 PM »
The same articles repeated over and over only, the number and the location changes.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 762


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:25:59 PM »
If you apply Benfords Law to the math's it all makes sense.........
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 895


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:07:49 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:25:59 PM
If you apply Benfords Law to the math's it all makes sense.........

Care to elaborate Ned?

I thought it might be something to do with AIs writing articles for major news sites these days and they were just churing the same thing out over and over.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 325



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:17:44 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:07:49 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:25:59 PM
If you apply Benfords Law to the math's it all makes sense.........

Care to elaborate Ned?

I thought it might be something to do with AIs writing articles for major news sites these days and they were just churing the same thing out over and over.


Definitely this.  Enter a few "facts" and a computer churns out an article.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 895


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:51:01 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:17:44 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:07:49 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:25:59 PM
If you apply Benfords Law to the math's it all makes sense.........

Care to elaborate Ned?

I thought it might be something to do with AIs writing articles for major news sites these days and they were just churing the same thing out over and over.


Definitely this.  Enter a few "facts" and a computer churns out an article.

But, as far as I'm aware only MSN has confirm it was using bots to write articles. Actually they weren't writing just linking to other articles and using their headlines.
Either the use of machine learning is far more prevalent than thought or something else is at play.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 762


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:27:41 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:07:49 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:25:59 PM
If you apply Benfords Law to the math's it all makes sense.........

Care to elaborate Ned?

I thought it might be something to do with AIs writing articles for major news sites these days and they were just churing the same thing out over and over.


I think you already know Bob.... Its to do with non natural and natural numbers....1st digit frequencies etc etc ...
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 