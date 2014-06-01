Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Strange  (Read 199 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 11:36:16 AM »
Open up Google, type in any three digit number you like and add "new cases" after.

Where's my tinfoil hat gone?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:46:08 PM »
 mick


https://www.google.com/search?q=007+new+cases&oq=007+new+cases
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:49:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:46:08 PM
mick


https://www.google.com/search?q=007+new+cases&oq=007+new+cases

Any three digit number not starting with a 0  mcl
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:50:12 PM »
I admit that is a bit odd
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:59:02 PM »
it also works with 4 digit numbers
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:18:06 PM »
The same articles repeated over and over only, the number and the location changes.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:25:59 PM »
If you apply Benfords Law to the math's it all makes sense.........
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:07:49 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:25:59 PM
If you apply Benfords Law to the math's it all makes sense.........

Care to elaborate Ned?

I thought it might be something to do with AIs writing articles for major news sites these days and they were just churing the same thing out over and over.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:17:44 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 07:07:49 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:25:59 PM
If you apply Benfords Law to the math's it all makes sense.........

Care to elaborate Ned?

I thought it might be something to do with AIs writing articles for major news sites these days and they were just churing the same thing out over and over.


Definitely this.  Enter a few "facts" and a computer churns out an article.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
