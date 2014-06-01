Welcome,
June 24, 2020, 07:49:07 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Strange
Author
Topic: Strange (Read 199 times)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 901
Strange
«
on:
Today
at 11:36:16 AM »
Open up Google, type in any three digit number you like and add "new cases" after.
Where's my tinfoil hat gone?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 41 931
Re: Strange
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:46:08 PM »
https://www.google.com/search?q=007+new+cases&oq=007+new+cases
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 901
Re: Strange
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:49:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:46:08 PM
https://www.google.com/search?q=007+new+cases&oq=007+new+cases
Any three digit number not starting with a 0
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Online
Posts: 8 402
Re: Strange
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:50:12 PM »
I admit that is a bit odd
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 674
Once in every lifetime
Re: Strange
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:59:02 PM »
it also works with 4 digit numbers
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 901
Re: Strange
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:18:06 PM »
The same articles repeated over and over only, the number and the location changes.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 770
Re: Strange
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:25:59 PM »
If you apply Benfords Law to the math's it all makes sense.........
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 901
Re: Strange
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:07:49 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:25:59 PM
If you apply Benfords Law to the math's it all makes sense.........
Care to elaborate Ned?
I thought it might be something to do with AIs writing articles for major news sites these days and they were just churing the same thing out over and over.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 336
Re: Strange
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:17:44 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 07:07:49 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:25:59 PM
If you apply Benfords Law to the math's it all makes sense.........
Care to elaborate Ned?
I thought it might be something to do with AIs writing articles for major news sites these days and they were just churing the same thing out over and over.
Definitely this. Enter a few "facts" and a computer churns out an article.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
