June 24, 2020, 02:38:07 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Strange
Author
Topic: Strange (Read 101 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 2 894
Strange
«
on:
Today
at 11:36:16 AM »
Open up Google, type in any three digit number you like and add "new cases" after.
Where's my tinfoil hat gone?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 929
Re: Strange
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:46:08 PM »
https://www.google.com/search?q=007+new+cases&oq=007+new+cases
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 2 894
Re: Strange
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:49:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:46:08 PM
https://www.google.com/search?q=007+new+cases&oq=007+new+cases
Any three digit number not starting with a 0
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 400
Re: Strange
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:50:12 PM »
I admit that is a bit odd
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 673
Once in every lifetime
Re: Strange
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:59:02 PM »
it also works with 4 digit numbers
Glory Glory Man United
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 2 894
Re: Strange
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:18:06 PM »
The same articles repeated over and over only, the number and the location changes.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
