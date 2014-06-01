Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Topic: Strange
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 11:36:16 AM »
Open up Google, type in any three digit number you like and add "new cases" after.

Where's my tinfoil hat gone?
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:46:08 PM »
 mick


https://www.google.com/search?q=007+new+cases&oq=007+new+cases
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:49:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:46:08 PM
mick


https://www.google.com/search?q=007+new+cases&oq=007+new+cases

Any three digit number not starting with a 0  mcl
towz
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:50:12 PM »
I admit that is a bit odd
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:59:02 PM »
it also works with 4 digit numbers
Glory Glory Man United
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:18:06 PM »
The same articles repeated over and over only, the number and the location changes.
