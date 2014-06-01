Welcome,
June 25, 2020, 07:14:46 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Over 100 Days Off From Football
Author
Topic: Over 100 Days Off From Football (Read 94 times)
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 682
Once in every lifetime
Over 100 Days Off From Football
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:20:59 AM »
A perfect time to rid the club of the dross that was Woodgate and Keane, get Warnock in to restart training and get the players playing from the off.
No Gibson, he leaves the chuckle brothers in charge, and decides to sack them after the first game back from lockdown.
Boro, the club that just keeps giving.
Lets hope its not a case of too little too late.
UTB
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
daftjim
Offline
Posts: 2 482
Re: Over 100 Days Off From Football
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:20:23 PM »
Amazing post. Well said Rick.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Online
Posts: 1 308
Re: Over 100 Days Off From Football
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:02:35 PM »
AN IMPASSIONED PLEA FROM A PLAGGY MAN UTD FAN 🤡🤡🤡
BEER ME RONAN 🍻🍺🍻🍺🤡🐧👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 590
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Over 100 Days Off From Football
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:04:35 PM »
ONLY PLAGGY THING ON ERE IS YOU DICKHEAD 👍
BEER ME DICK FOSBURY 👍🍺🍺🍺👍🤡🤡🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Online
Posts: 1 308
Re: Over 100 Days Off From Football
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:06:04 PM »
AND THE BUDDHAS THAT CONSUME YOUR FLAT YOU PINK HUBBA BUBBA FATTY🤡🤡🤡🤡🐧👍
BEER ME PINK SWORD SWALLOWER 🤡🤡🤡🤡🍻🍺🍻🍺👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
