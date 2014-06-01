RIK MAYALL

Over 100 Days Off From Football « on: Yesterday at 09:20:59 AM » A perfect time to rid the club of the dross that was Woodgate and Keane, get Warnock in to restart training and get the players playing from the off.



No Gibson, he leaves the chuckle brothers in charge, and decides to sack them after the first game back from lockdown.



Boro, the club that just keeps giving.



Lets hope its not a case of too little too late.



UTB