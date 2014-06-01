Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Over 100 Days Off From Football  (Read 93 times)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« on: Yesterday at 09:20:59 AM »
A perfect time to rid the club of the dross that was Woodgate and Keane, get Warnock in to restart training and get the players playing from the off.

No Gibson, he leaves the chuckle brothers in charge, and decides to sack them after the first game back from lockdown.

Boro, the club that just keeps giving.

Lets hope its not a case of too little too late.

UTB
Glory Glory Man United
daftjim
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:20:23 PM »
Amazing post. Well said Rick.  :like:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:02:35 PM »
AN IMPASSIONED PLEA FROM A PLAGGY MAN UTD FAN 🤡🤡🤡 :wanker:

BEER ME RONAN 🍻🍺🍻🍺🤡🐧👍
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:04:35 PM »
ONLY PLAGGY THING ON ERE IS YOU DICKHEAD  👍

BEER ME DICK FOSBURY 👍🍺🍺🍺👍🤡🤡🤡
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:06:04 PM »
AND THE BUDDHAS THAT CONSUME YOUR FLAT YOU PINK HUBBA BUBBA FATTY🤡🤡🤡🤡🐧👍

BEER ME PINK SWORD SWALLOWER 🤡🤡🤡🤡🍻🍺🍻🍺👍
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
