June 24, 2020, 06:11:21 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Which three teams would you like to go down from PL?  (Read 227 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Today at 08:49:58 AM »
Ones that are in with a realistic chance of going down.

Norwich - I didn't like their behaviour or their fans attitude when Tey beat us in the playoff final.

West Ham - cheats and get away with so much. Plus their fans are twats.

Villa - got away with breaking FFP by a mile and nothing has ever been done about it. Karma.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:53:49 AM »
NORWICH
VILE
MEDIA DARLINGS

👍👍👍

HAVE A FEELING WEST HAM WILL BE LUCKY ONCE AGAIN 😠😠😠

AND AVOID THE DROP AS THE CHERRIES ARE PLAYING SHITE AND I CAN'T SEE EM STAYING UP  😠😠😠

HOW DAVID MOYES IS BACK AT WEST HAM IS BEYOND ME ?

THE WEST HAM FANS DON'T LIKE HIM AND HE IS DOGSHIT  😂😂😂
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:54:50 AM »
In an ideal world, West Ham, Newcastle and the Bindippers.

In reality, West Ham, Norwich, Watford
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:56:53 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:54:50 AM
In an ideal world, West Ham, Newcastle and the Bindippers.

In reality, West Ham, Norwich, Watford

WATFORD WON'T GO DOWN..... PEARSON GOT EM PLAYING WELL 👍

BOOKIES SAY...... NORWICH... CHERRIES..... VILE.... 👍
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:59:08 AM »
Villa would be my number one choice to go down. Can't see Bournemouth or Watford dropping so this might just be west hams year.

 :mido:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:21:58 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:59:08 AM
Villa would be my number one choice to go down. Can't see Bournemouth or Watford dropping so this might just be west hams year.

 :mido:

THE CHERRIES WILL LOSE TONIGHT AT WOLVES.... THERE KNOCKING BETS FOR THE DROP WITH VILE AND NORWICH....
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:01:08 AM »
West ham
West ham
West ham

Its a shame they can't be relegated to obscurity.
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:59:47 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:49:58 AM
Ones that are in with a realistic chance of going down.

Norwich - I didn't like their behaviour or their fans attitude when Tey beat us in the playoff final.

West Ham - cheats and get away with so much. Plus their fans are twats.

Villa - got away with breaking FFP by a mile and nothing has ever been done about it. Karma.


Don't imagine we'd be any different than Norwich, but the Villa one is interesting. They said at the time when these teams could down they'll hammer them but do they every do that?
tunstall
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:18:50 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:01:08 AM
West ham
West ham
West ham

Its a shame they can't be relegated to obscurity.


You beat me to it, haha
38red
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:39:53 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:01:08 AM
West ham
West ham
West ham

Its a shame they can't be relegated to obscurity.

I would love to see the Olympic stadium hosting Barnsley and Wigan.
martonmick
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:59:13 PM »
west ham and villa

then assuming jawdies are safe, bournemouth who will plummet down the leagues
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:01:08 PM »
Quote from: martonmick on Today at 01:59:13 PM
west ham and villa

then assuming jawdies are safe, bournemouth who will plummet down the leagues


NORWICH ARE ALREADY DOWN IN MY EYES  👍
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:46:52 PM »
West ham and villa seems to be the general concensus.

 :mido:

Cheating cunts the pair of em.
nekder365
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:34:05 PM »
West Ham,Vile,Bournemouth  :like: :like:
monkeyman
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:57:57 PM »
FUCKING VILLA  :wanker:
WEST HAM CUNTS  :wanker:
BORNMUFF SMARMY CUNT EDDIE HOWE  :wanker:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:42:21 PM »
In order:

- West Ham

- Villa

- Don't care.

 oleary
Pile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:48:06 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:49:58 AM
Ones that are in with a realistic chance of going down.

Norwich - I didn't like their behaviour or their fans attitude when Tey beat us in the playoff final.

West Ham - cheats and get away with so much. Plus their fans are twats.

Villa - got away with breaking FFP by a mile and nothing has ever been done about it. Karma.
What behaviour was that? I never heard about anything contentious.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:54:01 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 05:48:06 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:49:58 AM
Ones that are in with a realistic chance of going down.

Norwich - I didn't like their behaviour or their fans attitude when Tey beat us in the playoff final.

West Ham - cheats and get away with so much. Plus their fans are twats.

Villa - got away with breaking FFP by a mile and nothing has ever been done about it. Karma.
What behaviour was that? I never heard about anything contentious.

They got excited because they won.

The bastards deserve to die.

 oleary
Jake Andrews
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:57:52 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:49:58 AM
Ones that are in with a realistic chance of going down.

Norwich - I didn't like their behaviour or their fans attitude when Tey beat us in the playoff final.

West Ham - cheats and get away with so much. Plus their fans are twats.

Villa - got away with breaking FFP by a mile and nothing has ever been done about it. Karma.


Exactly this.


:like:    :like:    :like:



Hated Norwich ever since that day even though I have family that support them. Norwich fans are weird cunts. Plenty didn't bother seeing their boys lift the Trophy. They were too busy getting in our mobs faces looking to make a scene. They were quiet as fuck before the game. Hope they fall down the pyramid.


West Ham always pull are fucking pants down. Fletcher & Hugill (loan) for crazy over the top prices. Media darlings. Fuck the cockney cunts.


Fuck off Villa. Hearing their fans scream to anyone who'll listen that they're a MASSIVE Club. No you're not, dickheads. As deluded as the barcodes.
