livefastdieyoung

Posts: 537 Which three teams would you like to go down from PL? « on: Today at 08:49:58 AM » Ones that are in with a realistic chance of going down.



Norwich - I didn't like their behaviour or their fans attitude when Tey beat us in the playoff final.



West Ham - cheats and get away with so much. Plus their fans are twats.



Villa - got away with breaking FFP by a mile and nothing has ever been done about it. Karma.

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 74 554I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Which three teams would you like to go down from PL? « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:53:49 AM » NORWICH

VILE

MEDIA DARLINGS



👍👍👍



HAVE A FEELING WEST HAM WILL BE LUCKY ONCE AGAIN 😠😠😠



AND AVOID THE DROP AS THE CHERRIES ARE PLAYING SHITE AND I CAN'T SEE EM STAYING UP 😠😠😠



HOW DAVID MOYES IS BACK AT WEST HAM IS BEYOND ME ?



THE WEST HAM FANS DON'T LIKE HIM AND HE IS DOGSHIT 😂😂😂

Pallys bar stool

Don't imagine we'd be any different than Norwich, but the Villa one is interesting. They said at the time when these teams could down they'll hammer them but do they every do that?