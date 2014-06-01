Welcome,
June 24, 2020, 02:37:56 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Which three teams would you like to go down from PL?
Author
Topic: Which three teams would you like to go down from PL? (Read 144 times)
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 527
Which three teams would you like to go down from PL?
«
on:
Today
at 08:49:58 AM »
Ones that are in with a realistic chance of going down.
Norwich - I didn't like their behaviour or their fans attitude when Tey beat us in the playoff final.
West Ham - cheats and get away with so much. Plus their fans are twats.
Villa - got away with breaking FFP by a mile and nothing has ever been done about it. Karma.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 548
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Which three teams would you like to go down from PL?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:53:49 AM »
NORWICH
VILE
MEDIA DARLINGS
👍👍👍
HAVE A FEELING WEST HAM WILL BE LUCKY ONCE AGAIN 😠😠😠
AND AVOID THE DROP AS THE CHERRIES ARE PLAYING SHITE AND I CAN'T SEE EM STAYING UP 😠😠😠
HOW DAVID MOYES IS BACK AT WEST HAM IS BEYOND ME ?
THE WEST HAM FANS DON'T LIKE HIM AND HE IS DOGSHIT 😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 673
Once in every lifetime
Re: Which three teams would you like to go down from PL?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:54:50 AM »
In an ideal world, West Ham, Newcastle and the Bindippers.
In reality, West Ham, Norwich, Watford
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 548
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Which three teams would you like to go down from PL?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:56:53 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:54:50 AM
In an ideal world, West Ham, Newcastle and the Bindippers.
In reality, West Ham, Norwich, Watford
WATFORD WON'T GO DOWN..... PEARSON GOT EM PLAYING WELL 👍
BOOKIES SAY...... NORWICH... CHERRIES..... VILE.... 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 527
Re: Which three teams would you like to go down from PL?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:59:08 AM »
Villa would be my number one choice to go down. Can't see Bournemouth or Watford dropping so this might just be west hams year.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 548
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Which three teams would you like to go down from PL?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:21:58 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 08:59:08 AM
Villa would be my number one choice to go down. Can't see Bournemouth or Watford dropping so this might just be west hams year.
THE CHERRIES WILL LOSE TONIGHT AT WOLVES.... THERE KNOCKING BETS FOR THE DROP WITH VILE AND NORWICH....
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 894
Re: Which three teams would you like to go down from PL?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:01:08 AM »
West ham
West ham
West ham
Its a shame they can't be relegated to obscurity.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pallys bar stool
Posts: 12
Re: Which three teams would you like to go down from PL?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:59:47 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 08:49:58 AM
Ones that are in with a realistic chance of going down.
Norwich - I didn't like their behaviour or their fans attitude when Tey beat us in the playoff final.
West Ham - cheats and get away with so much. Plus their fans are twats.
Villa - got away with breaking FFP by a mile and nothing has ever been done about it. Karma.
Don't imagine we'd be any different than Norwich, but the Villa one is interesting. They said at the time when these teams could down they'll hammer them but do they every do that?
tunstall
Posts: 3 570
Re: Which three teams would you like to go down from PL?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:18:50 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:01:08 AM
West ham
West ham
West ham
Its a shame they can't be relegated to obscurity.
You beat me to it, haha
38red
Posts: 348
Re: Which three teams would you like to go down from PL?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:39:53 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:01:08 AM
West ham
West ham
West ham
Its a shame they can't be relegated to obscurity.
I would love to see the Olympic stadium hosting Barnsley and Wigan.
martonmick
Posts: 157
Re: Which three teams would you like to go down from PL?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:59:13 PM »
west ham and villa
then assuming jawdies are safe, bournemouth who will plummet down the leagues
