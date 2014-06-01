Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 24, 2020, 02:37:56 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Which three teams would you like to go down from PL?  (Read 144 times)
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 527


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:49:58 AM »
Ones that are in with a realistic chance of going down.

Norwich - I didn't like their behaviour or their fans attitude when Tey beat us in the playoff final.

West Ham - cheats and get away with so much. Plus their fans are twats.

Villa - got away with breaking FFP by a mile and nothing has ever been done about it. Karma.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 548

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:53:49 AM »
NORWICH
VILE
MEDIA DARLINGS

👍👍👍

HAVE A FEELING WEST HAM WILL BE LUCKY ONCE AGAIN 😠😠😠

AND AVOID THE DROP AS THE CHERRIES ARE PLAYING SHITE AND I CAN'T SEE EM STAYING UP  😠😠😠

HOW DAVID MOYES IS BACK AT WEST HAM IS BEYOND ME ?

THE WEST HAM FANS DON'T LIKE HIM AND HE IS DOGSHIT  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 673


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:54:50 AM »
In an ideal world, West Ham, Newcastle and the Bindippers.

In reality, West Ham, Norwich, Watford
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 548

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:56:53 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:54:50 AM
In an ideal world, West Ham, Newcastle and the Bindippers.

In reality, West Ham, Norwich, Watford

WATFORD WON'T GO DOWN..... PEARSON GOT EM PLAYING WELL 👍

BOOKIES SAY...... NORWICH... CHERRIES..... VILE.... 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 527


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:59:08 AM »
Villa would be my number one choice to go down. Can't see Bournemouth or Watford dropping so this might just be west hams year.

 :mido:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 548

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:21:58 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:59:08 AM
Villa would be my number one choice to go down. Can't see Bournemouth or Watford dropping so this might just be west hams year.

 :mido:

THE CHERRIES WILL LOSE TONIGHT AT WOLVES.... THERE KNOCKING BETS FOR THE DROP WITH VILE AND NORWICH....
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 894


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:01:08 AM »
West ham
West ham
West ham

Its a shame they can't be relegated to obscurity.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 12


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:59:47 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:49:58 AM
Ones that are in with a realistic chance of going down.

Norwich - I didn't like their behaviour or their fans attitude when Tey beat us in the playoff final.

West Ham - cheats and get away with so much. Plus their fans are twats.

Villa - got away with breaking FFP by a mile and nothing has ever been done about it. Karma.


Don't imagine we'd be any different than Norwich, but the Villa one is interesting. They said at the time when these teams could down they'll hammer them but do they every do that?
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 570


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:18:50 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:01:08 AM
West ham
West ham
West ham

Its a shame they can't be relegated to obscurity.


You beat me to it, haha
Logged
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 348


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:39:53 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:01:08 AM
West ham
West ham
West ham

Its a shame they can't be relegated to obscurity.

I would love to see the Olympic stadium hosting Barnsley and Wigan.
Logged
martonmick
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 157


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:59:13 PM »
west ham and villa

then assuming jawdies are safe, bournemouth who will plummet down the leagues
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 