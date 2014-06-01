Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Which three teams would you like to go down from PL?  (Read 72 times)
« on: Today at 08:49:58 AM »
Ones that are in with a realistic chance of going down.

Norwich - I didn't like their behaviour or their fans attitude when Tey beat us in the playoff final.

West Ham - cheats and get away with so much. Plus their fans are twats.

Villa - got away with breaking FFP by a mile and nothing has ever been done about it. Karma.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:53:49 AM »
NORWICH
VILE
MEDIA DARLINGS

👍👍👍

HAVE A FEELING WEST HAM WILL BE LUCKY ONCE AGAIN 😠😠😠

AND AVOID THE DROP AS THE CHERRIES ARE PLAYING SHITE AND I CAN'T SEE EM STAYING UP  😠😠😠

HOW DAVID MOYES IS BACK AT WEST HAM IS BEYOND ME ?

THE WEST HAM FANS DON'T LIKE HIM AND HE IS DOGSHIT  😂😂😂
In an ideal world, West Ham, Newcastle and the Bindippers.

In reality, West Ham, Norwich, Watford
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:54:50 AM
In an ideal world, West Ham, Newcastle and the Bindippers.

In reality, West Ham, Norwich, Watford

WATFORD WON'T GO DOWN..... PEARSON GOT EM PLAYING WELL 👍

BOOKIES SAY...... NORWICH... CHERRIES..... VILE.... 👍
Villa would be my number one choice to go down. Can't see Bournemouth or Watford dropping so this might just be west hams year.

 :mido:
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:59:08 AM
Villa would be my number one choice to go down. Can't see Bournemouth or Watford dropping so this might just be west hams year.

 :mido:

THE CHERRIES WILL LOSE TONIGHT AT WOLVES.... THERE KNOCKING BETS FOR THE DROP WITH VILE AND NORWICH....
West ham
West ham
West ham

Its a shame they can't be relegated to obscurity.
