BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



GO BIG OR GO HOME GENTS



THATS CORRECT WERE GOING FOR A MERSEY DOUBLE



EVERTON AND LIVERPOOL TO SNARE WINS🐧🐧🐧🐧👍



CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS OVER THIS ONE😂



I HAVE EVEN REMOVED THE CASH OUT OPTION TONIGHT 😀



EITHER ME OR THE GOOD DR' S WIFE ARE GONNA BE VERY WEALTHY 👻👻👻👻



LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Re: GO BIG OR GO HOME GENTS « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:21:16 AM » WHY DON'T YA EDIT IT NOW 👍



SAVE YA DOING IT TONIGHT 👍



BEER ME DICK 👍🤡🤡🤡🍺🍺🍺👍



Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: GO BIG OR GO HOME GENTS « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:23:43 AM »



NEVER EDITED A THING IN MY LIFE



YOU REALLY ARE A JEALOUS LITTLE STALKER



ENJOY THE RANGE TODAY... HOPE YOU GET A RAINBOW BUDDHA 😂😂😂😂😂



Tortured_Mind



Re: GO BIG OR GO HOME GENTS « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:38:27 PM » JUST BEEN TO PICK ME WINNINGS UP FROM YESTERDAY'S BET. HOPING TO STRIKE GOLD AGAIN TONIGHT !!!

livefastdieyoung

Re: GO BIG OR GO HOME GENTS « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:49:31 PM »



You must be wedged innit bruv.





It's funny that so many people bite but I'm astounded that you've just done 7 losers in a row backing favourites mayttee. A nice warning to kids. Don't gamble. It's a mugs game.You must be wedged innit bruv. Logged